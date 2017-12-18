WR Van Jefferson transferring from Ole Miss to Florida

Earlier this month, thanks to NCAA sanctions, Ole Miss lost a quarterback to a Big Ten team. Just a couple of days until the early signing period kicks off, they’ve now lost one of his targets to another SEC program.
Redshirt sophomore Van Jefferson was an official visitor to Florida this past weekend. Monday night on his Twitter account, the wide receiver indicated that he would be transferring to UF and continuing his collegiate playing career with the Gators.
Normally, Jefferson would be forced to sit out the 2018 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules; however, the sanctions levied on the Rebels football program could clear the way for a waiver that would allow him to play this coming season.
This past season, Jefferson was third on the Rebels in receptions with 42 and fourth with 456 receiving yards. For his career, the Tennessee native has totaled 91 catches for 999 yards and four touchdowns.
A four-star member of Ole Miss’ 2015 recruiting class, Jefferson was the No. 11 receiver in the country; the No. 3 player at any position in his home state; and the No. 106 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.
Virginia Tech will finish off its 2017 season without its top threat in the passing game.
Tech confirmed Tuesday afternoon that Cam Phillips will not play in the Dec. 28 Camping World Bowl game against Oklahoma State. Per the school, the wide receiver recently underwent successful sports hernia surgery in Philadelphia.
“While we’re disappointed that Cam won’t be able to compete in the bowl game, hopefully he enjoys a speedy recovery as he prepares for the next step of his football journey,” head coach Justin Fuente said in a statement. “We appreciate Cam’s many contributions and accomplishments during his career at Virginia Tech and wish him the very best.”
A senior, the surgery and subsequent rehab mean his collegiate playing career is over. Invited to play in the East-West Shrine game next month, Phillips’ status for that postseason all-star game is still to be determined.
This past season, Phillips led the Hokies in receptions (71), receiving yards (964) and receiving touchdowns (seven). The year before, he was second on the team in all three categories (76-983-5). All told, he finished with 236 catches, 3,027 yards and 17 touchdowns in his four seasons.
Never has the phrase “the devil is in the details” been more important than in this case.
Thanks to the superb turnaround job he engineered at Florida Atlantic, Lane Kiffin‘s name was prominently mentioned on the latest spinning of the coaching carousel. Nothing materialized, of course, and Kiffin will seemingly remain at the Conference USA program for at least the 2018 season.
Or a hell of a lot longer if it’s up to the football program and the university.
Again, details, details, details. How the contract is structured and its wording will be fascinating to read as Kiffin, who is still just 42 years old, seems destined for a return to a Power Five head coaching job at some point in the not-too-distant future.
For now, though, the Owls will happily enjoy his employment and the attention it’s brought to the university.
Taking over a program that was coming off of back-to-back-back 3-9 seasons, Kiffin has the Owls sitting at 10-3 and winners of nine in a row, including nine in a row for one of the longest winning streaks in the country. The wins set a school record — they can add to it tonight in the Cheribundi Tart Cherry Boca Raton Bowl — and they also claimed their first-ever conference championship.
Not surprisingly, an award-winning Big Ten wide receiver has opted to get paid for his on-field football work next year.
On his personal Twitter account very early Tuesday afternoon, D.J. Moore confirmed the expected, announcing that he has decided to forego his senior season and make himself available for the 2018 NFL draft. “I have had an incredible three years playing for the Terps and I will truly miss playing in front of our fans,” a portion of the receiver’s social media missive read.
Moore’s 80 receptions and were the most of any Big Ten player. For that, he was named as the conference’s Richter-Howard Wide Receiver of the Year.
His 146 career receptions are good for sixth all-time with the Terrapins. He’s also one of Maryland players to finish his career with 2,000-plus receiving yards.
The injury hits in Alabama’s linebacking corps have reportedly continued even after the 2017 regular season was put to bed.
According to al.com, Dylan Moses sustained what was described as a potentially, or even likely, season-ending injury to his foot. The linebacker suffered the injury during a Monday practice session.
247Sports.com subsequently reported that surgery will be required to repair the damage. The football program has yet to publicly address Moses’ status moving forward.
A five-star 2017 signee, the true freshman was credited with 30 tackles. 5.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and one interception this season. Because of injuries, he started a pair of games this season.
Moses was injured as Alabama continued preparations for their College Football Playoff semifinal rematch with Clemson New Year’s Day.