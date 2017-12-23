AP Photo/Gregory Bull

CFT Previews: Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

By Kevin McGuireDec 23, 2017, 9:22 AM EST
WHO: Army (9-3) vs. San Diego State (10-2)
WHAT: The 15th Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
WHEN: 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
WHERE: Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX
THE SKINNY: If you like running games, the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl is for you this year. San Diego State rides into the bowl season with one of the nation’s top rushers in Rashaad Penny. On the other side of the field is Army’s signature option running game, led by quarterback Ahmad Bradshaw. Expect plenty of rushing yardage in this one.

Army is in a postseason bowl game for the second year in a row for the first time since 1984 and 1985. It’s been a long time coming for the Knights, who also look to reach the 10-win total for the first time since 1996. Jeff Monken has done a terrific job turning things around for the program, including having won back-to-back Army-Navy Games and securing the Commander-In-Chief’s Trophy for the first time since the mid-1990s.

The Aztecs certainly had a great year as well, but San Diego State fell short of being able to play for the Mountain West Conference championship. Despite a Heisman-worthy season from Penny and a signature win over Bryce Love and Stanford, San Diego State is hoping to cap another otherwise successful season under Rocky Long with a shot at finishing in the AP top 25 for the second season in a row. San Diego State can also win 11 games in a season for a third straight season, which would be a remarkable accomplishment and a testament to the stability this program has achieved.

Army will be more likely to slowly pile up the offensive yardage, but do not be shocked if Penny breaks free for some quick long gains.

THE PICK: San Diego State 34, Army 28

Illinois reportedly shakes up coaching staff with removal of Garrick McGee

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey
By Kevin McGuireDec 23, 2017, 2:33 PM EST
The pressure to start making some improvements to the Illinois football program have led to head coach Lovie Smith making some staff changes. According to a  report from FootballScoop.com, Illinois has let go of offensive coordinator Garrick McGee.

McGee joined the coaching staff in 2016 after two seasons as an offensive coordinator at Louisville and two years as the head coach at UAB. The veteran coach was expected to help shape the Illinois offense as Smith took over the program, but those changes and improvements never took off with the Illini. Illinois had the nation’s 127th-ranked offense in 2017 and 123rd-ranked offense in 2016. The Illini averaged just 15.4 points per game this season and had the Big Ten’s worst rushing offense.

Per the report from Football Scoop, Illinois is also moving on from defensive backs coach Paul Williams.

The changes come just after the early signing period saw Illinois land the 12th-best class in the Big Ten, with a few more possible holes to plug by the time the next signing period comes around in February.

Shanked punt leads to USF tying Birmingham Bowl just before halftime

Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireDec 23, 2017, 2:01 PM EST
After not doing much of anything on offense in the first half, USF capitalized on a late special teams mistake by Texas Tech to be able to tie the Birmingham Bowl at 10-10 just before halftime.

After a shanked punt by Texas Tech, USF took over at the Texas Tech 25-yard line. Two plays later, Quinton Flowers completed a 21-yard pass to Tyre McCants for the first touchdown scored by the Bulls in the game and perhaps gives a spark going into halftime. The USF touchdown was the end of a rough sequence of plays by Texas Tech in the final minutes of the first half.

On a 3rd and Goal from the seven-yard line, Nic Shimonek‘s pass was picked off by USF’s Jaymon Thomas, who returned the football 18 yards to give the Bulls a late offensive series starting at their own 18-yard line. The interception was the first turnover of the game and blocked Texas Tech from building on a 10-3 lead late in the first half. USF would have to punt the ball away on the possession, but the defense played well and forced the Red Raiders to be backed up to punting on their own 10-yard line on a 4th and 23.

USF’s failure to convert first downs has led to some short offensive possessions. USF was just four-of-nine on third down conversions and the Bulls were limited to just 107 yards of offense before the late scoring opportunity. Quinton Flowers completed just three of his 13 pass attempts for 31 yards, and he has five rushes for 11 yards before the 25-yard touchdown strike.

Texas Tech took the opening possession of the game to inside the red zone, but as so often has been the case this season, the Red Raiders stalled once getting past the 20-yard line and had to settle for a field goal by Clayton Hatfield. USF answered with a similar drive ending with a field goal by Emilio Nadelman.

The Red Raiders scored their lone touchdown of the half in the first quarter on a Shimonek pass to Keke Coutee from five yards out.

CFT Previews: Your Dec. 23 Bowl Viewer’s Guide

Getty Images
By John TaylorDec 23, 2017, 10:33 AM EST
Taking a quick-hit look at the Dec. 23 bowl menu, which today features a pair of 10-win teams, another that could’ve gotten to double digits were it not for a hurricane and a service academy that’s on the verge of its best season ever wins-wise.

WHO: Texas Tech (6-6) vs. South Florida (9-2)
WHAT: The 12th Birmingham Bowl
WHEN: Noon ET on ESPN
WHERE: Legion Field, Birmingham, Alabama
THE LINE: Texas Tech, +3
WHO: Appalachian State (8-4) vs. Toledo (11-2)
WHAT: The 19th Dollar General Bowl
WHEN: 7 p.m. ET on ESPN
WHERE: Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, Alabama
THE SKINNY: These two teams are very familiar with each other, at least when it comes to the recent postseason as they met in last year’s Camellia Bowl, with Appalachian State coming away with a three-point win. That game, incidentally, is the only meeting ever between the two schools. … Arguably the biggest surprise in this game is that Toledo head coach Jason Candle is neither coaching his last game nor already off to a bigger program.  In two full seasons, Candle has won 20 games at UT, the best start for a Rockets head coach ever.  This time next year, though, expect Candle to be in charge of his own Power Five program. … Toledo, incidentally, can post its highest win total since its 12-0 1971 season under Jack Murphy. A win would not only match that season, but could also leave the Rockets ranked in the final College Football Playoff Top 25 for the first time ever. … Both teams left the regular season on a high, with the Mountaineers winning three in a row and the Rockets doing the same, with the bonus for the latter being the last of those wins coming in the MAC championship game. … ASU is looking to run its all-time bowl record to 3-0. with the first two wins coming the past two seasons… If you like quality quarterback matchups, this one’s for you.  UT’s Logan Woodside and ASU’s Taylor Lamb are two of only three FBS quarterbacks, the other being Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield of Oklahoma, to throw for 25 or more touchdowns and fewer than eight interceptions this season.  Woodside is currently fifth in the country in pass efficiency, while Lamb is 16th. Woodside is also 11th in passing yards (3,758), while Lamb can also beat a defense with his legs as his 539 yards rushing are 10th amongst Group of Five quarterbacks. … Don’t sleep on the Rockets’ running game, though, as Terry Swanson‘s 1,319 yards leads the MAC. … Stat to note: Teams from the Sun Belt Conference have won two straight and four of the last five Dollar General Bowls.
THE LINE: Appalachian State, +7
THE PREDICTION: Toledo 50, Appalachian State 42

Notre Dame WR Kevin Stepherson was popped for pot day before shoplifting arrest

Getty Images
By John TaylorDec 23, 2017, 9:44 AM EST
One Notre Dame player’s plate’s been very full off the field of late, and none of it’s been good. Well, it hasn’t been legal at least.

Kevin Stepherson was one of two Fighting Irish football players indefinitely suspended for the Citrus Bowl earlier this week; that suspension was subsequently confirmed to be related to a Dec. 15 shoplifting arrest.

But wait, there’s more.

According to ESPN.com, Stepherson was pulled over on a traffic stop Dec. 14 and, as a result, is facing misdemeanor charges of marijuana possession, driving without a valid license and speeding (he was clocked doing 80 in a 60 mph zone). To make matters worse, at the time of his twin arrests the wide receiver was already on probation for a marijuana-related arrest in August of 2016.

Adding to the off-field intrigue, Stepherson was suspended for the first four games this season for reasons unrelated to the arrest in August of last year.

At this time, Stepherson is still a part of the Irish football program as a university official stated the wide receiver’s status hasn’t changed as a result of the latest off-field faux pas.  Whether that will or won’t change moving forward remains to be seen.

Stepherson currently leads the Fighting Irish in receiving touchdowns with five and yards per catch at 18.9 despite one-third of the regular season.  His 19 receptions and 359 receiving yards are both good for third on the team.