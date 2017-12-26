Getty Images

Florida State retains Odell Haggins as defensive line coach

By Zach BarnettDec 26, 2017, 3:30 PM EST
In a season of change at Florida State, one thing will remain the same: Odell Haggins is a Seminole. Haggins played at Florida State for Bobby Bowden from 1986-89, joined Bowden’s staff as offensive line and tight ends coach in 1994, switched to defensive line in ’96 and has remained there ever since, through the Jimbo Fisher era and now into the Willie Taggart era.

He has been formally retained as associate head coach and defensive line coach.

“Coach Haggins is Garnet and Gold through-and-through,” Taggart said in a statement. “He has done a remarkable job leading our team through the last game of the regular season and preparations for the Independence Bowl, and I have noticed how positively the student-athletes respond to him. He has an impressive resume of on-field results from his defensive linemen, but I’ve also been impressed with his ability to connect with our team on a personal level. He understands Florida State better than anyone, which will be a huge benefit to all of us as we implement our program at FSU.”

Haggins served as Florida State’s interim head coach for the Louisiana-Monroe game, a 42-10 win that, right or wrong, kept the Seminoles’ 35-year bowl streak alive. He will lead the club against Southern Miss in the Independence Bowl on Wednesday.

“I am a Seminole for life,” Haggins said. “I’m thankful to Coach Taggart for giving me the opportunity to remain at my alma mater and am excited to be at Florida State University. It has been an incredible blessing to coach at the school I played at and have been coaching at most of my life. Coach Taggart and I are on the same page with our focus on doing the best we can to be a mentor and a father figure to these student-athletes. Everything we do is to help guide them as they develop on and off the field.”

The move will put some money back in Fisher and/or Texas A&M’s pocket. Fisher’s Florida State buyout required him to pay off the remaining contracts of any assistant coaches not retained by the new head coach, and Haggins was on the books for $472,000 after this season, according to Warchant.

Reports: Willie Taggart hires Rick Trickett’s replacement as Florida State offensive line coach

By Zach BarnettDec 26, 2017, 6:05 PM EST
As one Florida State institution remains on campus, another is reportedly set to leave.

According to a report from Warchant, Seminoles offensive line coach Rick Trickett will not be retained by new head coach Willie Taggart. The site reports that Trickett has informed his players he will not be back for 2018 but will remain on for Wednesday’s Independence Bowl appearance against Southern Miss.

Trickett has been on Florida State’s staff since 2007 and coaching in college football in general for 44 years. A Vietnam veteran, Trickett’s offensive line in 2013 propelled Florida State to the national championship and his entire starting lineup to the NFL.

Trickett also served as Florida State’s assistant head coach under Jimbo FisherWarchant reported that Trickett is still owed $602,000 on a 3-year contract, which Fisher himself or Texas A&M will have to pay.

The Trickett clan has been an institution in garnet and gold. Beyond patriarch Rick, Travis Trickett served as an offensive graduate assistant in 2010 and is now the offensive coordinator at Georgia State, Clint Trickett played quarterback for the ‘Noles for three seasons before transferring to West Virginia and now coaches tight ends at Florida Atlantic, and Chance Trickett worked in the recruiting office as an undergraduate student and is now in the scouting department of the Los Angeles Rams.

Replacing Trickett, according to a report from FootballScoop, will be Greg Frey. (Full disclosure: I also work for FootballScoop.) Frey is currently the run game coordinator and tackles and tight ends coach at Michigan, and prior to that spent six seasons as the offensive line coach at Indiana. His Hoosiers lines produced three 1,000-yard rushers in his final three seasons: Tevin Coleman finished second in the nation in 2014 with 2,036 yards, Jordan Howard rushed for 1,213 yards in ’15 and Devine Redding churned out 1,122 yards a year ago.

In a previous stint at Michigan, Frey helped the Wolverines lead the Big Ten in total offense in 2010 and also served as the foreman to West Virginia’s dynamic Pat WhiteSteve Slaton offense in 2007.

Frey is a Clearwater, Fla., native who won a national championship at Florida State in 1993 and served as a graduate assistant on South Florida’s founding staff from 1996-98.

Ole Miss DL Breeland Speaks declares for NFL Draft

By Zach BarnettDec 26, 2017, 5:37 PM EST
Ole Miss defensive lineman Breeland Speaks has declared for the NFL Draft, the program announced on Tuesday.

“After discussing it with my family, I have decided to forgo my senior season and enter the 2018 NFL Draft,” Speaks said in a statement. “There are so many people I want to thank including Chancellor Vitter, Mr. Bjork, Coach Luke, the coaching staff, my teammates and everyone at the university for an awesome four years. Most of all, I thank Rebel Nation for the incredible support they gave me from day one. I was proud to Lock The Vaught every Saturday in my home state, and now I look forward to representing Ole Miss at the next level.”

A native of Jackson, Miss., Speaks (9) ranked second on the club with 67 tackles and seven sacks on the year, and third on the team with eight tackles for loss. Those numbers represents massive steps up from his 28 tackles, 1.5 TFLs and one sack as a sophomore in 2016.

He was named a Second Team All-SEC honoree by the Associated Press in 2017.

“I have seen Breeland grow as a person and a player over the last four years, and we’re excited to see him take this next step in his career,” head coach Matt Luke said. “I am particularly proud of the leadership he brought to our team amidst the challenges we faced. He is a true Rebel, and we look forward to watching him continue our program’s rich NFL tradition.”

Speaks redshirted in 2014, so he is leaving the Rebels’ locker room after four seasons on campus.

Utah snacks on anemic West Virginia in Heart of Dallas Bowl

By Zach BarnettDec 26, 2017, 4:57 PM EST
1 Comment

It was hard to decide what was uglier at Tuesday’s Heart of Dallas Bowl: the drizzly, gray weather with temperatures in the high 30’s, or West Virginia’s performance. In the end, it was probably the latter. Playing without starting quarterback Will Grier and starting running back Justin Crawford, West Virginia was non-competitive as Utah cruised to a 30-14 win.

Utah (7-6) opened the game by forcing a three-and-out, then scoring on a 58-yard Zack Moss burst up the middle to provide what turned out to be the winning margin. After West Virginia notched a short field goal to pull within 7-3 early in the second quarter, the Utes burst the game open for good when Marcus Simms muffed a Mitch Wishnowsky punt, which the Utes’ Cody Barton hopped on at the WVU 13-yard line. Quarterback Tyler Huntley rushed in a 2-yard score three plays later to put the game effectively out of reach at 14-3 with 5:46 left in the second quarter.

A Utah special teams mistake briefly afforded West Virginia (7-6) a window to jump back in the game. With the score at 17-3 midway through the third quarter, Wishnowsky could not handle a punt snap, which West Virginia’s Shane Commodore recovered at the Utah 9-yard line. However, an anemic West Virginia offense could not gain a yard on its next three plays, forcing a second Evan Staley field goal and ending any hope of a Mountaineer comeback.

One early fourth quarter exchange epitomized the state of play in this day-after-Christmas bowl game pitting two teams that came in a combined 13-11 and playing before a mostly-empty Cotton Bowl. Leading 17-6 with the ball at the WVU 32, Utah elected to go for a 4th-and-3 as the fourth quarter opened. Those plans were thwarted when wide receiver Darren Carrington II flinched, forcing Utah to punt on a 4th-and-8 from the WVU 37. However, West Virginia immediately gave that break back by jumping offside on the punt snap. Utah sent its offense back on the field and saw Carrington atone for his mistake by taking a short pass from Huntley and turning it into a touchdown. But that score was called back thanks to another flag, as Ute wideout Raelon Singleton was caught holding after the catch. Huntley eventually notched his second 2-yard touchdown rush of the day four plays later.

Clint Chugunov made his second start of the season at quarterback for West Virginia and was, well, not good. He didn’t get much help from the rest of the offense and he did gut it out through a right leg injury, but the numbers are the numbers, and he hit 9-of-28 passes — including zero second half completions until just before the 2-minute mark of the fourth quarter — for 129 yards with one garbage time touchdown and two interceptions. Chugunov missed a wide-open Simms with a chance to pull WVU within 17-10 in the third quarter, his first interception hit Utah’s Julian Blackmon directly in the chest with 8:18 left in the fourth quarter, and his second pick, also to Blackmon, ended any hope of a miracle comeback after West Virginia recovered an onside kick with 1:50 remaining and trailing 30-14. 

It wasn’t just Chugunov, though. West Virginia rushed for 29 yards, gained 153 yards of total offense, achieved six first downs, converted 2-of-14 third down tries and turned the ball over four times.

Utah improved to 11-1 in bowl games under head coach Kyle Whittingham. Huntley led the Utes by hitting 12-of-26 passes for 165 yards while rushing 25 times for 57 yards and two touchdowns, and Moss added 150 yards and a score on 20 carries.

