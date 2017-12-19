Hernia surgery knocks Virginia Tech’s top receiver out of bowl game

Virginia Tech will finish off its 2017 season without its top threat in the passing game.

Tech confirmed Tuesday afternoon that Cam Phillips will not play in the Dec. 28 Camping World Bowl game against Oklahoma State. Per the school, the wide receiver recently underwent successful sports hernia surgery in Philadelphia.

“While we’re disappointed that Cam won’t be able to compete in the bowl game, hopefully he enjoys a speedy recovery as he prepares for the next step of his football journey,” head coach Justin Fuente said in a statement. “We appreciate Cam’s many contributions and accomplishments during his career at Virginia Tech and wish him the very best.”

A senior, the surgery and subsequent rehab mean his collegiate playing career is over. Invited to play in the East-West Shrine game next month, Phillips’ status for that postseason all-star game is still to be determined.

This past season, Phillips led the Hokies in receptions (71), receiving yards (964) and receiving touchdowns (seven). The year before, he was second on the team in all three categories (76-983-5). All told, he finished with 236 catches, 3,027 yards and 17 touchdowns in his four seasons.