Bowling Green hires Carl Pelini as defensive coordinator

Carl Pelini‘s FBS sabbatical is over. The former Nebraska defensive coordinator and Florida Atlantic head coach was announced Tuesday as Bowling Green’s defensive coordinator.
“I am extremely excited to become part of the Bowling Green Falcon coaching staff, Bowling Green State University, and the community at large,” Pelini said in a statement. “I would like to thank Coach Jinks, the staff and the administration for all their help in making this opportunity become reality. I look forward to working with the young men in the program, and to developing a passionate, physical brand of defense that will define us from this point forward.”
Pelini has spent the past three seasons as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach on his brother Bo Pelini‘s staff at Youngstown State. That was proceeded by his one-and-a-half season stint as the head coach at FAU, where he was let go after a 5-15 mark for inappropriate workplace conduct.
He inherits a Bowling Green defense that ranked 126th nationally in total defense (506.6 yards per game), 120th in yards per play (6.61) and 123rd in scoring defense at 38 points a game. The Falcons went 2-10 in head coach Mike Jinks‘s second season.
We don’t yet know exactly when Shea Patterson will play for Michigan, but we know Shea Patterson will play for Michigan. The maize and blue announced the formal addition of Patterson on Tuesday.
A rising junior in 2018, Patterson hit 63.8 percent of his passes for 2,259 yards (8.7 per attempt) with 17 touchdowns against nine interceptions.
Assuming he is eligible for 2018, Patterson will compete against junior Brandon Peters and redshirt freshman Dylan McCaffrey. Patterson was a 5-star recruit, while Peters and McCaffrey were both 4-star prospects.
A non-football injury means A.J. Alexander‘s playing days are over, at least at Ohio State.
In June, it was confirmed that Alexander would miss the entire 2017 season because of an unspecified knee injury that needed surgery to repair. It was subsequently reported that the tight end suffered the injury playing basketball earlier in the month.
Tuesday, the Buckeyes announced that Alexander’s career at OSU is over because of the injury he sustained over the summer. The redshirt sophomore will be placed on a medical scholarship so he can continue his schooling.
A three-star 2015 signee, Alexander took a redshirt as a true freshman. As the backup to starter Marcus Baugh in 2016, Alexander caught four passes for 27 yards.
Earlier this month, it was reported that Jerry Kill would be making a health-related decision on his future as the offensive coordinator at Rutgers. Exactly one week later, that decision has been made.
In a press release, the football program confirmed that Kill will be stepping down from his post, citing unspecified health reasons. The 56-year-old Kill was hospitalized in September of this year after suffering what was described as a minor seizure related to his ongoing battle with epilepsy, although he returned to his coaching duties shortly thereafter.
In October of 2015, Kill was forced to step down as Minnesota’s head football coach because of health issues related to ongoing epileptic seizures. Prior to joining the Rutgers staff, Kill spent the 2016 season in a non-coaching role at Kansas State.
“I would like to thank Jerry, Rebecca and their entire family for everything they did for our program, both on and off the field,” said head coach Chris Ash. “Jerry had a great impact on our coaching staff and was a tremendous influence on all of our players. I wish Jerry and his wife the best and they will always be part of our Rutgers family.”
“I want to thank Chris Ash and Pat Hobbs for giving me the opportunity to coach at Rutgers,” Kill said in his statement. “I would also like to thank the players, the Rutgers family, fans and media for everything they have done for Rebecca and I. This program is definitely headed in the right direction with coach Ash and I know that firsthand. I enjoyed the year being an assistant coach and had a ton of fun with the players and coaches.
“I hope that through my 34 years of coaching that I was able to be a positive influence on young people because that is truly why I coach. I want to thank all the players for what they have done for me. I appreciate and love all of the people that are part of my family. I don’t have any regrets and I’ve had a blessed career. I love this game and all the coaches that I’ve worked with. They have all made Jerry Kill a better man. I know that I did it the right way and I did it my way. I gave everything I had to the game, I just ran out of juice.”
Kill had just completed his first season as the Scarlet Knights’ coordinator.
In the year prior to Kill’s arrival, RU was 127th nationally in points per game (15.7) and 18th in total offense (283 yards per games). In Kill’s first season in 2017, they were 121st in the former category (18 ppg) and 129th in the latter (263 ypg).
Notre Dame had one unanimous All-American offensive line (Quenton Nelson) and one who earned consensus honors (Mike McGlinchey). Tuesday, the Fighting Irish’s entire unit was honored.
One of three finalists, Notre Dame was announced as the 2017 winner of the Joe Moore Award for the Most Outstanding Offensive Line Unit in College Football. The other two finalists were Alabama and Auburn.
The award’s website states that “[t]he voting committee is comprised of college football experts, especially people who played or coached the offensive line position, including all of the current offensive line coaches at the Division I/FBS level as well as former players, coaches, colleagues of Coach Moore and select media.” As for criteria, the award “annually recognizes the nation’s Most Outstanding Offensive Line Unit that best displays toughness, effort, teamwork, consistency, technique, and ‘finishing.’”
“The thing voters felt separated Notre Dame’s O-line this year from the other deserving units was their technique and how they consistently finished their blocks,” said Cole Cubelic, SEC Network sideline analyst and Chairman of the Joe Moore Award voting committee. “As impressive as the other Finalists and Semi-Finalists were, no one consistently finished blocks in 2017 like Notre Dame, and that really seemed to make the difference this year in the eyes of the voters.”
The JMA is literally the biggest award in college football, weighing in at 800 pounds and standing nearly seven feet tall and six feet wide. Per the release, “the trophy has been made available to Notre Dame to display on their campus until the 2018 winner is announced.”
Previous winners of the award, named in honor of the legendary line coach Joe Moore of Notre Dame and Pitt, are Iowa (2016) and Alabama (2015).