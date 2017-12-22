Josh Allen tosses 3 TDs in first half of Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen said he would not play in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl unless he was feeling 100 percent. After 30 minutes of football in Boise, it appears Allen’s shoulder is doing just fine. Allen has thrown three touchdowns to help push Wyoming to a 27-7 lead at halftime over Central Michigan. Wyoming has also scored 10 points off two Central Michigan turnovers in the first half.

Allen may be heading off to the NFL Draft after this game, and his performance in the first half should ease a few concerns about his shoulder injury that cost him a couple of games at the end of the regular season. Though he has not been taking to the air for big plays, Allen has been pretty accurate with his passing. Allen was examined in the medical tent at one point in the second quarter, but any concern about a foot or ankle injury was calmed when Allen returned to the field without missing any playing time.

Central Michigan got on the scoreboard in the first quarter when Shane Morris completed a 40-yard pass to Jonathan Ward for a touchdown. The call was initially ruled dead at the two-yard line, but an official instant replay review determined Ward did not step out of bounds and awarded the touchdown following the review.

Wyoming is looking for the first bowl win for the program since the New Mexico Bowl in 2009. If the Cowboys hold on, this will be Bohl’s first postseason win with Wyoming and his first since leading North Dakota State to a third-straight FCS national championship game victory in 2013. Central Michigan’s last bowl win was in the 2012 Little Caesars Bowl.

Follow @KevinOnCFB