Associated Press

Devin Singletary sets C-USA touchdown record as FAU rolls in Boca Raton Bowl

By Zach BarnettDec 19, 2017, 10:18 PM EST
We understand why the respective conferences have their reasons for not launching a Group of 5 playoff, but it sure would have been nice to see Florida Atlantic play UCF, Toledo, Troy or Boise State on Tuesday night. Because the 7-win champions of the MAC East were no match for Lane Kiffin‘s Owls, as Florida Atlantic cruised to a 50-3 win over Akron in the Boca Raton Bowl.

Quarterback Jason Driskel and running back Devin Singletary starred for the 11-3 Owls, who closed the year on a 10-game winning streak that saw Florida Atlantic win by an average score of 46-21. Driskel completed 17-of-23 passes for 220 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions while rushing 13 times for 67 yards and two more scores. Singletary broke the Conference USA single-season rushing touchdown record — a mark held by former Central Florida running back and now Singletary’s position coach, Kevin Smith — with his first rushing touchdown and racked up 26 carries for 124 yards and three touchdowns.

Singletary, a sophomore, finished the season with 299 carries for 1,920 yards (6.42 a carry) for 32 touchdowns, five shy of tying Barry Sanders‘s FBS record.

After both teams missed field goals to open the game, Florida Atlantic opened the scoring with a 13-play, 79-yard drive that culminated in a 4-yard touchdown pass from Driskel to Willie Wright, putting FAU up 7-0 with 1:08 to play in the first quarter.

Akron answered with a 12-play march that killed more than five minutes but ended at the FAU 2-yard line. Rather than go for a fourth-and-goal from the FAU 2-yard line, Terry Bowden opted for a 19-yard Nick Gasser field goal.

Florida Atlantic responded with another long drive, this time consuming five and a half minutes over 14 plays before scoring on a 3-yard Driskel run with 5:38 left in the first half. The Owls forced a punt on Akron’s next possession, and on the first play of FAU’s next touch Driskel hit Kamrin Solomon for a 63-yard connection. Devin Singletary finished the drive with a 6-yard touchdown run with 37 seconds left before halftime, giving him 30 on the season — which set the Conference USA single-season record, breaking a tie with former Central Florida running back and current Florida Atlantic running backs coach Kevin Smith — to push the score at 21-3 at halftime.

Florida Atlantic forced a turnover on downs to open the second half, then notched Singletary’s second touchdown of the night, a 2-yard rush. That pattern continued for the rest of the night. Akron did not mount a serious threat, while Driskel and Wright added another touchdown connection (plus a Wright 2-point conversion) to push the lead to 36-3 to close the third quarter, Driskel rushed for a second score to open the fourth quarter, and Singletary closed his season with a 26-yard score to put Florida Atlantic at the half-a-hundred mark with 10:47 still to play.

As a team, Florida Atlantic racked up 577 yards of total offense with 29 first downs, while Akron (7-7) gained 146 yards of total offense with 11 first downs. Kato Nelson completed 9-of-15 passes for 80 yards while Manny Morgan led the Zips with 41 yards on 17 carries.

TCU, Duke schedule home-and-home series

By Zach BarnettDec 19, 2017, 9:28 PM EST
TCU and Duke on Tuesday announced a home-and-home series for the distant future. The Horned Frogs will visit Durham on Sept. 9, 2028 and the Blue Devils will head to Fort Worth on Sept. 8, 2029.

Duke’s official Twitter account responded in the only way appropriate: a quick agreement to a future obligation. It’s nice to know that college football programs treat home-and-homes series for 11 years from now with the same level of commitment you and I treat a request to drive a family member to the airport seven months from now.

Duke and TCU have never met before.

The Duke series will come right after another trip to Tobacco Road for TCU. The Frogs are set to play a home-and-home with North Carolina in 2025-26, and will also host Purdue a week after welcoming Duke to Amon Carter Stadium in ’29. TCU also hosts SMU in odd-numbered years meaning that, if nothing else changes, the Frogs will play all three non-conference games in Fort Worth that season.

Purdue, meanwhile, already has a home date with TCU lined up for Sept. 23, 2028, and a visit to Vanderbilt set for ’29k

Northwestern QB Clayton Thorson returning to school in 2018

By Zach BarnettDec 19, 2017, 6:53 PM EST
This is a time of year reserved in part for players announcing their departure from school, but at least one has announced his return.

Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorson revealed Tuesday he will return to school for his senior season in 2018. “I want to play another season alongside the guys I’ve battled with for these last three years, and win a Big Ten Championship,” Thorson said in a statement. “That’s what I came here to do.”

Thorson connected on 60.6 percent of his passes for 2,809 yards (6.6 per attempt) with 15 touchdowns against 12 interceptions. He completed 33-of-48 throws for 356 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in a 39-31 win over then-No. 18 Michigan State on Oct. 28, but also completed only 19-of-36 for 142 yards with two picks and no scores in a 31-7 loss to Penn State on Oct. 7.

The 6-foot-4 native of Wheaton, Ill., ranked 90th nationally in passing efficiency.

The 21st-ranked Wildcats will close their season against Kentucky in the Music City Bowl on Friday, Dec. 29 (4:30 p.m. ET, ESPN).

Bowling Green hires Carl Pelini as defensive coordinator

By Zach BarnettDec 19, 2017, 5:32 PM EST
Carl Pelini‘s FBS sabbatical is over. The former Nebraska defensive coordinator and Florida Atlantic head coach was announced Tuesday as Bowling Green’s defensive coordinator.

“I am extremely excited to become part of the Bowling Green Falcon coaching staff, Bowling Green State University, and the community at large,” Pelini said in a statement. “I would like to thank Coach Jinks, the staff and the administration for all their help in making this opportunity become reality. I look forward to working with the young men in the program, and to developing a passionate, physical brand of defense that will define us from this point forward.”

Pelini has spent the past three seasons as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach on his brother Bo Pelini‘s staff at Youngstown State. That was proceeded by his one-and-a-half season stint as the head coach at FAU, where he was let go after a 5-15 mark for inappropriate workplace conduct.

He inherits a Bowling Green defense that ranked 126th nationally in total defense (506.6 yards per game), 120th in yards per play (6.61) and 123rd in scoring defense at 38 points a game. The Falcons went 2-10 in head coach Mike Jinks‘s second season.