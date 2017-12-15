Texas booster Red McCombs tells paper he’s trying to convince Incarnate Word to hire disgraced Baylor coach Art Briles

Texas megabooster Red McCombs getting involved in a coaching search is nothing new. McCombs pushing Art Briles as a candidate at a small Texas college however, well that’s a bit eye-opening.

The San Antonio Express-News caught up with the billionaire on Friday and he confirmed that he had spoken to the University of the Incarnate Word’s board of trustees and was lobbying them to hire the disgraced and scandal-plagued former Baylor coach to run the program.

“You not only will be getting the best football coach available but also the best man,” McCombs told the paper of what he said to the UIW trustees. “In two years’ time, he would leave them with an unbelievable program in place and then could go to the big time, because that’s where he should be in the first place.”

A source close to the search told the Express-News that Briles is not being considered for the job, which opened last month after a 1-10 season for the FCS program.

Briles was of course fired by Baylor in 2016 after numerous sexual assault allegations were brought against the school. Subsequent lawsuits over the past few years have rendered the former Bears coach as nearly un-hireable at the college level and the scandal has even cost him a job in the CFL after just a few hours of outrage.

That’s why it’s downright shocking, especially given the dozens upon dozens of reports and negative headlines about what went on in Waco under his tenure, that McCombs would call the evidence against Briles a “bunch of baloney…a bunch of garbage,” according to the paper.

Luckily it sounds like Incarnate Word isn’t even entertaining the idea of hiring him and this is just some rich guy trying to help a friend… but the whole scenario and comments outlined by the Express-News are not exactly what you want to have associated with a coaching search. Yikes.