CFT Previews: Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

WHO: Army (9-3) vs. San Diego State (10-2)
WHAT: The 15th Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
WHEN: 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
WHERE: Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX
THE SKINNY: If you like running games, the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl is for you this year. San Diego State rides into the bowl season with one of the nation’s top rushers in Rashaad Penny. On the other side of the field is Army’s signature option running game, led by quarterback Ahmad Bradshaw. Expect plenty of rushing yardage in this one.
Army is in a postseason bowl game for the second year in a row for the first time since 1984 and 1985. It’s been a long time coming for the Knights, who also look to reach the 10-win total for the first time since 1996. Jeff Monken has done a terrific job turning things around for the program, including having won back-to-back Army-Navy Games and securing the Commander-In-Chief’s Trophy for the first time since the mid-1990s.
The Aztecs certainly had a great year as well, but San Diego State fell short of being able to play for the Mountain West Conference championship. Despite a Heisman-worthy season from Penny and a signature win over Bryce Love and Stanford, San Diego State is hoping to cap another otherwise successful season under Rocky Long with a shot at finishing in the AP top 25 for the second season in a row. San Diego State can also win 11 games in a season for a third straight season, which would be a remarkable accomplishment and a testament to the stability this program has achieved.
Army will be more likely to slowly pile up the offensive yardage, but do not be shocked if Penny breaks free for some quick long gains.
THE PICK: San Diego State 34, Army 28