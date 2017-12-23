CFT Previews: Birmingham Bowl

WHO: South Florida (9-2) vs. Texas Tech (6-6)
WHAT: The 12th Birmingham Bowl
WHEN: Noon ET on ESPN
WHERE: Legion Field in Birmingham, Ala.
THE SKINNY: Bowl games are often a study of motivation, and that advantage lies clearly on one sideline.
Texas Tech is ecstatic to be in Birmingham. As we remember, the Red Raiders were two yards away from their season and the Kliff Kingsbury era ending at 5-7, so long as Texas could gain a first down and salt away a 23-20 win on Black Friday. Instead, Ehlinger threw an interception and Texas Tech rallied for a season-saving 27-23 win.
That same day, South Florida battled Central Florida in one of the most entertaining games of the season. With a trip to the AAC championship game and a shot at the Peach Bowl on the line, USF carried a 34-28 lead into the fourth quarter and tied the game at 42-42 with 1:41 remaining, but the Bulls immediately allowed a 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, lost the game 49-42, and now they’re in Birmingham.
As for this game, it seems to boil down to one aspect: Can Texas Tech stop USF’s running game? The Bulls rank ninth nationally at 265 yards per game, while the Red Raiders are 53rd in rushing defense — which represents the program’s highest rank in that metric since 2009. If Texas Tech can keep South Florid at or around four yards per carry, they’ll have a chance.
The guess here is they can’t.
THE PREDICTION: South Florida 38, Texas Tech 34
WHO: Army (9-3) vs. San Diego State (10-2)
WHAT: The 15th Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
WHEN: 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
WHERE: Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX
THE SKINNY: If you like running games, the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl is for you this year. San Diego State rides into the bowl season with one of the nation’s top rushers in Rashaad Penny. On the other side of the field is Army’s signature option running game, led by quarterback Ahmad Bradshaw. Expect plenty of rushing yardage in this one.
Army is in a postseason bowl game for the second year in a row for the first time since 1984 and 1985. It’s been a long time coming for the Knights, who also look to reach the 10-win total for the first time since 1996. Jeff Monken has done a terrific job turning things around for the program, including having won back-to-back Army-Navy Games and securing the Commander-In-Chief’s Trophy for the first time since the mid-1990s.
The Aztecs certainly had a great year as well, but San Diego State fell short of being able to play for the Mountain West Conference championship. Despite a Heisman-worthy season from Penny and a signature win over Bryce Love and Stanford, San Diego State is hoping to cap another otherwise successful season under Rocky Long with a shot at finishing in the AP top 25 for the second season in a row. San Diego State can also win 11 games in a season for a third straight season, which would be a remarkable accomplishment and a testament to the stability this program has achieved.
Army will be more likely to slowly pile up the offensive yardage, but do not be shocked if Penny breaks free for some quick long gains.
THE PICK: San Diego State 34, Army 28
In what was the last the college football world sees of Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen, he is going out a winner. Allen returned from a shoulder injury to play in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in Boise on Friday afternoon and he threw three touchdowns to help Wyoming (8-5) to a 37-14 victory over Central Michigan (8-5). After the game, he declared his intention to enter the NFL Draft.
Considered by many to be among the top quarterback prospects on the big board for the 2018 NFL Draft, Allen’s final line will not be one that impresses many at first glance with 11-of-19 for 154 yards. But three touchdowns were thrown in the first quarter helped Wyoming jump out to a great start and allowed the Cowboys to keep control of the game for the remaining 45 minutes, and the game film may be a tad more kind to Allen when those who make the NFL decisions down the line get their chance to weigh in.
Central Michigan did themselves no favors with a school record eight turnovers in the game leading to 23 points, including a fumble returned 58 yards for a touchdown by Carl Granderson early in the fourth quarter. CMU quarterback Shane Morris was picked off four times by four different Wyoming players, and the Chippewas accounted for just four net rushing yards in the game.
Wyoming upheld an early theme to the bowl season by winning by a comfortable margin. The Potato Bowl, played on the home field of Mountain West Conference champion Boise State, moved the MWC to 2-1 this bowl season. Boise State topped Oregon in the Las Vegas Bowl, 38-28, but Colorado State lost to Marshall in the New Mexico Bowl last weekend. The MWC will see San Diego State in action on Saturday against Army in the Armed Forces Bowl, and Fresno State will take on Houston in the Hawaii Bowl on Sunday night.
It was an up-and-down day for the MAC, with Central Michigan losing just hours after Ohio dominated UAB in the Bahamas Bowl. The MAC is now 1-2, with Akron getting blown out by FAU in the Boca Raton Bowl. The MAC has two more cracks at a bowl win with Toledo facing Appalachian State in the Dollar General Bowl on Saturday and Northern Illinois facing Duke in the Quick Lane Bowl on Tuesday.
The win marked Wyoming’s first bowl win since 2009, and the first bowl victory for Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl since moving up from FCS powerhouse North Dakota State in 2014. After losing his first bowl game with Wyoming last season, Bohl is now .500 in postseason games as a FBS head coach.
Wyoming will open the 2018 season on the road on Aug. 25 at New Mexico State before hosting Washington State the following week. Central Michigan’s 2018 season kicks off on Sept. 1, 2018 at Kentucky.
Arizona state hired Herm Edwards with the hope of being able to keep the assistant coaching staff together. That mission failed quickly with the loss of both coordinators in the span of just days, so Edwards has had to look beyond Arizona State to fill out his staff. Multiple reports say the Sun Devils will name Danny Gonzales as the next defensive coordinator for the program. Sun Devil Source was the first to report the news, which should become official at some point after San Diego State’s bowl game on Saturday against Army.
Gonzales would join Arizona State after a seven-year run as a member of the San Diego State coaching staff, and one year after being named the defensive coordinator for the Aztecs. San Diego State owns the nation’s 11th-ranked defense, allowing 303.9 points per game. Arizona State needs a boost on defense. The Sun Devils rank 109th in total defense this season after allowing 447.0 yards per game.
Gonzales will replace Phil Bennett, who is stepping down from his position after the bowl season for what has been described as personal reasons. It has been rumored Bennett may land on another coaching staff, but that remains to be seen.
The addition of Gonzales will fill both vacancies at the coordinator position for Edwards’ first coaching staff. Wide receivers coach Rob Likens was promoted from the staff to fill the offensive coordinator position after Billy Napier left to accept a head coaching position from Louisiana-Lafayette.
Arizona State also announced the additions of former NFL linebacker Antonio Pierce as linebackers coach and former UMass assistant AD Joe Connolly as the head coach of sports performance.
Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen said he would not play in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl unless he was feeling 100 percent. After 30 minutes of football in Boise, it appears Allen’s shoulder is doing just fine. Allen has thrown three touchdowns to help push Wyoming to a 27-7 lead at halftime over Central Michigan. Wyoming has also scored 10 points off two Central Michigan turnovers in the first half.
Allen may be heading off to the NFL Draft after this game, and his performance in the first half should ease a few concerns about his shoulder injury that cost him a couple of games at the end of the regular season. Though he has not been taking to the air for big plays, Allen has been pretty accurate with his passing. Allen was examined in the medical tent at one point in the second quarter, but any concern about a foot or ankle injury was calmed when Allen returned to the field without missing any playing time.
Central Michigan got on the scoreboard in the first quarter when Shane Morris completed a 40-yard pass to Jonathan Ward for a touchdown. The call was initially ruled dead at the two-yard line, but an official instant replay review determined Ward did not step out of bounds and awarded the touchdown following the review.
Wyoming is looking for the first bowl win for the program since the New Mexico Bowl in 2009. If the Cowboys hold on, this will be Bohl’s first postseason win with Wyoming and his first since leading North Dakota State to a third-straight FCS national championship game victory in 2013. Central Michigan’s last bowl win was in the 2012 Little Caesars Bowl.