Former Auburn DT Byron Cowart lands at Maryland

With the early Signing Period upon us, Maryland reeled in one of the biggest prospects in the Class of 2014 as part of its recruiting haul this season.
The Terps confirmed on its Twitter account Wednesday morning that Byron Cowart (pictured, right) is officially a member of D.J. Durkin‘s football program. Te defensive lineman comes to the Big Ten school after spending 2017 at the junior college level, although he didn’t play football for the Florida JUCO.
In September of this year, Cowart was granted a release from his Auburn scholarship. Playing time and his mother’s health played a role in the decision.
A consensus five-star signee for the Tigers, Cowart was rated by Rivals.com as the No. 1 player in the Class of 2015 while 247Sports.com had the Florida product as the No. 3 player overall on its composite board. In 26 career games, Cowart was credited with 15 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss. He was one of four Tigers arrested for marijuana possession in May of last year.
This past spring, Cowart was moved from end to tackle in an attempt to jumpstart his career. In three games at his new position this season, he had three tackles and half a tackle for loss.
Oklahoma brought out the big guns for the first-ever early signing period.
Adrian Peterson, of course, is one of the greatest running backs in the history of the OU football program. T.J. Pledger is one of the top running backs in the Class of 2018, with the IMG Academy product committed to the Sooners since verballing in March of this year.
Nine months later, Pledger followed through on that commitment, signing his National Letter of Intent with OU Wednesday morning. A short time later, OU’s official Twitter account used Peterson to officially confirm Pledger’s signing.
Pledger is a consensus four-star recruit, rated as the No. 3 running back in the country and the No. 83 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.
The irascible Lane Kiffin was at it again Tuesday night.
With his FAU squad up 31 points on overmatched Akron in the third quarter of the Boca Raton Bowl, Kiffin opted to go for a two-point conversion instead of just kicking an extra point after a touchdown down put the Owls up 34-3. Twitter howled at the lack of class, lack of sportsmanship (take your pick) displayed by the polarizing head coach.
After the 50-3 blowout win, Kiffin shed some additional light on the situation, intimating that the Zips have no one to blame but themselves for the Owls’ going for two in the midst of a blowout.
Regardless of how much of the 10-year contract he actually he actually coaches, Kiffin’s presence will make certain that the football program specifically and the university in general are in the spotlight nationally — as evidenced by the fact that FAU’s out-of-state applications are up 35 percent for next year’s fall semester.
WHO: SMU (7-5) vs. Louisiana Tech (6-6)
WHAT: The inaugural DXL Frisco Bowl
WHEN: 8 p.m. ET on ESPN
WHERE: Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas
THE SKINNY: Two teams that are a combined one game above .500, one of whom has already lost its coaching staff, playing in a bowl game that did not exist a year ago in a nondescript suburb whose greatest tourist destination is a mall. In other words, the DXL Frisco Bowl is the perfect 2017 bowl game.
You know about SMU by now. Head coach Chad Morris left for Arkansas and interim head coach Jeff Traylor also left for Arkansas, which means new head coach Sonny Dykes will coach the Mustangs a week and a half after taking the job. This means that graduate assistant G.J. Kinne will call plays, with heavy game-planning input from quarterback Ben Hicks.
SMU should be fine on offense; they ranked 16th nationally in yards per play and eighth in scoring at 40.2 points per game. The problem, though, is that SMU still has its same defense. The Ponies ranked 113th in scoring defense at 35.5 points per game. SMU hasn’t held an opponent under 30 points since Oct. 21 and gave up 44.5 points a game over the course of a 1-3 November that would have seen the club go 0-4 if not for a favorable ruling that preserved a 41-38 win over Tulane on the season’s final Saturday.
Louisiana Tech, meanwhile, is led by Dykes’s replacement Skip Holtz. The Bulldogs ended a streak of three consecutive 9-win seasons and two straight Conference USA West Division championships as its offense fell from second to 62nd in scoring. Louisiana Tech’s defense did climb from 97th to 66th in scoring, but the net change saw an average score go from 44-34 in Louisiana Tech’s favor in 2016 to a 29-27 score this fall. The Bulldogs’ 6-6 record included a 1-6 mark against bowl-bound teams, with the lone win coming by a 23-22 decision over 6-6 Western Kentucky back on Sept. 16.
THE PICK: SMU 38, Louisiana Tech 34
Not that there was much doubt, but Clemson has officially landed the biggest fish in the 2018 recruiting pool.
In December of 2016, five-star quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the No. 1 player in the Class of 2018 according to both 247Sports.com and Rivals.com, verbally committed to Clemson over Georgia. One year later, with the first-ever Early Signing Period upon us, Lawrence officially put his Herbie Hancock on a National Letter of Intent to attend Clemson.
247Sports.com writes that Lawrence “owns a ‘101’ rating on 247Sports, the highest rating possible. The rating is reserved for ‘one of the best players to come along in years, if not decades.'”
The 6-6, 210-pound quarterback from Cartersville, Ga., is expected to enroll early at Clemson next month and participate in spring practice with the Tigers. He will also play in the Army All-American Bowl in early January.