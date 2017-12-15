Toledo, Jason Candle reach agreement on new deal through 2023

Jason Candle was one of the hot commodities during the early spinning of the 2017-18 coaching carousel. With said spinning winding down, Candle has remained put — albeit with a (surprise surprise!) revamped deal.

Toledo confirmed Friday afternoon that it has reached an agreement on a two-year contract extension with its head football coach. Candle is now signed through the 2023 season, with his original deal running through 2021.

It’s believed that the new deal will make him the highest-paid coach in the MAC, although the financial details have not yet been released.

“We are very pleased to extend Jason Candle’s contract through the 2023 season,” said athletic director Mike O’Brien in a statement. “Jason is unquestionably one of the finest football coaches in the country. He is a tremendous leader and teacher of young men. His focus on leading us to a MAC Championship never wavered, and he has a strong determination to elevate our football program to even greater heights. We look forward to his leadership for many years to come.”

In nearly two full seasons with the Rockets, Candle has guided UT to a 20-6 record (he’s 21-6 overall at the school as he coached the team in the 2015 Boca Raton Bowl). This season, they’ve gone 11-2, winning their first outright division title since 1998 and first conference championship since 2004.

“I’m very appreciative of the support and confidence that President (Sharon) Gaber and Mike O’Brien have shown in my staff and me,” said Candle. “The success of our program is the result of the unified effort of our players, coaches, staff and everyone in Rocket Nation who supports us. To be a MAC Champion is a tremendous accomplishment of which we can all be proud. At the same time, we are even more focused on our mission of continuing to build on our program’s tradition of success. I’m proud to be a Rocket and proud to represent this great University and great city.”

Toledo will face Sun Belt co-champion Appalachian State in the Dollar General Bowl Dec. 23.