Injuries force Florida’s Jordan Sherit to retire from football

Injuries that plagued Jordan Sherit throughout his playing career have finally forced him to give up the sport.

On his Instagram and Twitter accounts Wednesday afternoon, the Florida defensive lineman announced that he has decided to retire from football. “After receiving final feedback this week from a number of doctors and medical staffs,” Sherit wrote, “it has become clear that I will be unable to continue playing the game I love due to my recent hip injury.”

Sherit underwent season-ending hip surgery this past October.

Sherit was a four-star member of the Gators’ 2013 recruiting class. Prior to the hip issue this year, the redshirt senior missed a handful of games in the 2014 and 2016 seasons because of a variety of injuries. He also missed the last half of his senior season of high school because of a torn ACL.

In 2015 and 2016, he totaled 11 starts at defensive end. At the time of his mid-October injury this year, Sherit’s 2.5 sacks were second on the Gators while his five tackles for loss were tied for third.