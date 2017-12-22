Reports: ASU to hire SDSU defensive coordinator to fill same role

Arizona state hired Herm Edwards with the hope of being able to keep the assistant coaching staff together. That mission failed quickly with the loss of both coordinators in the span of just days, so Edwards has had to look beyond Arizona State to fill out his staff. Multiple reports say the Sun Devils will name Danny Gonzales as the next defensive coordinator for the program. Sun Devil Source was the first to report the news, which should become official at some point after San Diego State’s bowl game on Saturday against Army.

Gonzales would join Arizona State after a seven-year run as a member of the San Diego State coaching staff, and one year after being named the defensive coordinator for the Aztecs. San Diego State owns the nation’s 11th-ranked defense, allowing 303.9 points per game. Arizona State needs a boost on defense. The Sun Devils rank 109th in total defense this season after allowing 447.0 yards per game.

Gonzales will replace Phil Bennett, who is stepping down from his position after the bowl season for what has been described as personal reasons. It has been rumored Bennett may land on another coaching staff, but that remains to be seen.

The addition of Gonzales will fill both vacancies at the coordinator position for Edwards’ first coaching staff. Wide receivers coach Rob Likens was promoted from the staff to fill the offensive coordinator position after Billy Napier left to accept a head coaching position from Louisiana-Lafayette.

Arizona State also announced the additions of former NFL linebacker Antonio Pierce as linebackers coach and former UMass assistant AD Joe Connolly as the head coach of sports performance.

