Ohio State TE injured in hoops game placed on medical scholarship

Earlier this month, it was reported that Jerry Kill would be making a health-related decision on his future as the offensive coordinator at Rutgers. Exactly one week later, that decision has been made.

In a press release, the football program confirmed that Kill will be stepping down from his post, citing unspecified health reasons. The 56-year-old Kill was hospitalized in September of this year after suffering what was described as a minor seizure related to his ongoing battle with epilepsy, although he returned to his coaching duties shortly thereafter.

In October of 2015, Kill was forced to step down as Minnesota’s head football coach because of health issues related to ongoing epileptic seizures. Prior to joining the Rutgers staff, Kill spent the 2016 season in a non-coaching role at Kansas State.

“I would like to thank Jerry, Rebecca and their entire family for everything they did for our program, both on and off the field,” said head coach Chris Ash. “Jerry had a great impact on our coaching staff and was a tremendous influence on all of our players. I wish Jerry and his wife the best and they will always be part of our Rutgers family.”

“I want to thank Chris Ash and Pat Hobbs for giving me the opportunity to coach at Rutgers,” Kill said in his statement. “I would also like to thank the players, the Rutgers family, fans and media for everything they have done for Rebecca and I. This program is definitely headed in the right direction with coach Ash and I know that firsthand. I enjoyed the year being an assistant coach and had a ton of fun with the players and coaches.

“I hope that through my 34 years of coaching that I was able to be a positive influence on young people because that is truly why I coach. I want to thank all the players for what they have done for me. I appreciate and love all of the people that are part of my family. I don’t have any regrets and I’ve had a blessed career. I love this game and all the coaches that I’ve worked with. They have all made Jerry Kill a better man. I know that I did it the right way and I did it my way. I gave everything I had to the game, I just ran out of juice.”

Kill had just completed his first season as the Scarlet Knights’ coordinator.

In the year prior to Kill’s arrival, RU was 127th nationally in points per game (15.7) and 18th in total offense (283 yards per games). In Kill’s first season in 2017, they were 121st in the former category (18 ppg) and 129th in the latter (263 ypg).