CFT Previews: Your Dec. 22 Bowl Viewer’s Guide

Taking a quick-hit look at the Dec. 22 bowl menu, which today features the best feel-good team of the 2017 college football season as well as a quarterback who could be a Top-10 pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

WHO: UAB (8-4) vs. Ohio (8-4)

WHAT: The 4th Bahamas Bowl

WHEN: 12:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

WHERE: Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium, Nassau, Bahamas

THE SKINNY: Normally, I couldn’t give a spit who wins any of these bowl games as long as they put on a good, entertaining show. This is one of the lone exceptions, however, because how can you not root for the UAB football program in general and the players and coaches in particular? After the administration unnecessarily disbanded the football program and then, under intense public pressure and alongside a massive fundraising effort, resurrected it less than a year later, the Blazers resumed football on the field in 2017 following a two-season sabbatical. And what a remarkable return it was as Bill Clark‘s squad won eight games in the regular season, already the most in the program’s history — topping the old standard of seven set in 2004 — and finished second in the Conference USA’s West division. After a so-so 4-3 start, they finished the regular season by winning four out of five games, with the lone loss being to Florida in Gainesville. Oh, and have I mentioned that this will mark just the second-ever bowl game for the Blazers? Fitting the glass slipper on this football Cinderella story won’t be easy, though. Ohio has made its hay this season on the ground, finishing the regular season 17th in the country in rushing yards per game at just over 244; UAB, conversely, was slightly below average in giving up 169.8 ypg (71st out of 130 FBS teams). The Blazers can also run the ball quite effectively as they’re 37th nationally (190.3 ypg); that plays right into the MAC school’s strength, however, as the Bobcats are 11th in stopping the run (111.4 ypg). That said, Ohio stumbled into the postseason having lost two games in a row… and they’ve also lost three bowls game in a row… and, dammit, UAB is just too good of s story for it to end any other way than with a win. Here’s to saying the program will celebrate its second-ever postseason tilt by winning in its first-ever bowl game. That could just be the heart, not the head, talking, though.

THE LINE: UAB, +7

THE PREDICTION: UAB 27, Ohio 26

__________

WHO: Central Michigan (8-4) vs. Wyoming (7-5)

WHAT: The 21st Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

WHEN: 4 p.m. ET on ESPN

WHERE: Albertsons Stadium, Boise, Idaho

THE SKINNY: Arguably the marquee player with the most national name recognition today makes his appearance in this game, quarterback Josh Allen, after a little bit of injury uncertainty, suits up for and starts in what’s expected to be his last game at the collegiate level. That said, Allen struggled this season compared to last as an inferior supporting cast and the injury to his throwing arm did him no favors; Central Michigan’s pass defense (23rd in the country, 188.2 ypg) could do him no favors in his college football swan song, either. … Neither team has had much success of late in the postseason, with the Chips dropping three bowl games in a row (last win: 2012) and the Cowboys two straight (last win: 2009). … If you’re looking for the hotter of the two teams in the here and now, it’s easily the MAC school as CMU closed out the regular season winning five in a row while their opponent today dropped two straight to end the year. Allen didn’t play in those two losses, it should be noted, and UW was 7-3 in games the junior signal-caller started this season. … This bowl game will serve as a quasi-home game for the Cowboys as Boise is a mere 680 miles from Laramie. For comparison’s sake, Kalamazoo is just over 1,800 miles away, so the Cowboys have that going for them. Which is nice. … One stat of which you may not be aware before we leave: Wyoming is 12th in the country in scoring defense, giving up an average of just 17.8 points per game.

THE LINE: Central Michigan, +3½

THE PREDICTION: Central Michigan 24, Wyoming 20