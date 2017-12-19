Hernia surgery knocks Virginia Tech’s top receiver out of bowl game

Virginia Tech will finish off its 2017 season without its top threat in the passing game.
Tech confirmed Tuesday afternoon that Cam Phillips will not play in the Dec. 28 Camping World Bowl game against Oklahoma State. Per the school, the wide receiver recently underwent successful sports hernia surgery in Philadelphia.
“While we’re disappointed that Cam won’t be able to compete in the bowl game, hopefully he enjoys a speedy recovery as he prepares for the next step of his football journey,” head coach Justin Fuente said in a statement. “We appreciate Cam’s many contributions and accomplishments during his career at Virginia Tech and wish him the very best.”
A senior, the surgery and subsequent rehab mean his collegiate playing career is over. Invited to play in the East-West Shrine game next month, Phillips’ status for that postseason all-star game is still to be determined.
This past season, Phillips led the Hokies in receptions (71), receiving yards (964) and receiving touchdowns (seven). The year before, he was second on the team in all three categories (76-983-5). All told, he finished with 236 catches, 3,027 yards and 17 touchdowns in his four seasons.
Never has the phrase “the devil is in the details” been more important than in this case.
Thanks to the superb turnaround job he engineered at Florida Atlantic, Lane Kiffin‘s name was prominently mentioned on the latest spinning of the coaching carousel. Nothing materialized, of course, and Kiffin will seemingly remain at the Conference USA program for at least the 2018 season.
Or a hell of a lot longer if it’s up to the football program and the university.
Again, details, details, details. How the contract is structured and its wording will be fascinating to read as Kiffin, who is still just 42 years old, seems destined for a return to a Power Five head coaching job at some point in the not-too-distant future.
For now, though, the Owls will happily enjoy his employment and the attention it’s brought to the university.
Taking over a program that was coming off of back-to-back-back 3-9 seasons, Kiffin has the Owls sitting at 10-3 and winners of nine in a row, including nine in a row for one of the longest winning streaks in the country. The wins set a school record — they can add to it tonight in the Cheribundi Tart Cherry Boca Raton Bowl — and they also claimed their first-ever conference championship.
Not surprisingly, an award-winning Big Ten wide receiver has opted to get paid for his on-field football work next year.
On his personal Twitter account very early Tuesday afternoon, D.J. Moore confirmed the expected, announcing that he has decided to forego his senior season and make himself available for the 2018 NFL draft. “I have had an incredible three years playing for the Terps and I will truly miss playing in front of our fans,” a portion of the receiver’s social media missive read.
Moore’s 80 receptions and were the most of any Big Ten player. For that, he was named as the conference’s Richter-Howard Wide Receiver of the Year.
His 146 career receptions are good for sixth all-time with the Terrapins. He’s also one of Maryland players to finish his career with 2,000-plus receiving yards.
The injury hits in Alabama’s linebacking corps have reportedly continued even after the 2017 regular season was put to bed.
According to al.com, Dylan Moses sustained what was described as a potentially, or even likely, season-ending injury to his foot. The linebacker suffered the injury during a Monday practice session.
247Sports.com subsequently reported that surgery will be required to repair the damage. The football program has yet to publicly address Moses’ status moving forward.
A five-star 2017 signee, the true freshman was credited with 30 tackles. 5.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and one interception this season. Because of injuries, he started a pair of games this season.
Moses was injured as Alabama continued preparations for their College Football Playoff semifinal rematch with Clemson New Year’s Day.
Taking a quick-hit look at the Dec. 19 bowl menu, which, after the “opening weekend” buffet of five bowl games, is more like a snack than anything remotely resembling a meal. This one, though, features the Lane Train rolling into the postseason station.
WHO: Akron (7-6) vs. Florida Atlantic (10-3)
WHAT: The 4th Cheribundi Tart Cherry Boca Raton Bowl
WHERE: FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, Florida
WHEN: 7 p.m. ET on ESPN
THE SKINNY: This game is easily, in the minds of the wagering establishment at least, the biggest mismatch of bowl season, one of just three games — UCF (+10) vs. Auburn, Peach Bowl; Southern Miss (+16) vs. Florida State, Independence Bowl — remaining on the postseason schedule that features double-digit point spreads. In his first season with the Owls, Lane Kiffin has the Owls sitting at 10-3 and winners of nine in a row, including nine in a row for one of the longest winning streaks in the country. FAU also features the No. 9 scoring offense in the nation (39.8 ppg) and is 14th in total offense (508.6 ypg). Akron, meanwhile, is tied for 60th in scoring defense (26.3 ppg) and gives up 432.2 yards per game, 98th overall at this level. Oh, and did we mention that the Owls will be playing in the comfy confines of their home stadium, where they are 6-1 this season and winners of six straight? The Zips did qualify for the MAC championship game, which they promptly dropped by 17 to Toledo. This game has all the making of a lopsided affair, with anything other than that, especially a Zips win, marking a monumental upset. History doesn’t appear to be on the Midwestern squad’s side, either, as each of the first three Boca Raton Bowls by at least 15 points. So, maybe we’re due for a close one — or even an upset? Nah, never mind.
THE LINE: Akron, +23½
THE PREDICTION: Florida Atlantic 51, Akron 17