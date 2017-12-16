Ninth player has left Lovie Smith’s Illinois team since end of season

Taking a quick-hit look at the Dec. 16 bowl menu, which on opening weekend features five FBS bowl games as the 2017 postseason officially kicks off. The featured teams include the first Power Five squad to make its 2017 postseason debut, the first Group of Five member ranked in the College Football Playoff Top 25 and one of the two Sun Belt Conference co-champions.

WHO: Troy (10-2) vs. North Texas (9-4)

WHAT: The 17th R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

WHERE: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, New Orleans, Louisiana

WHEN: 1 p.m. ET on ESPN

THE SKINNY: The first of three Conference USA-Sun Belt Conference tilts on the day kicks off opening weekend, and also marks the 10th-ever meeting between the two teams — the Trojans lead 8-2 — and the first in the postseason. With a win, the Mean Green would reach double digits for the first time in the 65-year history of the program; the Trojans, meanwhile, have won 10 games in back-to-back seasons and would set its own school record by defeating the former SBC program. One of those 10 wins for Troy came against LSU in Death Valley while one of the losses came on the road to Mountain West champion Boise State in the opener. The other loss? An inexplicable one to 4-8 South Alabama… at home, no less. Three of UNT’s losses came to Florida Atlantic (twice, the second of which came in the conference championship game) and Iowa in Iowa City. One data point of note: the Mean Green is 20th nationally in scoring offense at 35.9 points per game, the Trojans are 11th in the country in scoring defense at 17.5 points per game. If defenses can win championships, they can also win bowl games.

THE LINE: North Texas, +6½

THE PREDICTION: Troy 34, North Texas 23

__________

WHO: Western Kentucky (6-6) vs. Georgia State (6-5)

WHAT: The 3rd AutoNation Cure Bowl

WHERE: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida

WHEN: 2:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network

THE SKINNY: This is one of my favorite stats of the postseason: Georgia State is 5-1 on the road this season… and 1-4 at home. As Orlando is nearly 450 miles from GSU’s Atlanta campus, the Panthers should feel right at home six hours away from home. One thing that might make them feel a little queasy and a bit uneasy? Mike White. The senior quarterback from Western Kentucky has thrown for over 3,800 yards this season after putting up nearly 4,400 last year. To make matters worse, GSU is 91st in the country in allowing 242.4 yards per game through the air. In its fifth year of existence, the Panthers have never finished a season with a record above .500 — the closest they came was 6-7 in 2015 — something they could do with a win. A loss, on the other, hand, would give the Hilltoppers their worst season since going 2-10 in 2010. WKU had put up back-to-back 10-win seasons under Jeff Brohm, now at Purdue, before slipping in Mike Sanford‘s first year. Neither team comes in on much of a winning roll, with WKU losing four of its last five while GSU lost its last two by a combined 38 points. Both of those losses, of course, came at home.

THE LINE: Georgia State, +6½

THE PREDICTION: Western Kentucky 38, Georgia State 35

__________

WHO: No. 25 Boise State (10-3) vs. Oregon (7-5)

WHAT: The 26th Las Vegas Bowl

WHERE: Sam Boyd Stadium, Whitney, Nevada

WHEN: 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC

THE LINE: Boise State, +7½

__________

WHO: Marshall (7-5) vs. Colorado State (7-5)

WHAT: The 12th Gildan New Mexico Bowl

WHERE: Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque, New Mexico

WHEN: 4:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

THE SKINNY: Pay attention, America, and introduce yourself, if you haven’t already, to one of the best wide receivers in the country that not enough people talk about. Colorado State’s Michael Gallup is currently tied for third in the FBS with 94 receptions and fifth in receiving yards with 1,345. Gallup is part of an offense that averages just north of 500 yards per game; Marshall, though, is stingy defensively, finishing the regular season second in Conference USA and 17th nationally by giving up 19.3 points per game. If you’re a fan of streaks, here’s one: the Thundering Herd has won five straight bowl games, while the Rams have dropped three straight in the postseason. CSU’s last win, though? The 2013 New Mexico Bowl. The two teams, which will be facing each other in football for the first time ever, come stumbling into this matchup as Marshall has lost four of five while Colorado State has dropped three of four.

THE LINE: Marshall, +5½

THE PREDICTION: Colorado State 44, Marshall 27

__________

WHO: Middle Tennessee State (6-6) vs. Arkansas State (7-4)

WHAT: The 4th Raycom Media Camellia Bowl

WHERE: Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, Alabama

WHEN: 8 p.m. ET on ESPN

THE SKINNY: The final Conference USA-Sun Belt matchup of the day, history suggests that the day’s nightcap could be the closest of the five played opening weekend. Three Camellia Bowls have been played, with that trio of games being decided by a combined 10 points. MTSU and ASU have met 12 times previously as members of the SBC, the last coming in 2012. The Blue Raiders, who have lost four straight bowl games and haven’t won one since 2009, come into their matchup with their former conference rivals on a mini-roll with three wins in their last four to squeeze into a bowl slot. The Red Wolves are playing in their seventh consecutive bowl game after playing in just one in the program’s history prior to the streak kicking off in 2011 under head coach Hugh Freeze. After losses to Nebraska and SMU sandwiched between a win over an FCS team, ASU went 6-2 the rest of the way in nearly claiming at least a share of its third straight SBC championship and sixth in seven seasons. Quarterback Brent Stockstill is expected to be back close to 100-percent health after battling injuries throughout the season, and MTSU’s late-season roll not so coincidentally coincided with his return. In that vein, and while acknowledging ASU’s own threat at QB in Justice Hansen, Stockstill’s healthy presence should be enough to tip the scales in favor of the Blue Raiders’ hopes of snapping their bowl-win drought.

THE LINE: Middle Tennessee State, +3½

THE PREDICTION: Middle Tennessee State 41, Arkansas State 38