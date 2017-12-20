Injuries force Florida’s Jordan Sherit to retire from football

Injuries that plagued Jordan Sherit throughout his playing career have finally forced him to give up the sport.
On his Instagram and Twitter accounts Wednesday afternoon, the Florida defensive lineman announced that he has decided to retire from football. “After receiving final feedback this week from a number of doctors and medical staffs,” Sherit wrote, “it has become clear that I will be unable to continue playing the game I love due to my recent hip injury.”
Sherit underwent season-ending hip surgery this past October.
Sherit was a four-star member of the Gators’ 2013 recruiting class. Prior to the hip issue this year, the redshirt senior missed a handful of games in the 2014 and 2016 seasons because of a variety of injuries. He also missed the last half of his senior season of high school because of a torn ACL.
In 2015 and 2016, he totaled 11 starts at defensive end. At the time of his mid-October injury this year, Sherit’s 2.5 sacks were second on the Gators while his five tackles for loss were tied for third.
You’re not going to believe this, but Nick Saban and Alabama have landed the commitment from a five-star defensive lineman.
St. Frances Academy product Eyabi Anoma announced he would be signing with the Crimson Tide on Wednesday, giving the program their first 247Sports’ five-star of the class of 2018 and the team’s highest-rated recruit of the bunch so far this cycle.
The Baltimore, Md. pass rusher also strongly considered Michigan and nearby Maryland in the process (visiting College Park last weekend as a matter of fact, per 247Sports) but couldn’t pass up the chance to play for the perennial playoff contender out of the SEC.
The 6-foot-5, 230 pounder could probably be slotted in as an outside linebacker/edge rusher once he arrives in Tuscaloosa but still fills a need up front either way for the Tide. One has to think that Alabama assistant coach Mike Locksley played a big role in recruiting Anoma given his ties to the area and well-earned reputation for grabbing talent from the region.
Alabama probably isn’t done yet in terms of signatures between this early signing period and the one in February but they did land a headliner on Wednesday.
Hold the phone on The Wizard’s definitive return to Little Manhattan.
Earlier this month, it was reported that Bill Snyder would indeed be returning as the head coach at Kansas State. On the first early Signing Day, the longtime Wildcats coach publicly stated that no decision has been made when it comes to next season.
The conflicting accounts come amidst some uncertainty both as to Snyder’s health and a succession plan with the program.
Snyder took a leave of absence in the offseason to battle throat cancer, but he returned in time for summer camp and remained on the sidelines through the 2017 season. A report also emerged last month that former AD John Currie attempted to bring Oregon defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt aboard as a head coach-in-waiting — his new contract at Oregon still includes K-State escape clause — with the school responding that Snyder will be the Wildcats’ head coach until he decides he’s not.
In the past, the 78-year-old Snyder has made it perfectly clear that he wants his son, 48-year-old Wildcats special teams coordinator and associate head coach Sean Snyder, to take over when he steps down for good.
“I have a strong belief, and my preference is Sean,” Snyder said back in July of 2015 when asked his preference for a successor. “He knows more about our football program than anyone. He runs our program. I have great confidence in him.
“It’s easy to say, ‘He’s your son,’ but I don’t wish coaching on anyone.”
Just when Snyder will make a final decision on returning for a 27th season is unclear. K-State is currently preparing for its Dec. 26 Cactus Bowl matchup with UCLA.
The new early national signing period is supposed to result in a Wednesday filled with optimism about programs from coast-to-coast and head coaches getting giddy about their incoming batch of freshmen.
While that may still be the case at South Carolina today, the school also received a bit of negative news they would have very much liked to avoid. That’s because the NCAA announced that the Gamecocks had committed recruiting violations in football and the Committee on Infractions had slapped some restrictions on the program as a result.
From the NCAA’s release:
The violations stemmed from the assistant coaches’ two separate visits to the high school to observe a football team’s workout during an evaluation period. While this evaluation is otherwise allowed under NCAA rules, the high school head football coach and strength and conditioning coach handpicked four prospects to perform drills exclusively for the assistant coach at the assistant coach’s request. One week later, the strength coach pulled three of the same four prospects aside to perform drills exclusively for the other assistant coach.
“Impermissible contacts and tryouts — no matter how few or brief — are an important matter to the membership,” the panel stated in its decision. “The violations confer an unfair advantage in the recruiting process on institutions that engage in them to the detriment of institutions that comply with the legislation.”
Penalties in the case aren’t anything major but are notable and include a $5,000 fine. The COI also upheld the school’s self-imposed sanctions, which include no longer being allowed to recruit the players involved, a reduction in the number (4) of evaluation days, no off-campus activities at the high school in question and the assistant coaches who committed the violations were not be allowed to recruit off campus for 42 days during the 2017 evaluation period.
The coaches involved were not named by the NCAA nor South Carolina.
All-in-all, not the end of the world in Columbia nor all that serious in the grand scheme of things but probably not the headline Will Muschamp wanted to have on a day like this.
Dan Mullen has his first big win as the new Florida head coach and it comes at the expense at his old boss with the Gators.
The program confirmed that four-star quarterback and 247Sports’ No. 4 dual-threat signal-caller Emory Jones had signed with Florida on Wednesday, flipping his commitment from Ohio State and the coach Mullen once worked with in Gainesville in Urban Meyer.
Adding to the intrigue with Jones is that he was also strongly considering a change to rival Florida State and new coach Willie Taggart as well, having visited both Tallahassee and Gainesville last week. It’s no secret that the Buckeyes, Gators and Seminoles go into 2018 with the quarterback position wide open so it’s a big feather in the cap of Mullen’s new staff to land him.
A Franklin, Ga. product, Jones should come in right away and provide plenty of competition for returning starter Feleipe Franks — who didn’t exactly impress at a high level in 2017 as a redshirt freshman. The two are basically the depth chart for the team going into spring practice and fall camp given departures at the position so it will be interesting to see if the Mullen era begins with a true freshman under center to kick off 2018.
Either way, it’s a nice way to build a little momentum for the staff after just a few weeks on the job.