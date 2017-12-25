Former Cal RB Billy McCrary III lands at FCS program

A former Cal Bear running back has found his next place to call home. Billy McCrary III is reportedly heading to Abilene Christian, where he will be eligible to play right away in 2018.

Former University Of California RB Billy McCrary III will reportedly transfer to ACU. He played HS ball in Austin at Rouse and had over 5,600 total yards and over 3,900 yards rushing. He also runs a 4.3 40. #GoWildcats — ACUAthleticsFans⛄️ (@ACUSportsFans) December 25, 2017

McCrary III signed with Cal in the Class of 2015 and showed some glimpses of promise early on with his time at Cal. As a sophomore in 2016, McCrary appeared in 11 games but had just six carries for 39 yards after having a rather impressive spring football showing. That potential never got a chance to continue in 2017 due to a season-ending upper body injury. At Abilene Christian, McCrary will hope to get back in the swing of things and play a key role in the offensive gameplan with his new program. If he still has the speed he once showed in a Cal uniform, then Abilene Christan could have quite the playmaker on their roster.

Because McCrary III is transferring down to an FCS program, he is eligible to play right away in 2018.

