B1G’s best receiver opts to leave Maryland early for NFL

Not surprisingly, an award-winning Big Ten wide receiver has opted to get paid for his on-field football work next year.

On his personal Twitter account very early Tuesday afternoon, D.J. Moore confirmed the expected, announcing that he has decided to forego his senior season and make himself available for the 2018 NFL draft. “I have had an incredible three years playing for the Terps and I will truly miss playing in front of our fans,” a portion of the receiver’s social media missive read.

Huge Thank You To @TerpsFootball & Everyone Who Has Supported Me On My Journey💫#GoTerps pic.twitter.com/Bu55sCdZBz — Moore II (@Djmoore1_) December 19, 2017

Moore’s 80 receptions and were the most of any Big Ten player. For that, he was named as the conference’s Richter-Howard Wide Receiver of the Year.

His 146 career receptions are good for sixth all-time with the Terrapins. He’s also one of Maryland players to finish his career with 2,000-plus receiving yards.