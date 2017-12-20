Getty Images

Dan Mullen flips QB Emory Jones from Ohio State (and old boss Urban Meyer) to Florida

By Bryan FischerDec 20, 2017, 12:22 PM EST
Dan Mullen has his first big win as the new Florida head coach and it comes at the expense at his old boss with the Gators.

The program confirmed that four-star quarterback and 247Sports’ No. 4 dual-threat signal-caller Emory Jones had signed with Florida on Wednesday, flipping his commitment from Ohio State and the coach Mullen once worked with in Gainesville in Urban Meyer.

Adding to the intrigue with Jones is that he was also strongly considering a change to rival Florida State and new coach Willie Taggart as well, having visited both Tallahassee and Gainesville last week. It’s no secret that the Buckeyes, Gators and Seminoles go into 2018 with the quarterback position wide open so it’s a big feather in the cap of Mullen’s new staff to land him.

A Franklin, Ga. product, Jones should come in right away and provide plenty of competition for returning starter Feleipe Franks —  who didn’t exactly impress at a high level in 2017 as a redshirt freshman. The two are basically the depth chart for the team going into spring practice and fall camp given departures at the position so it will be interesting to see if the Mullen era begins with a true freshman under center to kick off 2018.

Either way, it’s a nice way to build a little momentum for the staff after just a few weeks on the job.

NCAA announces South Carolina committed recruiting violations

By Bryan FischerDec 20, 2017, 1:04 PM EST
The new early national signing period is supposed to result in a Wednesday filled with optimism about programs from coast-to-coast and head coaches getting giddy about their incoming batch of freshmen.

While that may still be the case at South Carolina today, the school also received a bit of negative news they would have very much liked to avoid. That’s because the NCAA announced that the Gamecocks had committed recruiting violations in football and the Committee on Infractions had slapped some restrictions on the program as a result.

From the NCAA’s release:

The violations stemmed from the assistant coaches’ two separate visits to the high school to observe a football team’s workout during an evaluation period. While this evaluation is otherwise allowed under NCAA rules, the high school head football coach and strength and conditioning coach handpicked four prospects to perform drills exclusively for the assistant coach at the assistant coach’s request. One week later, the strength coach pulled three of the same four prospects aside to perform drills exclusively for the other assistant coach.

“Impermissible contacts and tryouts — no matter how few or brief — are an important matter to the membership,” the panel stated in its decision. “The violations confer an unfair advantage in the recruiting process on institutions that engage in them to the detriment of institutions that comply with the legislation.”

Penalties in the case aren’t anything major but are notable and include a $5,000 fine. The COI also upheld the school’s self-imposed sanctions, which include no longer being allowed to recruit the players involved, a reduction in the number (4) of evaluation days, no off-campus activities at the high school in question and the  assistant coaches who committed the violations were not be allowed to recruit off campus for 42 days during the 2017 evaluation period.

The coaches involved were not named by the NCAA nor South Carolina.

All-in-all, not the end of the world in Columbia nor all that serious in the grand scheme of things but probably not the headline Will Muschamp wanted to have on a day like this.

Five-star recruit picks Clemson over Ohio State, says Dabo Swinney told him Urban Meyer is on backend of career

By John TaylorDec 20, 2017, 12:12 PM EST
After a relatively slow — and boring, to be frank — start to the Early Signing Period, things are starting to heat up a bit.

Jackson Carman is the highest-rated offensive lineman in the Class of 2018, rated as the No. 9 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.  Ohio State is less than two hours from the five-star prospect’s home in Fairfield, OH, and, along with Clemson and USC, was one of the three finalists for his services.

Wednesday morning, Carman announced that he had committed to Clemson; less than an hour later, the Tigers confirmed that Dabo Swinney and his coaching staff had indeed pulled the lineman from Urban Meyer‘s backyard.

The signing gives the defending national champions three of 247Sports.com‘s Top 10 recruits, with Carman joining quarterback Trevor Lawrence (No. 1 overall) and defensive end Xavier Thomas (No. 3).

While it was mildly surprising that Swinney went head-to-head with Meyer in Ohio for a five-star recruit and won out, it was what Carman said in the aftermath of his commitment that has tongues across the college football world wagging in antiipation as to what will come next.

First of all, ouch.  Secondly, thank you College Football Playoff committee for depriving us of this storyline heading into the New Year’s Day semifinals.

That being said, Meyer will turn 54 years old in July of 2018 and will be heading into his 17th season as a head coach.  Swinney, meanwhile, turned 48 in November and will be in his 10th season when the Tigers kick off the 2018 season.

I don’t know what it all those numbers mean, or even if Meyer’s previous health episodes came up, but I’m going to grab some popcorn and await the inevitable fallout from Carman’s comments.

By the way, this was Meyer earlier today, speaking at his signing day press conference:

CFT Previews: Your Dec. 20 Bowl Viewer’s Guide

By John TaylorDec 20, 2017, 11:55 AM EST
Taking a quick-hit look at the Dec. 20 bowl menu, which is very thin volume-wise for the second consecutive day but does provide some coach’s past/coach’s present intrigue.

WHO: SMU (7-5) vs. Louisiana Tech (6-6)
WHAT: The inaugural DXL Frisco Bowl
WHEN: 8 p.m. ET on ESPN
WHERE: Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas
THE LINE: Louisiana Tech, +4
Report: Former Wyoming coach Dave Christensen elevated to Arizona State OL coach

By Bryan FischerDec 20, 2017, 11:38 AM EST
Arizona State wasn’t kidding around about keeping Todd Graham’s coaching staff as intact as possible despite hiring Herm Edwards as the Sun Devils head coach. That reportedly includes elevating an analyst on the staff to a full-time position.

247Sports’ SunDevilSource, Edwards is expected to name former Wyoming head coach Dave Christensen as the team’s new offensive line coach to replace Rob Sale, who is following former offensive coordinator Billy Napier to Louisiana-Lafayette.

Christensen spent this past season in Tempe with the official title of  ‘Non-Coaching Consultant.’

While that familiarity will no doubt help the transition with Edwards taking over, it probably doesn’t hurt the fact that Christensen has head coaching experience in college from his five seasons with the Cowboys. He took the program to two bowl games and won league coach of the year honors once during his time in Laramie but his last on-field coaching assignment came in 2015 as the offensive line coach and run game coordinator at Texas A&M.

Edwards still has to hire a new defensive coordinator at Arizona State but the elevation of Christensen should pretty much lock up his offensive staff for 2018 after he promoted Rob Likens to offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach last week.