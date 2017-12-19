CFT Previews: Your Dec. 19 Bowl Viewer’s Guide

Taking a quick-hit look at the Dec. 19 bowl menu, which, after the “opening weekend” buffet of five bowl games, is more like a snack than anything remotely resembling a meal. This one, though, features the Lane Train rolling into the postseason station.
WHO: Akron (7-6) vs. Florida Atlantic (10-3)
WHAT: The 4th Cheribundi Tart Cherry Boca Raton Bowl
WHERE: FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, Florida
WHEN: 7 p.m. ET on ESPN
THE SKINNY: This game is easily, in the minds of the wagering establishment at least, the biggest mismatch of bowl season, one of just three games — UCF (+10) vs. Auburn, Peach Bowl; Southern Miss (+16) vs. Florida State, Independence Bowl — remaining on the postseason schedule that features double-digit point spreads. In his first season with the Owls, Lane Kiffin has the Owls sitting at 10-3 and winners of nine in a row, including nine in a row for one of the longest winning streaks in the country. FAU also features the No. 9 scoring offense in the nation (39.8 ppg) and is 14th in total offense (508.6 ypg). Akron, meanwhile, is tied for 60th in scoring defense (26.3 ppg) and gives up 432.2 yards per game, 98th overall at this level. Oh, and did we mention that the Owls will be playing in the comfy confines of their home stadium, where they are 6-1 this season and winners of six straight? The Zips did qualify for the MAC championship game, which they promptly dropped by 17 to Toledo. This game has all the making of a lopsided affair, with anything other than that, especially a Zips win, marking a monumental upset. History doesn’t appear to be on the Midwestern squad’s side, either, as each of the first three Boca Raton Bowls by at least 15 points. So, maybe we’re due for a close one — or even an upset? Nah, never mind.
THE LINE: Akron, +23½
THE PREDICTION: Florida Atlantic 51, Akron 17