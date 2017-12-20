NFL calls, Clemson lineman Taylor Hearn answers

On the same day Clemson was adding to its roster, including the nation’s top 2018 prospect, the defending national champions also saw some (not-so-unexpected) attrition.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday morning, Taylor Hearn confirmed that he will be leaving the Tigers early and making himself available for the 2018 NFL draft. The offensive lineman has already graduated from school, and felt that, after speaking to his coaches, his best move would be taking his game to the next level.

A redshirt junior, Hearn had one year of eligibility remaining.

“Talking with Coach Swinney and Coach Caldwell we discussed it would probably be beneficial for me to come out this year,” Hearn said by way of TigerNet.com. “I’ve graduated and that is what I came here to do and best for me.”

Hearn has started every game he’s played in the past two years for the Tigers. Following the 2017 season, the guard was named third-team All-ACC.