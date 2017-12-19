Florida Atlantic in control at Boca Raton Bowl

Florida Atlantic hasn’t exactly picked up where it left off in throttling North Texas for the Conference USA championship two and a half weeks ago, but the Owls are in firm control in front of their home crowd halfway through the Boca Raton Bowl.
After both teams missed field goals to open the game, Florida Atlantic opened the scoring with a 13-play, 79-yard drive that culminated in a 4-yard touchdown pass from Jason Driskel to Willie Wright, putting FAU up 7-0 with 1:08 to play in the first quarter.
Akron answered with a 12-play march that killed more than five minutes but ended at the FAU 2-yard line. Rather than go for a fourth-and-goal from the FAU 2-yard line, Terry Bowden opted for a 19-yard Nick Gasser field goal.
Florida Atlantic responded with another long drive, this time consuming five and a half minutes over 14 plays before scoring on a 3-yard Driskel run with 5:38 left in the first half. The Owls forced a punt on Akron’s next possession, and on the first play of FAU’s next touch Driskel hit Kamrin Solomon for a 63-yard connection. Devin Singletary finished the drive with a 6-yard touchdown run with 37 seconds left before halftime, giving him 30 on the season — which set the Conference USA single-season record, breaking a tie with former Central Florida running back and current Florida Atlantic running backs coach Kevin Smith — and gave FAU a 21-3 lead at the break.
Driskel closed the half hitting 12-of-13 passes for 152 yards and a touchdown, and Singletary led all runners with 13 carries for 37 yards. FAU out-gained the Zips 250-120.
Akron will receive to open the second half.
This is a time of year reserved in part for players announcing their departure from school, but at least one has announced his return.
Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorson revealed Tuesday he will return to school for his senior season in 2018. “I want to play another season alongside the guys I’ve battled with for these last three years, and win a Big Ten Championship,” Thorson said in a statement. “That’s what I came here to do.”
Thorson connected on 60.6 percent of his passes for 2,809 yards (6.6 per attempt) with 15 touchdowns against 12 interceptions. He completed 33-of-48 throws for 356 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in a 39-31 win over then-No. 18 Michigan State on Oct. 28, but also completed only 19-of-36 for 142 yards with two picks and no scores in a 31-7 loss to Penn State on Oct. 7.
The 6-foot-4 native of Wheaton, Ill., ranked 90th nationally in passing efficiency.
The 21st-ranked Wildcats will close their season against Kentucky in the Music City Bowl on Friday, Dec. 29 (4:30 p.m. ET, ESPN).
Carl Pelini‘s FBS sabbatical is over. The former Nebraska defensive coordinator and Florida Atlantic head coach was announced Tuesday as Bowling Green’s defensive coordinator.
“I am extremely excited to become part of the Bowling Green Falcon coaching staff, Bowling Green State University, and the community at large,” Pelini said in a statement. “I would like to thank Coach Jinks, the staff and the administration for all their help in making this opportunity become reality. I look forward to working with the young men in the program, and to developing a passionate, physical brand of defense that will define us from this point forward.”
Pelini has spent the past three seasons as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach on his brother Bo Pelini‘s staff at Youngstown State. That was proceeded by his one-and-a-half season stint as the head coach at FAU, where he was let go after a 5-15 mark for inappropriate workplace conduct.
He inherits a Bowling Green defense that ranked 126th nationally in total defense (506.6 yards per game), 120th in yards per play (6.61) and 123rd in scoring defense at 38 points a game. The Falcons went 2-10 in head coach Mike Jinks‘s second season.
We don’t yet know exactly when Shea Patterson will play for Michigan, but we know Shea Patterson will play for Michigan. The maize and blue announced the formal addition of Patterson on Tuesday.
A rising junior in 2018, Patterson hit 63.8 percent of his passes for 2,259 yards (8.7 per attempt) with 17 touchdowns against nine interceptions.
Assuming he is eligible for 2018, Patterson will compete against junior Brandon Peters and redshirt freshman Dylan McCaffrey. Patterson was a 5-star recruit, while Peters and McCaffrey were both 4-star prospects.
A non-football injury means A.J. Alexander‘s playing days are over, at least at Ohio State.
In June, it was confirmed that Alexander would miss the entire 2017 season because of an unspecified knee injury that needed surgery to repair. It was subsequently reported that the tight end suffered the injury playing basketball earlier in the month.
Tuesday, the Buckeyes announced that Alexander’s career at OSU is over because of the injury he sustained over the summer. The redshirt sophomore will be placed on a medical scholarship so he can continue his schooling.
A three-star 2015 signee, Alexander took a redshirt as a true freshman. As the backup to starter Marcus Baugh in 2016, Alexander caught four passes for 27 yards.