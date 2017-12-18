WR Van Jefferson transferring from Ole Miss to Florida

Earlier this month, thanks to NCAA sanctions, Ole Miss lost a quarterback to a Big Ten team. Just a couple of days until the early signing period kicks off, they’ve now lost one of his targets to another SEC program.

Redshirt sophomore Van Jefferson was an official visitor to Florida this past weekend. Monday night on his Twitter account, the wide receiver indicated that he would be transferring to UF and continuing his collegiate playing career with the Gators.

Normally, Jefferson would be forced to sit out the 2018 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules; however, the sanctions levied on the Rebels football program could clear the way for a waiver that would allow him to play this coming season.

This past season, Jefferson was third on the Rebels in receptions with 42 and fourth with 456 receiving yards. For his career, the Tennessee native has totaled 91 catches for 999 yards and four touchdowns.

A four-star member of Ole Miss’ 2015 recruiting class, Jefferson was the No. 11 receiver in the country; the No. 3 player at any position in his home state; and the No. 106 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.