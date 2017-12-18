Mike Leach gets extended Wazzu contract along with a raise

Wooed heavily by Tennessee, Mike Leach is instead staying at Washington State — armed with a revamped deal for good measure.

Wazzu announced Monday night that Leach has agreed in principle on a one-year extension to his current deal. Leach is now signed through the 2022 season.

The school also released financial details that include not only a raise for Leach and his coaching staff, but an acknowledgment from the university that a new practice facility is needed.

Under the revised agreement, Leach’s 2018 compensation will be $3.5 million, $3.75 million in 2019 and $4 million in 2020. Following year three (2020 season), Leach will also receive a one-time retention bonus of $750,000. Additionally, the WSU assistant coaches’ pool will see an increase of $400,000 for 2018 and both President Schulz and Leach recognize the need for a new indoor practice facility.

With a bowl game still remaining in 2017, Leach has guided the Cougars to a 38-37 record in six seasons. The 38 wins are the most for a WSU head coach in his first six years since O.E. Hollingbery won 41 from 1926-31.

“I would like to thank President Schulz and Washington State for their commitment to Cougar football and appreciate his vision and leadership for WSU Athletics,” said Leach said in a statement. “We have accomplished some great things in our time here and my staff and I are excited to lead WSU Cougar Football into the future. We can’t wait to see what’s in store for our program.”