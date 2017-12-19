Report: Alabama LB Dylan Moses suffers what’s feared to be season-ending toe injury

Click to email (Opens in new window)

The injury hits in Alabama’s linebacking corps have reportedly continued even after the 2017 regular season was put to bed.

According to al.com, Dylan Moses sustained what was described as a potentially, or even likely, season-ending injury to his foot. The linebacker suffered the injury during a Monday practice session.

247Sports.com subsequently reported that surgery will be required to repair the damage. The football program has yet to publicly address Moses’ status moving forward.

A five-star 2017 signee, the true freshman was credited with 30 tackles. 5.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and one interception this season. Because of injuries, he started a pair of games this season.

Moses was injured as Alabama continued preparations for their College Football Playoff semifinal rematch with Clemson New Year’s Day.