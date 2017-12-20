Bill Snyder says no decision on 2018 return to K-State has been made

Hold the phone on The Wizard’s definitive return to Little Manhattan.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Bill Snyder would indeed be returning as the head coach at Kansas State. On the first early Signing Day, the longtime Wildcats coach publicly stated that no decision has been made when it comes to next season.

Bill Snyder says he's still in the process of making a decision about coming back. — John Kurtz (@jlkurtz) December 20, 2017

The conflicting accounts come amidst some uncertainty both as to Snyder’s health and a succession plan with the program.

Snyder took a leave of absence in the offseason to battle throat cancer, but he returned in time for summer camp and remained on the sidelines through the 2017 season. A report also emerged last month that former AD John Currie attempted to bring Oregon defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt aboard as a head coach-in-waiting — his new contract at Oregon still includes K-State escape clause — with the school responding that Snyder will be the Wildcats’ head coach until he decides he’s not.

In the past, the 78-year-old Snyder has made it perfectly clear that he wants his son, 48-year-old Wildcats special teams coordinator and associate head coach Sean Snyder, to take over when he steps down for good.

“I have a strong belief, and my preference is Sean,” Snyder said back in July of 2015 when asked his preference for a successor. “He knows more about our football program than anyone. He runs our program. I have great confidence in him.

“It’s easy to say, ‘He’s your son,’ but I don’t wish coaching on anyone.”

Just when Snyder will make a final decision on returning for a 27th season is unclear. K-State is currently preparing for its Dec. 26 Cactus Bowl matchup with UCLA.