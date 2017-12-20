Micah Parsons, nation’s top uncommitted recruit, signs with Penn State

After all of the hullabaloo over the last couple of days, one of the top players in the Class of 2018 is set to embark on the playing portion of his college football journey.

Entering the early signing period, five-star Pennsylvania high schooler Micah Parsons had a Top Six that consisted of Alabama, Georgia, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Penn State. His home state Nittany Lions, after a significant push left the Buckeyes as the perceived front-runners, have been considered the favorite of late, even after he decommitted from the program in April.

At a Wednesday morning signing event, Parsons announced that he will indeed be attending Penn State and playing his college football for the Nittany Lions.

Speaking to Rivals.com, Parsons explained his decision: