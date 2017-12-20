Former Auburn DT Byron Cowart lands at Maryland

With the early Signing Period upon us, Maryland reeled in one of the biggest prospects in the Class of 2014 as part of its recruiting haul this season.

The Terps confirmed on its Twitter account Wednesday morning that Byron Cowart (pictured, right) is officially a member of D.J. Durkin‘s football program. Te defensive lineman comes to the Big Ten school after spending 2017 at the junior college level, although he didn’t play football for the Florida JUCO.

In September of this year, Cowart was granted a release from his Auburn scholarship. Playing time and his mother’s health played a role in the decision.

A consensus five-star signee for the Tigers, Cowart was rated by Rivals.com as the No. 1 player in the Class of 2015 while 247Sports.com had the Florida product as the No. 3 player overall on its composite board. In 26 career games, Cowart was credited with 15 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss. He was one of four Tigers arrested for marijuana possession in May of last year.

This past spring, Cowart was moved from end to tackle in an attempt to jumpstart his career. In three games at his new position this season, he had three tackles and half a tackle for loss.