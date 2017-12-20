Alabama lands five-star defensive end Eyabi Anoma out of Maryland

You’re not going to believe this, but Nick Saban and Alabama have landed the commitment from a five-star defensive lineman.

St. Frances Academy product Eyabi Anoma announced he would be signing with the Crimson Tide on Wednesday, giving the program their first 247Sports’ five-star of the class of 2018 and the team’s highest-rated recruit of the bunch so far this cycle.

Breaking: Defensive end Eyabi Anoma, the No. 7 player in the 247Sports Composite, commits to Alabama https://t.co/4lr1jCjcuF pic.twitter.com/8W52LjJAmH — 247Sports (@247Sports) December 20, 2017

The Baltimore, Md. pass rusher also strongly considered Michigan and nearby Maryland in the process (visiting College Park last weekend as a matter of fact, per 247Sports) but couldn’t pass up the chance to play for the perennial playoff contender out of the SEC.

The 6-foot-5, 230 pounder could probably be slotted in as an outside linebacker/edge rusher once he arrives in Tuscaloosa but still fills a need up front either way for the Tide. One has to think that Alabama assistant coach Mike Locksley played a big role in recruiting Anoma given his ties to the area and well-earned reputation for grabbing talent from the region.

Alabama probably isn’t done yet in terms of signatures between this early signing period and the one in February but they did land a headliner on Wednesday.