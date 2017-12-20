Brother of Chase Harrell shot, killed in front of the Kansas WR

Tragedy has struck the Kansas football program.
According to the Houston Chronicle, 23-year-old Cole Harrell was shot and killed early Sunday morning after a verbal argument at a house party in Summerwood, Tex., turned violent. Harrell is the brother of Chase Harrell, a redshirt sophomore wide receiver at Kansas.
The Lawrence Journal-World reported that Harrell witnessed his older brother being shot. The incident occurred at what was described as a small gathering of seven or eight friends, another brother, Corbin Harrell, told the Chronicle.
From the newspaper’s report:
At some point, another man showed up, unhappy after receiving a call from one of the women attending the festivities, Corbin said.
The man started a dispute with four other party-goers. That escalated into a brawl, which moved outside into the backyard, where some of the men pulled out guns, according to police.
Cole Harrell tried grabbing the man’s weapon, but instead it went off, killing the former high school athlete.
One police investigator told the paper “[w]e’re not sure if it was some kind of accidental discharge or if somebody pulled the trigger.” 20-year-old Isaiah Kain Salas-Martinez has been arrested in connection to the death of Cole Harrell, who was the father of a five-year-old son.
It’s alleged that Salas-Martinez showed up at the gathering armed with a shotgun and a handgun, triggering the dispute that ended in tragedy.
Arizona State wasn’t kidding around about keeping Todd Graham’s coaching staff as intact as possible despite hiring Herm Edwards as the Sun Devils head coach. That reportedly includes elevating an analyst on the staff to a full-time position.
247Sports’ SunDevilSource, Edwards is expected to name former Wyoming head coach Dave Christensen as the team’s new offensive line coach to replace Rob Sale, who is following former offensive coordinator Billy Napier to Louisiana-Lafayette.
Christensen spent this past season in Tempe with the official title of ‘Non-Coaching Consultant.’
While that familiarity will no doubt help the transition with Edwards taking over, it probably doesn’t hurt the fact that Christensen has head coaching experience in college from his five seasons with the Cowboys. He took the program to two bowl games and won league coach of the year honors once during his time in Laramie but his last on-field coaching assignment came in 2015 as the offensive line coach and run game coordinator at Texas A&M.
Edwards still has to hire a new defensive coordinator at Arizona State but the elevation of Christensen should pretty much lock up his offensive staff for 2018 after he promoted Rob Likens to offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach last week.
In the end, the urge to blaze his own trail proved to be too much for 2018 recruit James Cook.
Cook is the younger brother of Dalvin Cook, the leading rusher in the history of the Florida State football program. Committed to FSU for several months as a junior, the younger Cook announced in October that, after decommitting from FSU in July, he was committed to play for Georgia.
Even with the pulling of the verbal pledge, new FSU head coach Willie Taggart ratcheted up the Seminoles’ pursuit, hosting Cook on an on-campus visit the weekend leading up to the early signing period. Despite that full-court press, Cook stayed true to his most recent commitment and signed with UGA Wednesday morning.
Cook is a four-star recruit rated as the No. 3 running back in the country and listed as the No. 31 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.
On the same day Clemson was adding to its roster, including the nation’s top 2018 prospect, the defending national champions also saw some (not-so-unexpected) attrition.
Speaking to reporters Wednesday morning, Taylor Hearn confirmed that he will be leaving the Tigers early and making himself available for the 2018 NFL draft. The offensive lineman has already graduated from school, and felt that, after speaking to his coaches, his best move would be taking his game to the next level.
A redshirt junior, Hearn had one year of eligibility remaining.
“Talking with Coach Swinney and Coach Caldwell we discussed it would probably be beneficial for me to come out this year,” Hearn said by way of TigerNet.com. “I’ve graduated and that is what I came here to do and best for me.”
Hearn has started every game he’s played in the past two years for the Tigers. Following the 2017 season, the guard was named third-team All-ACC.
After all of the hullabaloo over the last couple of days, one of the top players in the Class of 2018 is set to embark on the playing portion of his college football journey.
Entering the early signing period, five-star Pennsylvania high schooler Micah Parsons had a Top Six that consisted of Alabama, Georgia, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Penn State. His home state Nittany Lions, after a significant push left the Buckeyes as the perceived front-runners, have been considered the favorite of late, even after he decommitted from the program in April.
At a Wednesday morning signing event, Parsons announced that he will indeed be attending Penn State and playing his college football for the Nittany Lions.
Speaking to Rivals.com, Parsons explained his decision:
I just wanted to be home with my brothers and bring back the glory,” Parsons said. “I took all my visits and I’m glad to be back and committed.
“The coaches never gave up on me since my freshman year,” he said. “I’ve had a few bumps and transitions and they never moved on from me. They always stayed in my corner and that means a lot.
“It means a lot to be close to home and know that my family, my friends, and my city are behind me,” said Parsons. “That’s why a lot of people stay home. I want to be the best athlete to ever come from Harrisburg. I can do that at Penn State.
Parsons is a consensus five-star 2018 recruit, rated as the No. 1 weakside defensive end in the country; the No. 1 player at any position in the state of Pennsylvania; and the No. 4 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. He had been the nation’s top-rated recruit who was uncommitted prior to signing with Penn State.