Report: UCLA QB Josh Rosen to sit out Cactus Bowl

By Bryan FischerDec 23, 2017, 7:18 PM EST
Add another player to the list who appears to be skipping out on a bowl game to move on to the NFL.

According to 247Sports’ Bruin Report Online, UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen is going to sit out next week’s Cactus Bowl against Kansas State and is expected to declare for the 2018 NFL Draft at some point in the near future.

The junior will finish the season with 3,756 yards passing, 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, ranking third in the country in passing yards per game as the heart of the Bruins’ offense. Those numbers would have been even better had he not continually dealt with injuries (again), suffering some concussion-like symptoms that kept him out of a game against Utah and limiting him at other times in 2017. He had one of his best games of the season against rival USC last month but was injured in the home finale at the Rose Bowl and sat out most of the second half against Cal.

As a former five-star recruit who has generated a number of off-the-field headlines at UCLA, Rosen will leave Westwood with a bit of a mixed legacy. While he is undeniably talented and may be the first signal-caller taken in the draft next year, the high-water mark in terms of wins with him under center was an 8-5 freshman campaign and he’s missed several games in subsequent seasons.

A lot of those struggles have something to do with the team around him and why head coach Jim Mora was replaced by Chip Kelly earlier this month. Still, when he was in the powder blues there were few college quarterbacks better than Rosen was throwing the football and he’ll likely be one of the most debated prospects at the position in the coming months by scouts and coaches as a result.

Appalachian State rolls to big lead over Toledo as Dollar General Bowl hits halftime

By Bryan FischerDec 23, 2017, 8:38 PM EST
When #FunBelt meets #MACtion, you throw out the records. That is especially true on Saturday night at the Dollar General Bowl.

Appalachian State looked like they were the 11-win team and conference champion in the game, rolling to a 20-0 halftime lead over Toledo thanks to some timely turnovers and the hard-nosed running of their star tailback.

Junior Jalin Moore picked up where he left off at the end of the regular season by fighting for 74 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 15 touches, grinding out carries against a loaded front and finding some rhythm as the game went on. That took the pressure off quarterback Taylor Lamb, who was just 4-of-8 for 61 yards but seemed fairly content to just hand the ball off — especially with backup Daetrich Harrington also running for 80 yards in the half on just seven carries.

The Mountaineers’ defense played their role in the big lead too, forcing a pair of turnovers that gave the team two short fields and generally limiting the high-powered Rockets offense to one of their worst performances of the year. Record-setting quarterback Logan Woodside managed only 76 yards and an interception but did seem to pick things up as the clock wound down in the second quarter. Running back Terry Swanson didn’t have any sort of lane to run through however and actually did well in recording 12 yards on the ground given that he was hit in the backfield or at the line on just about every carry.

While things didn’t quite unfold how many expected early in the game, Toledo is still plenty capable of putting up some points in a hurry so this one is by no means locked up for AppState. This was one of the better matchups of bowl season and that will be put to the test if things get interesting after the two teams emerge from the locker room.

Record-setting day for Rashaad Penny not enough for San Diego State as Army wins a wild Armed Forces Bowl

By Bryan FischerDec 23, 2017, 6:58 PM EST
Army’s triple option isn’t exactly a two-minute offense. But give them five and they’re golden.

The Black Knights gutted out a game-winning touchdown in the final few seconds and grabbed a late defensive score for good measure to spoil a record-setting day for San Diego State tailback Rashaad Penny and claim victory in the Armed Forces Bowl 42-35.

Penny, who led FBS in rushing yards and all-purpose yardage, once again showed why he should have been invited to New York for the Heisman Trophy ceremony earlier in the month. He tied a FBS record with 200+ yards rushing for a fifth straight game — and needed only 10 carries to hit the mark to boot. All told the senior finished with 221 yards on just 14 carries while recording four touchdowns on the day, including the first points of the game on his second carry as he scampered 81 yards untouched to the end zone.

The star running back also set the Aztecs’ single-season school rushing record when he scored a 31 yard touchdown early in the second quarter, breaking the mark set by last season’s leading rusher and his good friend, Donnel Pumphrey.

Even with Penny’s heroics the game was a close, hard-fought game as you would expect between two teams that each won at least nine games in the regular season. The Black Knights’ held the ball for an even 46 (!!) minutes in the game as that option offense churned out yards and long drives a plenty. Quarterback Ahmad Bradshaw, somewhat surprisingly, completed a pass for six yards but did most of his damage on the ground to the tune of 180 yards rushing and a pair of touchdowns. Crucially, he had several huge pitches to his running backs as Darnell Woolfolk and Andy Davidson combined for 168 yards and three scores of their own.

While Kell Walker may not have had the stats of his teammates (five carries, 37 yards), he did find the end zone on the most important carry of the day when the team went for two to give them a one point margin with just 18 seconds left on the clock. While SDSU did have a shot at the very end, Elijah Riley ended all hopes of that by emphatically securing the win when he grabbed a lateral on the final play and ran it back 29 yards for the final margin.

The victory gives Army a 10 win season for the first time since 1996 and caps a remarkable turnaround run under head coach Jeff Monken. While he probably would have preferred a few defensive stops of Penny to make things more comfortable, gutting out a win in that fashion is just as satisfying as the Black Knights head into the offseason with plenty of momentum.

Big plays help San Diego State keep things tied up with Army at halftime of Armed Forces Bowl

By Bryan FischerDec 23, 2017, 5:03 PM EST
The Armed Forces Bowl pitted the nation’s leading rushing attack against the nation’s leading rusher and the battle lived up to the hype on Saturday afternoon in Forth Worth. San Diego State tailback Rashaad Penny’s set the single-season school record for rushing yards but his Aztecs were a bit worn down on defense as Army’s triple option attack kept pace to keep things locked at 21-all going into halftime.

Penny’s second run from scrimmage saw him go nearly untouched 81 yards to the end zone, leaving a trail of Black Knights defenders in his wake. He added another touchdown run from 32 yards out to start the second quarter and break the school record of his good friend and current Philadelphia Eagles running back Donnel Pumphrey held. If there was one major negative after the first half for the SDSU offense outside of Penny, it was the fact that they didn’t spend hardly any time on the field with the quick scoring drives and senior offensive lineman Antonio Rosales was ejected after receiving two personal fouls on one play.

Not to be left out of the party, Penny’s backup looked pretty good himself as Juwan Washington looked more than capable of taking over the workload next year with a 78-yard kick return touchdown right before halftime to keep things knotted up going into the break.

Army never seemed to panic despite giving up some early scores, as level-headed quarterback Ahmad Bradshaw looked superb running the option attack and racked up 83 yards rushing and a touchdown though two quarters. As expected, he didn’t pass the ball at all for Army but did have some terrific pitches to his running backs —  Andy Davidson punched in a TD to go with his 60 yards on the ground and Darnell Woolfolk chipped in with 42 yards and a score as well.

This was one of the better bowl matchups of the week and that rang very true early on in this one. Both teams have their work cut out for them in terms of stopping the run in the second half but it should make for a thrilling finish if those first two quarters were any indication.

Quinton Flowers leads USF to wild come-from-behind victory in Birmingham Bowl

By Kevin McGuireDec 23, 2017, 4:04 PM EST
The 2017 season may not have checked off all of the goals for USF (11-2), but Charlie Strong and the Bulls have reason to celebrate at the end of the season after winning a wildly entertaining Birmingham Bowl with a 38-34 victory over Texas Tech (6-7) on Saturday afternoon. USF quarterback Quinton Flowers was the hero fo the day after putting the Bulls on his back in the second half, shrugging aside a woeful first half to pull USF from behind for the win.

Flowers ended his day with an MVP performance with 311 passing yards and four touchdowns and 106 rushing yards. It was Flowers who had to step things up in the fourth quarter, leading the Bulls to three touchdowns in the final quarter by using his feet and his arm to work the late game heroics.

Early in the fourth quarter, and just one play after an instant replay confirmed a call on the field marking the ball shy of the end zone, USF tried muscling their way across the goal line only to be overmatched by Texas Tech’s defensive effort to keep Darius Tice just out of the end zone on fourth down.

The Texas Tech stop preserved a seven-point advantage, but the battle of field position would still end up helping USF. After forcing a three-and-out on the ensuing possession, USF took over at the Texas Tech 43-yard line and worked their way into the end zone, this time ending the drive with Flowers running off to the right side to find a clear path for a game-tying touchdown.

Texas Tech took a 27-24 lead with just over five minutes to play with a 33-yard field goal by Clayton Hatfield, setting the stage for USF quarterback Quinton Flowers to try and deliver some last-minute heroics in his final college football game. Flowers needed just two plays before giving the Bulls a 31-27 lead on a 64-yard touchdown pass to a streaking Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

Texas Tech answered with a touchdown of their own, with T.J. Vasher somehow getting left wide open in the end zone for an easy touchdown pass from Nic Shimonek.

But the Red Raiders left Flowers and the Bulls too much time to strike back, and strike back they most certainly did. Flowers once again delivered the heroics with a key 21-yard run on a 3rd and 10 and followed that up with a 26-yard touchdown pass to Tyre McCants to go up 38-34 after the extra point.

The legacy of Quinton Flowers at USF will be one that will be remembered fondly, even if it never saw a trip to a BCS or New Years Six bowl game. But Flowers will leave with a handful of team records and his shoes will be big to fill for whoever is next in line in Tampa. After coming up just shy of an elusive AAC championship after a wild shootout loss against UCF in the regular season finale, it is fitting to see Flowers go out having led his team to a wild back-and-forth victory in a bowl game.

For three quarters, it appeared as though Texas Tech may get by the game using its defense, going against the grain of what is typically expected from a Texas Tech team. All of that crumbled in the fourth quarter, however, despite the goal line stand highlighted above. USF had over 400 yards of offense in the second half after a lackluster first half showing, and the Bulls edges the Red Raiders in first downs with 27 to Texas Tech’s 26.

The AAC improves to 2-1 in the bowl season with the win after Temple took care of FIU on Thursday night. Texas Tech gets the Big 12 off to a 0-1 start in the bowl season with the next games played on Tuesday by West Virginia (vs. Utah in Heart of Dallas Bowl) and Kansas State (vs. UCLA in Cactus Bowl).

Texas Tech’s 2018 season will open with a neutral site game in Houston against Ole Miss of the SEC on Sept. 1, 2018. USF will begin the 2018 season at home on Sept. 1 against FCS opponent Elon. The Bulls will then host Georgia Tech and visit Illinois the following two weeks.