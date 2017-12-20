Five-star recruit picks Clemson over Ohio State, says Dabo Swinney told him Urban Meyer is on backend of career

After a relatively slow — and boring, to be frank — start to the Early Signing Period, things are starting to heat up a bit.

Jackson Carman is the highest-rated offensive lineman in the Class of 2018, rated as the No. 9 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Ohio State is less than two hours from the five-star prospect’s home in Fairfield, OH, and, along with Clemson and USC, was one of the three finalists for his services.

Wednesday morning, Carman announced that he had committed to Clemson; less than an hour later, the Tigers confirmed that Dabo Swinney and his coaching staff had indeed pulled the lineman from Urban Meyer‘s backyard.

As of December 20th, 2017 – IM 100% #ALLIN 🐅🔥 Please respect my decision ! pic.twitter.com/rZ2Z6TOZur — T H E J I A N T (@Jackthejiant) December 20, 2017

The signing gives the defending national champions three of 247Sports.com‘s Top 10 recruits, with Carman joining quarterback Trevor Lawrence (No. 1 overall) and defensive end Xavier Thomas (No. 3).

While it was mildly surprising that Swinney went head-to-head with Meyer in Ohio for a five-star recruit and won out, it was what Carman said in the aftermath of his commitment that has tongues across the college football world wagging in antiipation as to what will come next.

Dabo Swinney told Jackson Carman during his recruitment that Urban Meyer is on the back end of his career in terms of years left. “It wasn’t a major factor, but it was an underlying one,” Carman said. — Ari Wasserman (@AriWasserman) December 20, 2017

First of all, ouch. Secondly, thank you College Football Playoff committee for depriving us of this storyline heading into the New Year’s Day semifinals.

That being said, Meyer will turn 54 years old in July of 2018 and will be heading into his 17th season as a head coach. Swinney, meanwhile, turned 48 in November and will be in his 10th season when the Tigers kick off the 2018 season.

I don’t know what it all those numbers mean, or even if Meyer’s previous health episodes came up, but I’m going to grab some popcorn and await the inevitable fallout from Carman’s comments.

By the way, this was Meyer earlier today, speaking at his signing day press conference: