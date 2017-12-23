Record-setting day for Rashaad Penny not enough for San Diego State as Army wins a wild Armed Forces Bowl

Army’s triple option isn’t exactly a two-minute offense. But give them five and they’re golden.
The Black Knights gutted out a game-winning touchdown in the final few seconds and grabbed a late defensive score for good measure to spoil a record-setting day for San Diego State tailback Rashaad Penny and claim victory in the Armed Forces Bowl 42-35.
Penny, who led FBS in rushing yards and all-purpose yardage, once again showed why he should have been invited to New York for the Heisman Trophy ceremony earlier in the month. He tied a FBS record with 200+ yards rushing for a fifth straight game — and needed only 10 carries to hit the mark to boot. All told the senior finished with 221 yards on just 14 carries while recording four touchdowns on the day, including the first points of the game on his second carry as he scampered 81 yards untouched to the end zone.
The star running back also set the Aztecs’ single-season school rushing record when he scored a 31 yard touchdown early in the second quarter, breaking the mark set by last season’s leading rusher and his good friend, Donnel Pumphrey.
Even with Penny’s heroics the game was a close, hard-fought game as you would expect between two teams that each won at least nine games in the regular season. The Black Knights’ held the ball for an even 46 (!!) minutes in the game as that option offense churned out yards and long drives a plenty. Quarterback Ahmad Bradshaw, somewhat surprisingly, completed a pass for six yards but did most of his damage on the ground to the tune of 180 yards rushing and a pair of touchdowns. Crucially, he had several huge pitches to his running backs as Darnell Woolfolk and Andy Davidson combined for 168 yards and three scores of their own.
While Kell Walker may not have had the stats of his teammates (five carries, 37 yards), he did find the end zone on the most important carry of the day when the team went for two to give them a one point margin with just 18 seconds left on the clock. While SDSU did have a shot at the very end, Elijah Riley ended all hopes of that by emphatically securing the win when he grabbed a lateral on the final play and ran it back 29 yards for the final margin.
The victory gives Army a 10 win season for the first time since 1996 and caps a remarkable turnaround run under head coach Jeff Monken. While he probably would have preferred a few defensive stops of Penny to make things more comfortable, gutting out a win in that fashion is just as satisfying as the Black Knights head into the offseason with plenty of momentum.