Report: Former Wyoming coach Dave Christensen elevated to Arizona State OL coach

Arizona State wasn’t kidding around about keeping Todd Graham’s coaching staff as intact as possible despite hiring Herm Edwards as the Sun Devils head coach. That reportedly includes elevating an analyst on the staff to a full-time position.

247Sports’ SunDevilSource, Edwards is expected to name former Wyoming head coach Dave Christensen as the team’s new offensive line coach to replace Rob Sale, who is following former offensive coordinator Billy Napier to Louisiana-Lafayette.

Christensen spent this past season in Tempe with the official title of ‘Non-Coaching Consultant.’

While that familiarity will no doubt help the transition with Edwards taking over, it probably doesn’t hurt the fact that Christensen has head coaching experience in college from his five seasons with the Cowboys. He took the program to two bowl games and won league coach of the year honors once during his time in Laramie but his last on-field coaching assignment came in 2015 as the offensive line coach and run game coordinator at Texas A&M.

Edwards still has to hire a new defensive coordinator at Arizona State but the elevation of Christensen should pretty much lock up his offensive staff for 2018 after he promoted Rob Likens to offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach last week.