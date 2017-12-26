ESPN college football sideline reporter Jeannine Edwards announces retirement

Jeannine Edwards will step down from her role as a reporter for ESPN later this week, the network announced Tuesday.
Edwards joined the network in 1995 as a horse racing analyst and over time saw her portfolio branch out to include college football reporting. Edwards’s final assignment will be to cover Friday night’s Cotton Bowl tilt between No. 5 Ohio State and No. 8 USC for SportsCenter.
“I’ve made this decision after a lot of thought and careful consideration,” Edwards said in a statement. “It wasn’t easy, and I still can’t believe I’m saying the word ‘retire,’ but I felt the time was right.”
Edwards said her retirement will primarily be to spend time with aging parents. Her father passed away in June.
She is married to Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Glenn Spencer. Spencer recorded this video message for Edwards.
In a season of change at Florida State, one thing will remain the same: Odell Haggins is a Seminole. Haggins played at Florida State for Bobby Bowden from 1986-89, joined Bowden’s staff as offensive line and tight ends coach in 1994, switched to defensive line in ’96 and has remained there ever since, through the Jimbo Fisher era and now into the Willie Taggart era.
He has been formally retained as associate head coach and defensive line coach.
“Coach Haggins is Garnet and Gold through-and-through,” Taggart said in a statement. “He has done a remarkable job leading our team through the last game of the regular season and preparations for the Independence Bowl, and I have noticed how positively the student-athletes respond to him. He has an impressive resume of on-field results from his defensive linemen, but I’ve also been impressed with his ability to connect with our team on a personal level. He understands Florida State better than anyone, which will be a huge benefit to all of us as we implement our program at FSU.”
Haggins served as Florida State’s interim head coach for the Louisiana-Monroe game, a 42-10 win that, right or wrong, kept the Seminoles’ 35-year bowl streak alive. He will lead the club against Southern Miss in the Independence Bowl on Wednesday.
“I am a Seminole for life,” Haggins said. “I’m thankful to Coach Taggart for giving me the opportunity to remain at my alma mater and am excited to be at Florida State University. It has been an incredible blessing to coach at the school I played at and have been coaching at most of my life. Coach Taggart and I are on the same page with our focus on doing the best we can to be a mentor and a father figure to these student-athletes. Everything we do is to help guide them as they develop on and off the field.”
The move will put some money back in Fisher and/or Texas A&M’s pocket. Fisher’s Florida State buyout required him to pay off the remaining contracts of any assistant coaches not retained by the new head coach, and Haggins was on the books for $472,000 after this season, according to Warchant.
At a cold, dreary Cotton Bowl, Utah holds a 17-3 lead over a depleted West Virginia team halfway through the Zaxby’s Heart of Dallas Bowl.
After forcing a three-and-out to open the game, Utah got on the board when Zack Moss burst through the West Virginia defense for a 58-yard touchdown run. And considering the state of West Virginia’s offense that score alone may be enough for the Utes.
West Virginia is playing without its starting backfield of Will Grier and Justin Crawford, and backup quarterback Chris Chugunov has played on a gimpy right leg. The Mountaineers put together one good drive, an 11-play, 67-yard march that ended with a 28-yard Evan Staley field goal with 13:05 left in the first half. Chugunov closed the half hitting 7-of-17 passes for 73 yards, and four Mountaineers were credited with 13 yards on 11 rushes. WVU gained three first downs and converted 1-of-9 third downs in the half.
The score remained at 7-3 until Utah got significant help from West Virginia’s special teams, when Marcus Simms allowed a Mitch Wishnowsky punt to pop off his right shoulder pad and into the arms of Utah’s Cody Barton at the WVU 13-yard line. Utah needed only three plays to capitalize, scoring on a 2-yard Tyler Huntley run at the 5:46 mark of the second quarter.
Matt Gay completed the scoring with a 29-yard field goal with 1:08 left before the break.
Huntley finished the half hitting 8-of-17 passes for 117 yards while rushing 12 times for 18 yards and a score. Moss carried eight times for 84 yards and a touchdown.
Utah will receive to open the second half.
Toledo won the MAC in 2017, and the Rockets’ 2018 title defense has already received its first boost.Wide receiver Cody Thompson announced Tuesday he will return to school for his senior season.
Thompson made the announcement on his Twitter account. “After much thought and discussion with my family about my future, I have decided I am going to take my 5th year and play one more season at Toledo,” Thompson wrote. “I couldn’t be more excited about this decision, one more season in midnight blue & gold to bring another MAC championship trophy back to Toledo!”
Thompson played in only five games this fall after suffering a season-ending leg injury against Eastern Michigan on Oct. 7. He finished the year with 28 grabs for 537 yards and four touchdowns, which still ranked third on the club despite missing nine games.
He led the club as a freshman and a sophomore in catches and receiving yards. As a freshman in 2015, Thompson hauled in 37 grabs for 825 yards and five scores, and upped all of those numbers in ’16, snaring 64 balls for 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Toledo will lose starting quarterback Logan Woodside and backup Michael Julian to graduation, so Thompson’s return will help ease the transition to a new quarterback as the Rockets look to repeat as MAC champions.
Taking a quick-hit look at the Dec. 26 bowl menu, which today features the first two Power Five vs. Power Five matchups of the postseason.
WHO: Utah (6-6) vs. West Virginia (7-5)
WHAT: The 7th Zaxby’s Heart of Dallas Bowl
WHEN: 1:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
WHERE: Cotton Bowl, Dallas, Texas
THE LINE: West Virginia, +7
For the remainder of an extended preview, click HERE.
__________
WHO: Duke (6-6) vs. Northern Illinois (8-4)
WHAT: The 4th Quick Lane Bowl
WHEN: 5:15 p.m. ET on ESPN
WHERE: Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan
THE SKINNY: This game marks the first-ever meeting between the two football programs. Duke is also making its first-ever appearance in the Motor City. … In the first three years of this bowl game, after it replaced the Little Caesars/Motor City Bowl, a team from a Power Five conference has been the winner. Of course, NIU is only the second team from the Group of Five, with Central Michigan being the first, to play in it. … The last two Quick Lane Bowls have been decided by a combined 13 points after the first was a 19-point semi-blowout. … The Huskies have lost four straight bowl games, with their last win coming in the 2011 GoDaddy.com Bowl when they were coached by Dave Doeren, now the head coach at North Carolina State. Those four losses, incidentally, have come by a combined 105 points. … The Blue Devils aren’t exactly stellar in the postseason either as they have lost five of their last six bowl games since winning the 1960 (!!!) Cotton Bowl. … You can very neatly divide Duke’s season into three separate acts, with the Blue Devils winning their first four games, losing their next six and then winning their last two. … Jordan Huff leads the Huskies with 740 yards rushing. Unfortunately, an ankle injury will sideline the senior running back for the bowl game. At least when it comes to tailbacks, the running-game load will likely fall on the shoulders of Marcus Jones (347 yards). … Standout player you’ve probably never heard of? NIU defensive end and consensus All-American Sutton Smith, a converted running back who leads the nation with 28.5 tackles for loss. The next closest? The 26 from unanimous All-American Bradley Chubb of North Carolina State. Smith also leads the country in sacks with 14. The sophomore, by the way, is listed at 6-0 even, 225 pounds.
THE LINE: Northern Illinois, +5½
THE PREDICTION: Duke 24, Northern Illinois 21
__________
WHO: Kansas State (7-5) vs. UCLA (6-6)
WHAT: The 29th Cactus Bowl
WHEN: 9 p.m. ET on ESPN
WHERE: Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan
THE LINE: UCLA, +2½
For the remainder of an extended preview, click HERE.