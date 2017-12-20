Brother of Chase Harrell shot, killed in front of the Kansas WR

Tragedy has struck the Kansas football program.

According to the Houston Chronicle, 23-year-old Cole Harrell was shot and killed early Sunday morning after a verbal argument at a house party in Summerwood, Tex., turned violent. Harrell is the brother of Chase Harrell, a redshirt sophomore wide receiver at Kansas.

The Lawrence Journal-World reported that Harrell witnessed his older brother being shot. The incident occurred at what was described as a small gathering of seven or eight friends, another brother, Corbin Harrell, told the Chronicle.

From the newspaper’s report:

At some point, another man showed up, unhappy after receiving a call from one of the women attending the festivities, Corbin said. The man started a dispute with four other party-goers. That escalated into a brawl, which moved outside into the backyard, where some of the men pulled out guns, according to police. Cole Harrell tried grabbing the man’s weapon, but instead it went off, killing the former high school athlete.

One police investigator told the paper “[w]e’re not sure if it was some kind of accidental discharge or if somebody pulled the trigger.” 20-year-old Isaiah Kain Salas-Martinez has been arrested in connection to the death of Cole Harrell, who was the father of a five-year-old son.

It’s alleged that Salas-Martinez showed up at the gathering armed with a shotgun and a handgun, triggering the dispute that ended in tragedy.