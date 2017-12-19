Lane Kiffin finalizing 10-year deal with FAU

Never has the phrase “the devil is in the details” been more important than in this case.

Thanks to the superb turnaround job he engineered at Florida Atlantic, Lane Kiffin‘s name was prominently mentioned on the latest spinning of the coaching carousel. Nothing materialized, of course, and Kiffin will seemingly remain at the Conference USA program for at least the 2018 season.

Or a hell of a lot longer if it’s up to the football program and the university.

Earlier this month, @Lane_Kiffin told me he was stoked about the future at FAU. Well, he's just agreed to a new 10-year deal with the Owls that runs through December 2027. FAU has won 9 in a row and plays Akron tonight in the Cheribundi Tart Cherry Boca Raton Bowl. — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) December 19, 2017

SOURCE: #FAU & Lane Kiffin are finalizing a new 10-year deal. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 19, 2017

Again, details, details, details. How the contract is structured and its wording will be fascinating to read as Kiffin, who is still just 42 years old, seems destined for a return to a Power Five head coaching job at some point in the not-too-distant future.

For now, though, the Owls will happily enjoy his employment and the attention it’s brought to the university.

Taking over a program that was coming off of back-to-back-back 3-9 seasons, Kiffin has the Owls sitting at 10-3 and winners of nine in a row, including nine in a row for one of the longest winning streaks in the country. The wins set a school record — they can add to it tonight in the Cheribundi Tart Cherry Boca Raton Bowl — and they also claimed their first-ever conference championship.