Temple LB William Kwenkeu earned American citizenship before playing in Gasparilla Bowl

But far more important than that: a day before, Kwenkeu became an American citizen.
A native of Cameroon, Kwenkeu moved to the United States in 2012, and eventually graduated from St. Charles High School in Waldorf, Md. He earned a scholarship at Temple, where he has made an impact on special teams before an injury to fellow linebacker Shaun Bradley led to his breakthrough performance in Thursday’s game.
However, a day before the game, Kwenkeu flew to Baltimore, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer, to take the U.S. citizenship test, which he passed. He will be sworn in as an American citizen this Wednesday in Philadelphia.
Which made his performance in the Gasparilla Bowl even more special than it would have been otherwise.
“It was exciting,” Kwenkeu told the Inquirer. “It was a five-year long wait and when it finally happened it, there were tears on my mom’s face, she was smiling and it was making her proud. That is what she wanted for me, the America dream happening for me, so it was a very warm moment.”
UCF announces four assistants to Josh Heupel’s staff
UCF has formally announced four assistants to Josh Heupel‘s staff on Sunday.
The Knights have hired Shane Burnham as defensive line coach, Anthony Tucker as running backs coach, Darrell Wyatt as wide receivers coach and Jeff Lebby as an offensive assistant.
The Burnham and Tucker hirings represent coups for Heupel, as both were hired away from Power 5 staffs. Burnham spent the past two seasons as defensive line coach at Rutgers, and Tucker the past two seasons as running backs coach at Maryland. Wyatt was hired away from Houston, where he worked as wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator; he coached from 2011-13 as co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach at Texas.
Lebby spent the 2017 season as the offensive coordinator at Southeastern University, an NAIA school at Lakeland, Fla. He is a former member of Art Briles‘s staff at Baylor, and his connection to the disgraced coach actually goes one step further than that: Lebby is Briles’s son-in-law. Lebby was also sanctioned by the NCAA for a recruiting violation for showing up on Tulsa’s sideline for a game at Oklahoma while working as an assistant at Baylor.
Additionally, UCF has bolstered Heupel’s support staff by hiring Steve Smith as director of player development, Marc Votteler as assistant director of player personnel, and Rodney Hill and Dave Young as assistant directors of sports performance.
Heupel and the rest of his newly-formed staff will wait to take over the 12th-ranked Knights until after UCF faces No. 7 in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on New Year’s Day (12:30 p.m. ET, ESPN).
Texas Tech’s defense got good news earlier today, but the Red Raiders weren’t so lucky on the other side of the ball. Junior wide receiver Keke Couteehas announced he will declare for the 2018 NFL Draft.
Coutee made the announcement on his Instagram account.
Red Raider Nation, (w)ith so much thought and prayer through this difficult process, I have decided to enter the 2018 NFL Draft,” he wrote. “This was such a difficult decision I had to make for me and my family. Thank you all for an amazing 3 years at the best University there is. Lubbock will always have a special place in my heart and I will always call Lubbock home. #GUNSUPFOREVER!!”
Listed at just 5-foot-11, the Lufkin, Texas, native led the Big 12 in receiving yards, ranked second in catches and placed fourth in touchdown catches with 93 grabs for 1,429 yards and 10 scores. Beyond the Big 12, his 93 grabs were fifth nationally, his 1,429 yards place second in FBS — with a number of players yet to play their bowl games — and he is one of just 21 players with double-digit touchdown grabs. Only two players with more than 75 receptions bested Coutee’s 15.37 yards per reception average.
Coutee posted four games of double-digit catches for 100-plus yards and at least one touchdown this season, starting with a 12-catch, 186-yard, 1-touchdown effort in a 52-45 win over Arizona State on Sept. 16. He followed that up with 11 catches for 161 yards and a score in a 27-24 win at Houston a week later.
Saturday was a downer for Texas Tech after dropping the Birmingham Bowl to South Florida, but Red Raiders fans do have one gift waiting under the tree for them. Linebacker Dakota Allen will return to harass ball-carriers on behalf of the red and black in 2018.
“Love my team! Love my school! Love these fans!,” Allen (40) wrote on his Twitter account. “I want to thank all the seniors for a memorable year. With that being said, I will be returning to Texas Tech next season.”
Love my team! Love my school! Love these fans! I want to thank all the seniors for a memorable year. With that being said, I will be returning to Texas Tech next season. #TTVE #2018 🏈
Allen posted 87 stops as a redshirt freshman at Texas Tech in 2015, transferred to East Mississippi Community College in 2016 and then returned to Lubbock for his junior year in ’17.
The former Last Chance U. star led the club with 102 tackles while posting six TFLs and two sacks. He was named a Second Team All-Big 12 performer after tying for fourth on the league’s tackle charts in 2017.
Report: Josh Rosen could stay at UCLA to avoid being drafted by the Browns
According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Rosen would prefer to play for the New York Giants ahead of the Cleveland Browns and is so down on Cleveland that he’s considering returning to Westwood just to avoid the Browns. From the report:
UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen would prefer to play for the Giants over the Browns and would be hesitant to declare for next year’s NFL draft if he knew that Cleveland was going to take him with the No. 1 overall pick, according to league sources familiar with the situation.
Cleveland is 0-14 and can clinch the No. 1 pick as early as today with a loss to the Chicago Bears or a Giants (2-12) win over the Arizona Cardinals.
The problem, of course, is that the early entrant deadline is Jan. 15 and the 2018 NFL Draft isn’t until late April. Cleveland would be under no obligation to share its plans with Rosen, though presumably the club would shy away from taking a player that does not want to be there. Schefter reported that Rosen’s misgivings “will not dissuade new Browns general manager John Dorsey from taking the player he believes is the best fit for his franchise.”
A former No. 1 quarterback recruit, Rosen is viewed as a possible No. 1 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, should he choose to enter. The junior completed 62.6 percent of his 452 passes this season for 3,756 yards (8.3 per attempt) with 26 touchdowns against 10 interceptions. Rosen finished 27th nationally in passing efficiency.