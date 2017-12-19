Getty Images

Northwestern QB Clayton Thorson returning to school in 2018

By Zach BarnettDec 19, 2017, 6:53 PM EST
This is a time of year reserved in part for players announcing their departure from school, but at least one has announced his return.

Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorson revealed Tuesday he will return to school for his senior season in 2018. “I want to play another season alongside the guys I’ve battled with for these last three years, and win a Big Ten Championship,” Thorson said in a statement. “That’s what I came here to do.”

Thorson connected on 60.6 percent of his passes for 2,809 yards (6.6 per attempt) with 15 touchdowns against 12 interceptions. He completed 33-of-48 throws for 356 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in a 39-31 win over then-No. 18 Michigan State on Oct. 28, but also completed only 19-of-36 for 142 yards with two picks and no scores in a 31-7 loss to Penn State on Oct. 7.

The 6-foot-4 native of Wheaton, Ill., ranked 90th nationally in passing efficiency.

The 21st-ranked Wildcats will close their season against Kentucky in the Music City Bowl on Friday, Dec. 29 (4:30 p.m. ET, ESPN).

Bowling Green hires Carl Pelini as defensive coordinator

By Zach BarnettDec 19, 2017, 5:32 PM EST
Carl Pelini‘s FBS sabbatical is over. The former Nebraska defensive coordinator and Florida Atlantic head coach was announced Tuesday as Bowling Green’s defensive coordinator.

“I am extremely excited to become part of the Bowling Green Falcon coaching staff, Bowling Green State University, and the community at large,” Pelini said in a statement. “I would like to thank Coach Jinks, the staff and the administration for all their help in making this opportunity become reality. I look forward to working with the young men in the program, and to developing a passionate, physical brand of defense that will define us from this point forward.”

Pelini has spent the past three seasons as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach on his brother Bo Pelini‘s staff at Youngstown State. That was proceeded by his one-and-a-half season stint as the head coach at FAU, where he was let go after a 5-15 mark for inappropriate workplace conduct.

He inherits a Bowling Green defense that ranked 126th nationally in total defense (506.6 yards per game), 120th in yards per play (6.61) and 123rd in scoring defense at 38 points a game. The Falcons went 2-10 in head coach Mike Jinks‘s second season.

Michigan formally announces addition of Shea Patterson

By Zach BarnettDec 19, 2017, 4:31 PM EST
We don’t yet know exactly when Shea Patterson will play for Michigan, but we know Shea Patterson will play for Michigan. The maize and blue announced the formal addition of Patterson on Tuesday.

A rising junior in 2018, Patterson hit 63.8 percent of his passes for 2,259 yards (8.7 per attempt) with 17 touchdowns against nine interceptions.

Assuming he is eligible for 2018, Patterson will compete against junior Brandon Peters and redshirt freshman Dylan McCaffrey. Patterson was a 5-star recruit, while Peters and McCaffrey were both 4-star prospects.

Ohio State TE injured in hoops game placed on medical scholarship

By John TaylorDec 19, 2017, 3:46 PM EST
A non-football injury means A.J. Alexander‘s playing days are over, at least at Ohio State.

In June, it was confirmed that Alexander would miss the entire 2017 season because of an unspecified knee injury that needed surgery to repair.  It was subsequently reported that the tight end suffered the injury playing basketball earlier in the month.

Tuesday, the Buckeyes announced that Alexander’s career at OSU is over because of the injury he sustained over the summer.  The redshirt sophomore will be placed on a medical scholarship so he can continue his schooling.

A three-star 2015 signee, Alexander took a redshirt as a true freshman.  As the backup to starter Marcus Baugh in 2016, Alexander caught four passes for 27 yards.

Rutgers confirms Jerry Kill stepping down after one season as OC

By John TaylorDec 19, 2017, 3:18 PM EST
Earlier this month, it was reported that Jerry Kill would be making a health-related decision on his future as the offensive coordinator at Rutgers.  Exactly one week later, that decision has been made.

In a press release, the football program confirmed that Kill will be stepping down from his post, citing unspecified health reasons.  The 56-year-old Kill was hospitalized in September of this year after suffering what was described as a minor seizure related to his ongoing battle with epilepsy, although he returned to his coaching duties shortly thereafter.

In October of 2015, Kill was forced to step down as Minnesota’s head football coach because of health issues related to ongoing epileptic seizures.  Prior to joining the Rutgers staff, Kill spent the 2016 season in a non-coaching role at Kansas State.

“I would like to thank Jerry, Rebecca and their entire family for everything they did for our program, both on and off the field,” said head coach Chris Ash. “Jerry had a great impact on our coaching staff and was a tremendous influence on all of our players. I wish Jerry and his wife the best and they will always be part of our Rutgers family.”

“I want to thank Chris Ash and Pat Hobbs for giving me the opportunity to coach at Rutgers,” Kill said in his statement. “I would also like to thank the players, the Rutgers family, fans and media for everything they have done for Rebecca and I. This program is definitely headed in the right direction with coach Ash and I know that firsthand. I enjoyed the year being an assistant coach and had a ton of fun with the players and coaches.

“I hope that through my 34 years of coaching that I was able to be a positive influence on young people because that is truly why I coach. I want to thank all the players for what they have done for me. I appreciate and love all of the people that are part of my family. I don’t have any regrets and I’ve had a blessed career. I love this game and all the coaches that I’ve worked with. They have all made Jerry Kill a better man. I know that I did it the right way and I did it my way. I gave everything I had to the game, I just ran out of juice.”

Kill had just completed his first season as the Scarlet Knights’ coordinator.

In the year prior to Kill’s arrival, RU was 127th nationally in points per game (15.7) and 18th in total offense (283 yards per games).  In Kill’s first season in 2017, they were 121st in the former category (18 ppg) and 129th in the latter (263 ypg).