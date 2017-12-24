Report: Josh Rosen could stay at UCLA to avoid being drafted by the Browns

Josh Rosen will sit out UCLA’s appearance in this week’s Cactus Bowl against Kansas State due to concussion treatment. There’s an assumption that his college football career is now over, and there’s a good chance that it is. But it’s not for sure.
According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Rosen would prefer to play for the New York Giants ahead of the Cleveland Browns and is so down on Cleveland that he’s considering returning to Westwood just to avoid the Browns. From the report:
UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen would prefer to play for the Giants over the Browns and would be hesitant to declare for next year’s NFL draft if he knew that Cleveland was going to take him with the No. 1 overall pick, according to league sources familiar with the situation.
Cleveland is 0-14 and can clinch the No. 1 pick as early as today with a loss to the Chicago Bears or a Giants (2-12) win over the Arizona Cardinals.
The problem, of course, is that the early entrant deadline is Jan. 15 and the 2018 NFL Draft isn’t until late April. Cleveland would be under no obligation to share its plans with Rosen, though presumably the club would shy away from taking a player that does not want to be there. Schefter reported that Rosen’s misgivings “will not dissuade new Browns general manager John Dorsey from taking the player he believes is the best fit for his franchise.”
A former No. 1 quarterback recruit, Rosen is viewed as a possible No. 1 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, should he choose to enter. The junior completed 62.6 percent of his 452 passes this season for 3,756 yards (8.3 per attempt) with 26 touchdowns against 10 interceptions. Rosen finished 27th nationally in passing efficiency.
WHO: Fresno State (9-4) vs. Houston (7-4)
WHAT: The 15th Hawai’i Bowl
WHEN: 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
WHERE: Aloha Stadium in Honolulu
THE SKINNY: While he hasn’t taken any trophies home this month, one could make a good case that Jeff Tedford is the college football coach of the year in 2017 for the work he’s done at Fresno State. After all, the former Bulldogs quarterback has sparked one of the great turnarounds in the sport this season, taking over a 1-11 team from a year ago and leading them to the doorstep of a Mountain West title and a spot in the Selection Committee’s top 25 in late November.
While optimism and good football have returned to California’s Central Valley, the dream season isn’t over yet as Fresno State aims for a 10th win — as many as the program had in the three years prior — and a bowl victory for the first time in a decade on Christmas Eve.
Leading the resurgence has been the tandem of quarterback Marcus McMaryion and wideout KeeSean Johnson. The two have hooked up for eight touchdowns and nearly 1,000 yards through the air as the Oregon State transfer under center has helped inject some life into an offense that looks completely different from the same unit a year ago. Fresno’s defense also isn’t anything to gloss over either, leading the conference in scoring at just 17.2 points a game allowed.
Their opponent, Houston, knows all too well what a good defense can do for you as the Cougars sport perhaps the best defensive player in all of college football. That would be defensive tackle Ed Oliver, the Outland Trophy Award winner this season after another incredible campaign that saw him record 14.5 TFL’s and 5.5 sacks despite being double (and often triple) teamed on every snap. To say he is a disruptive force goes without saying and he’s reason enough to tune in for this game amid the holiday season.
Offensively, the Cougars have been a bit up and down in 2017 under new coach and former offensive coordinator Major Applewhite but did score some big wins over Arizona early and USF late. Part time receiver D’Eriq King has seemingly taken hold of the job behind center during the team’s last four games and, despite being the third quarterback to take snaps this year, brings plenty to the table as both a passer (832 yards, 73% passing in three starts) and a runner (seven scores on the ground).
The question is though, can Fresno State stop Oliver from wreaking havoc on every play? That’s really what this game will come down to and the Bulldogs do have experience against superstars in the trenches having played Alabama and Washington earlier in the season. While offensive linemen Aaron Mitchell and Netane Muti are a big reason why the team has only allowed nine sacks all year (fifth in FBS), something says that won’t quite hold up in Honolulu as the Cougars sneak out with a close victory in what should be a pretty competitive bowl game.
THE PICK: Houston 28, Fresno State 23
On paper, the Dollar General Bowl between MAC champion Toledo and perennial Sun Belt power Appalachian State shaped up to be one of the best matchups of the postseason. Games are not played on paper and that certainly played out down in Mobile, Ala. as the Mountaineers routed the Rockets 34-0 on Saturday night to cap off another season with at least nine wins for head coach Scott Satterfield.
It was quickly apparent that this wasn’t Toledo’s night early — and often. Despite entering the week with an offense that was in the top in the country in terms of scoring, the team couldn’t do much of anything on that side of the ball and recorded four three-and-outs. Record-setting quarterback Logan Woodside never could find much down the field and was pressure on nearly every drop back, throwing for only 124 yards while also tossing three interceptions. Running back Terry Swanson managed 44 hard-fought yards on the ground but didn’t see many carries down the stretch as the team fell further and further behind.
While not much was working for the visitors from the North, few things could go wrong for AppState. Taking advantage of several short fields, the run game didn’t need much to get going and tailbacks Jalin Moore (125 yards, three TDs) and Daetrich Harrington (72 yards) both made quick work of the MAC title holders. Quarterback Taylor Lamb closed out his career with the Mountaineers with a performance that may not have been statically stellar — eight completions, 131 yards, no touchdowns — but was nevertheless plenty in a game the team controlled from pretty much the opening kickoff.
While all those points were nice to have, they didn’t really need all of them given how well the Sun Belt’s top defense looked to stymie their opponents. Linebacker Anthony Flory was all over the place, hauling in a pick and recording eight tackles on the night as they held the most dangerous #MACtion offense to under 200 yards.
That gave the team yet another finishing kick as they won their fourth in a row to close out 2017 and enter with plenty of momentum heading to next season. The same could not be said for the Rockets, which still captured an elusive conference title this year but simply didn’t show up in the Dollar General Bowl and looked out of sorts from start.
When #FunBelt meets #MACtion, you throw out the records. That is especially true on Saturday night at the Dollar General Bowl.
Appalachian State looked like they were the 11-win team and conference champion in the game, rolling to a 20-0 halftime lead over Toledo thanks to some timely turnovers and the hard-nosed running of their star tailback.
Junior Jalin Moore picked up where he left off at the end of the regular season by fighting for 74 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 15 touches, grinding out carries against a loaded front and finding some rhythm as the game went on. That took the pressure off quarterback Taylor Lamb, who was just 4-of-8 for 61 yards but seemed fairly content to just hand the ball off — especially with backup Daetrich Harrington also running for 80 yards in the half on just seven carries.
The Mountaineers’ defense played their role in the big lead too, forcing a pair of turnovers that gave the team two short fields and generally limiting the high-powered Rockets offense to one of their worst performances of the year. Record-setting quarterback Logan Woodside managed only 76 yards and an interception but did seem to pick things up as the clock wound down in the second quarter. Running back Terry Swanson didn’t have any sort of lane to run through however and actually did well in recording 12 yards on the ground given that he was hit in the backfield or at the line on just about every carry.
While things didn’t quite unfold how many expected early in the game, Toledo is still plenty capable of putting up some points in a hurry so this one is by no means locked up for AppState. This was one of the better matchups of bowl season and that will be put to the test if things get interesting after the two teams emerge from the locker room.
Add another player to the list who appears to be skipping out on a bowl game to move on to the NFL.
According to 247Sports’ Bruin Report Online, UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen is going to sit out next week’s Cactus Bowl against Kansas State and is expected to declare for the 2018 NFL Draft at some point in the near future.
The junior will finish the season with 3,756 yards passing, 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, ranking third in the country in passing yards per game as the heart of the Bruins’ offense. Those numbers would have been even better had he not continually dealt with injuries (again), suffering some concussion-like symptoms that kept him out of a game against Utah and limiting him at other times in 2017. He had one of his best games of the season against rival USC last month but was injured in the home finale at the Rose Bowl and sat out most of the second half against Cal.
As a former five-star recruit who has generated a number of off-the-field headlines at UCLA, Rosen will leave Westwood with a bit of a mixed legacy. While he is undeniably talented and may be the first signal-caller taken in the draft next year, the high-water mark in terms of wins with him under center was an 8-5 freshman campaign and he’s missed several games in subsequent seasons.
A lot of those struggles have something to do with the team around him and why head coach Jim Mora was replaced by Chip Kelly earlier this month. Still, when he was in the powder blues there were few college quarterbacks better than Rosen was throwing the football and he’ll likely be one of the most debated prospects at the position in the coming months by scouts and coaches as a result.