Illinois grad transfer Tré Watson lands at Maryland

As we tidy up from a day of opening presents and other such Christmas delights, how about we clean up some transfer news for good measure?
In late November, Tré Watson took to Twitter to announce that he would be transferring from Illinois. Late last week, the linebacker took to the same social media website to announce that he will continue his collegiate playing career at Maryland.
As a graduate transfer, Watson is eligible to play immediately for the Terps in what will be his final season of eligibility.
In nine games this past season — he missed three because of an injury — Watson totaled 65 tackles, good for tied for third on the team. The linebacker’s 4.5 tackles for loss were tied for second on the Fighting Illini as well.
Last season, Watson earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors after starting eight of 12 games and finishing second on the team in tackles with 102.
Watson becomes the fourth FBS player, and third from a Power Five program, to transfer to Maryland since early September, joining defensive lineman Byron Cowart (Auburn), Marcus Lewis (Florida State) and Rayshad Lewis (Utah State). Cowart will be eligible to play immediately in 2018 as a grad transfer, while the USU Lewis transfer, the son of Miami Hurricane legend Ray Lewis, and the FSU Lewis can play in 2018 after sitting out 2017, leaving them with three and two years of eligibility remaining, respectively.
Auburn’s Dontavius Russell to return to Tigers for senior season
Rodney Gardner, Auburn’s defensive line coach, unwrapped a very experienced present that appeared underneath his Christmas tree late Monday night.
As all the cool kids are doing this and every year, Dontavius Russell announced via Twitter that he has decided to forego the NFL draft and will return to The Plains for his senior season. The redshirt junior will use his final season of eligibility in 2018.
Russell has started every game at defensive tackle the past two seasons for the Tigers. All told, he’s started 36 games of the 39 games in which he’s played the past three seasons.
In that span, the 6-3, 310-pound lineman has been credited with 11 tackles for loss and 4½ sacks. 6½ of those tackles for loss and three of the sacks have come this season; those totals are currently good for tied for third and fifth, respectively, on the team in 2017.
Former Cal RB Billy McCrary III lands at FCS program
A former Cal Bear running back has found his next place to call home. Billy McCrary III is reportedly heading to Abilene Christian, where he will be eligible to play right away in 2018.
Former University Of California RB Billy McCrary III will reportedly transfer to ACU. He played HS ball in Austin at Rouse and had over 5,600 total yards and over 3,900 yards rushing. He also runs a 4.3 40. #GoWildcats
McCrary III signed with Cal in the Class of 2015 and showed some glimpses of promise early on with his time at Cal. As a sophomore in 2016, McCrary appeared in 11 games but had just six carries for 39 yards after having a rather impressive spring football showing. That potential never got a chance to continue in 2017 due to a season-ending upper body injury. At Abilene Christian, McCrary will hope to get back in the swing of things and play a key role in the offensive gameplan with his new program. If he still has the speed he once showed in a Cal uniform, then Abilene Christan could have quite the playmaker on their roster.
Because McCrary III is transferring down to an FCS program, he is eligible to play right away in 2018.
Santa Claus is a busy man on Christmas Eve, so sometimes he has to call on his helpers around the country to help him make those all-important deliveries. Who knew that LSU running back Derrius Guice was among Santa’s helpers?
Young LSU fan Alexis Palermo wrote a letter to Santa asking for a signed football by LSU’s leading rusher, saying it would be the best gift ever. Santa went one step farther and had Guice deliver the signed football in person, making for a wonderful Christmas memory for this young LSU football fan. He even hung out for a bit and posed for a few photos after making the delivery.
I’m crying right now as a type this message on the way back home from New Orleans finally meeting Alexis and personally delivering her Christmas gift! I never in a million years from south Baton Rouge ever expected to be a 10 year old’s Christmas gift! You really opened my eyes💕 pic.twitter.com/iRSJxU7pVN
But far more important than that: a day before, Kwenkeu became an American citizen.
A native of Cameroon, Kwenkeu moved to the United States in 2012, and eventually graduated from St. Charles High School in Waldorf, Md. He earned a scholarship at Temple, where he has made an impact on special teams before an injury to fellow linebacker Shaun Bradley led to his breakthrough performance in Thursday’s game.
However, a day before the game, Kwenkeu flew to Baltimore, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer, to take the U.S. citizenship test, which he passed. He will be sworn in as an American citizen this Wednesday in Philadelphia.
Which made his performance in the Gasparilla Bowl even more special than it would have been otherwise.
“It was exciting,” Kwenkeu told the Inquirer. “It was a five-year long wait and when it finally happened it, there were tears on my mom’s face, she was smiling and it was making her proud. That is what she wanted for me, the America dream happening for me, so it was a very warm moment.”