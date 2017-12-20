QB Trevor Lawrence, nation’s top recruit, officially signs with Clemson

Not that there was much doubt, but Clemson has officially landed the biggest fish in the 2018 recruiting pool.

In December of 2016, five-star quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the No. 1 player in the Class of 2018 according to both 247Sports.com and Rivals.com, verbally committed to Clemson over Georgia. One year later, with the first-ever Early Signing Period upon us, Lawrence officially put his Herbie Hancock on a National Letter of Intent to attend Clemson.

Trevor Lawrence signs with Clemson! pic.twitter.com/SR6ITSQ9hP — CartersvilleFootball (@CHSHurricaneFB) December 20, 2017

247Sports.com writes that Lawrence “owns a ‘101’ rating on 247Sports, the highest rating possible. The rating is reserved for ‘one of the best players to come along in years, if not decades.'”

The 6-6, 210-pound quarterback from Cartersville, Ga., is expected to enroll early at Clemson next month and participate in spring practice with the Tigers. He will also play in the Army All-American Bowl in early January.