Reports: Bowling Green set to name Carl Pelini as new DC

By John TaylorDec 19, 2017, 6:54 AM EST
Carl Pelini (pictured, left) appears to be on the move from Bowling Green, but apparently he won’t be leaving the state of Ohio.

John Wagner of the Toledo Blade was the first to report that Carl Pelini is expected to be named as the new defensive coordinator at Bowling Green.  Pelini has held the same job under brother Bo Pelini (pictured, mouth agape) at Youngstown State the past three seasons.

Others have subsequently confirmed Wagner’s initial report.

Prior to his time at FCS YSU, Pelini spent two seasons as the head coach at Florida Atlantic.  Prior to that, he was on his brother’s staff at Nebraska as defensive coordinator and defensive line coach at Nebraska.

NCAA violation related to ESPN College GameDay leads Ohio State to halt recruitment of 5-star 2018 prospect

By John TaylorDec 19, 2017, 10:27 AM EST
This is, well, different.

According to The Lantern, Ohio State’s student newspaper, Ohio State agreed to stop its recruitment of five-star 2018 prospect Micah Parsons “and declared him ineligible for an unknown amount of time.” The football program self-reported NCAA violations Sept. 26 in connection to Parsons’ visit to the OSU campus Sept. 9.

On that day, ESPN‘s College GameDay pregame show was in town for the huge OSU-Oklahoma matchup.  The violations stem from Parsons, who was being taken on a campus tour by football recruiting assistant Ed Terwilliger, and his family being invited onto the GameDay set.  One violation occurred when the group was given credentials by the pregame show’s producer.  Another arose after Parsons took photographs with on-air talent, which subsequently went out on social media.

From the newspaper’s report:

Parsons is unnamed in the self-reported violation records, due to FERPA protection, and is referred to as a “2018 prospective student-athlete.” But he is believed to be the recruit implicated in the report because he was photographed on the College GameDay set and retweeted pictures of him with former Ohio State quarterback and current College GameDay analyst Kirk Herbstreit, former Ohio State running back and College GameDay celebrity guest picker Eddie George, and College GameDay analyst Lee Corso and host Rece Davis.

… the recruit met Herbstreit on the show’s set, took a photo with two College GameDay analysts who are not former Ohio State players — believed to be Corso and Davis — while sitting on-stage, and met George off the set, according to the records. Though recruits on official visits are able to speak with former student-athletes of the school they are visiting, they are not allowed to “have contact with members of the media associated with former student-athletes.”

“As such, a violation of NCAA Bylaws 13.10.1 and 13.10.2.4 occurred, as members of the media may not be present during an institution’s recruiting contact with a prospect and a prospect may not participate in team activities that would make the public or media aware of the prospect’s visit to the institution,” Ohio State’s self-violation report said.

In addition to the sanctions related to Parsons, Terwilliger was suspended by the football program for a game and issued a letter of reprimand.  As for the television show, “College GameDay producers and analysts will also be ‘provided education’ during future broadcasts involving Ohio State,” the paper wrote.

Parsons is a consensus five-star 2018 recruit, rated as the No. 1 weakside defensive end in the country; the No. 1 player at any position in the state of Pennsylvania; and the No. 4 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.

Despite the sanctions, OSU is included on the list Parsons released Monday of the six teams he’s considering signing with on the first early signing period Wednesday.  Others that made the cut include Penn State, Georgia, Oklahoma, Nebraska and Alabama.  At the moment, it’s believed that Parsons, a Pennsylvania native who decommitted from PSU in April of this year, is a heavy lean back toward the Nittany Lions.

Former Michigan RB Kingston Davis headed to UAB

By John TaylorDec 19, 2017, 9:33 AM EST
Cleaning up a little paperwork from over the weekend as one former Michigan football player has made his way back to the FBS level.

In late March, the father of Kingston Davis announced that his son had decided to transfer from the Wolverines. After spending the 2017 season at a Kansas junior college, Davis confirmed late Sunday night that he will be transferring to UAB.

Davis has three years of eligibility remaining, and can use the first of those three seasons immediately in 2018.

A three-star 2016 recruit, Davis was rated as the No. 1 fullback in the country in that year’s class. As a true freshman, the 6-1, 245-pound back carried the ball twice for 17 yards.

Apparently, there were two reasons that triggered the running back’s transfer decision earlier this year: a crowded backfield and chatter that he would be changing positions.

Oregon retains two more assistants as part of Mario Cristobal’s first staff

By John TaylorDec 19, 2017, 8:22 AM EST
Especially defensively, Mario Cristobal‘s first coaching staff at Oregon will have a decidedly familiar feel to it.

Sunday night, reports surfaced that Jim Leavitt would not be following Willie Taggart to Florida State and would instead remain at UO as Cristobal’s defensive coordinator — on a revamped deal that averages a cool $1.7 million annually and extends out through the 2021 season.  Monday night, the Ducks not only confirmed Levitt’s retention but that two other Taggart assistants would be staying on as well.

Joe Salave’a served as UO’s defensive line coach in 2017 as well as holding the title of associate head coach, while Marcus Arroyo spent 2017 as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.  Salave’a and Arroyo will return in the same positions in 2018.

Both of those assistants received contract extensions that will run through the 2020 season as well.  Financial terms were not divulged, although it’s believed that each will receive a raise as well.

“We are thrilled we were able extend Jim, Marcus and Joe’s contracts,” Cristobal said in a statement. “All three have been impactful in establishing the direction of our program as both teachers and mentors for our players. They have been key in helping build our momentum, both on the field and in recruiting.

“Jim led an amazing turnaround on the defensive side of the ball that saw great improvement in all area of the defense. Joe’s defensive line was a big part of that improvement thanks to his ability to make players better. Under his tutelage, the defensive line led an attack that allowed 118 fewer rushing yards per game than in 2016 while accounting for 63 more tackles for loss and eight more sacks.

“Marcus’ work on offense, and in particular with Justin Herbert, were critical to the offense’s success. Despite Justin’s absence for five games, we finished in the top 20 in scoring overall while averaging nearly 50 points when at full strength.”

WR Van Jefferson transferring from Ole Miss to Florida

By John TaylorDec 18, 2017, 9:23 PM EST
Earlier this month, thanks to NCAA sanctions, Ole Miss lost a quarterback to a Big Ten team.  Just a couple of days until the early signing period kicks off, they’ve now lost one of his targets to another SEC program.

Redshirt sophomore Van Jefferson was an official visitor to Florida this past weekend.  Monday night on his Twitter account, the wide receiver indicated that he would be transferring to UF and continuing his collegiate playing career with the Gators.

Normally, Jefferson would be forced to sit out the 2018 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules; however, the sanctions levied on the Rebels football program could clear the way for a waiver that would allow him to play this coming season.

This past season, Jefferson was third on the Rebels in receptions with 42 and fourth with 456 receiving yards.  For his career, the Tennessee native has totaled 91 catches for 999 yards and four touchdowns.

A four-star member of Ole Miss’ 2015 recruiting class, Jefferson was the No. 11 receiver in the country; the No. 3 player at any position in his home state; and the No. 106 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.