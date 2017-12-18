Bovada likes Alabama to beat Georgia, but Oklahoma has odds in their favor

Alabama has long been considered the favorite to win the national championship in college football according to Bovada this season, and that is not exactly changing with the College Football Playoff here. But if the Crimson Tide get paired up with Oklahoma, Alabama could be playing the role of underdog.

The latest odds released for each possible College Football Playoff national championship scenario have been updated by Bovada, and they continue to bode well for Alabama if they end up facing Georgia in Atlanta. Alabama is a 7/2 favorite against Georgia, while Georgia has been given 25/4 odds to beat the Crimson Tide. Georgia also has 13/2 odds against Clemson, while the Tigers have been given 4/1 odds against the Bulldogs.

The odds continue to bode well for Baker Mayfield and Oklahoma, however. The Sooners have been given 6/1 odds against Alabama and 7/1 odds against Clemson should Oklahoma get by Georgia in the Rose Bowl semifinal to play for their first College Football Playoff national championship.

Here are the different odds for the College Football Playoff national championship as updated by Bovada on Monday morning;

Alabama over Georgia – 7/2

Alabama over Oklahoma – 4/1

Clemson over Georgia – 4/1

Clemson over Oklahoma – 6/1

Georgia over Alabama – 25/4

Georgia over Clemson – 13/2

Oklahoma over Alabama 6/1

Oklahoma over Clemson – 7/1

