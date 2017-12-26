Getty Images

No Rosen, no problem for UCLA as they lead Kansas State at halftime of Cactus Bowl

By Bryan FischerDec 26, 2017, 10:32 PM EST
UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen went through all the motions of playing in Tuesday night’s Cactus Bowl but as expected (and reported), the potential first round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft emerged for the coin toss in warmups after doctors would not clear him to go. Somewhat surprisingly as a result, his Bruins didn’t struggle all that much on offense with his absence and took a 17-7 lead over Kansas State into halftime at Chase Field.

Rosen’s replacement, Devon Modster, had his moments as both a passer and a runner. He finished the first two quarters with 215 yards passing and a pair of touchdown while also adding a dimension with his legs (19 yards). Jordan Lasley did most of the work on the team’s first big scoring play, racing 52 yards up the sideline off a quick pass and fishing the half with 90 yards all together. Fellow wideout Theo Howard got loose for the other touchdown, a 70-yard bomb off play action that completed fooled one of the better Big 12 defenses around.

J.J. Molson also chipped in a 44 yard field goal to open scoring in the game.

Skylar Thompson got the start at quarterback for the Wildcats but it was Alex Delton who proved to be the biggest threat behind center, rushing for a 68-yard touchdown on his first snap nearly untouched. Given the struggles that UCLA has had stopping the run, it was a bit shocking to see the team struggle somewhat to run the ball outside of that big play. Offensive line issues and injuries may have played a role in that but tailback Alex Barnes couldn’t find much room at all and had only 38 yards on the ground.

When it comes to halftime adjustments though, don’t put one past the ol’ Wizard as Bill Snyder is one of the best in the sport in that respect. Still, his opposite number in interim UCLA head coach Jedd Fisch has gotten the better of him so far and will be looking to close out a successful stint in Westwood with a bowl win out in the desert.

Duke rolls past Northern Illinois in Quick Lane Bowl

Associated Press
By Zach BarnettDec 26, 2017, 8:37 PM EST
Duke used a big day from quarterback Thomas Jones and a baffling fake punt attempt to roll past Northern Illinois for a 36-14 win in the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit.

Trailing 7-0 with 4:32 to play in the first quarter, Northern Illinois punter Matt Ference trotted onto the field for what everyone thought would be a boot from his own end zone. Everyone but him, that is.

Instead, Ference decided to pass. It was fourth and 18.

Duke (7-6) took over at the NIU 11-yard line and needed three plays to score, a 1-yard Shaun Wilson run that gave the Blue Devils a 14-0 lead a dozen minutes into the game.

Northern Illinois (8-5) struck back with two quick scoring drives. The first was a 2-play, 68-yard drive that saw Marcus Childers hit Spencer Tears for a 43-yard gain and then Tre Harbison score on a 25-yard rush. After forcing a three-and-out, the Huskies tied the game on a 67-yard strike from Childers to Jauan Wesley, knotting the score at 14-14 with 12:22 left in the first half.

Duke re-gained the lead on a 33-yard touchdown pass from Daniel Jones to T.J. Rahming, but William Holmquist‘s PAT missed. The Blue Devils pushed their lead back to two scores with an 11-yard swing pass from Jones to Wilson with 1:33 left before the break, but Jones’s 2-point pass was intercepted in the end zone.

 

Jones fumbled at the NIU 31-yard line to open the second half, but atoned for the mistake by leading an 11-play, 67-yard touchdown drive that culminated in a 7-yard Brittain Brown run that put the Blue Devils up 33-14 at the 6:58 mark of the third quarter. Duke ended any chance of a Hail Mary comeback with a 16-play drive that consumed the entire first half of the fourth quarter, ending in a 24-yard Holmquist field goal to push the lead to 22. Derrick Tangelo all but ended the game with a sack of Childers on 4th-and-5 from midfield with six and a half minutes remaining.

Jones finished the game hitting 27-of-40 throws for 252 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions while rushing 16 times for a game-high 86 yards and a touchdown. Wilson and Brown combined to carry 29 times for 116 yards and two additional scores. Childers completed 15-of-26 passes for 234 yards with a touchdown and no picks, and Harbison rushed 13 times for 59 yards and a touchdown.

The win handed Duke its fifth bowl victory ever, and just its second since 1962. Northern Illinois dropped to 0-5 in bowl games under head coach Rod Carey. Not surprisingly, this was the first all-time meeting between the Blue Devils and the Huskies.

Lovie Smith dismisses two assistant coaches

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettDec 26, 2017, 7:42 PM EST
Illinois has fired offensive coordinator Garrick McGee and defensive backs coach Paul Williams, the program announced Tuesday. The news was first reported on Saturday by FootballScoop. (Full disclosure: I also work for FootballScoop.)

McGee, the former UAB head coach, spent two seasons on staff at Illinois after spending two seasons in a similar role at Louisville. The Fighting Illini ranked 96th nationally in yards per play in 2016 and 124th this fall. Illinois was also 124th and 126th in passing efficiency in McGee’s two seasons; McGee also coached the Illini’s quarterbacks.

Williams was also an original member of Lovie Smith‘s staff at Illinois after coaching defensive backs at Delaware, Western Michigan, Temple and Miami. The Illini were 72nd and 79th in pass efficiency defense under Williams.

Illinois is 5-19 in two seasons under Smith and has not booked a winning record since 2010.

Penn State dismisses two players for violation of team rules

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettDec 26, 2017, 7:03 PM EST
Penn State has dismissed outside linebacker Manny Bowen and wide receiver Irv Bowen, the program announced Tuesday. The purposely-vague “violation of team rules” was the reasoning.

“Manny Bowen and Irvin Charles are no longer members of the Penn State football team due to a violation of team rules,” the program said in a statement to PennLive. “We appreciate their contributions to the program and wish them success in the future.”

Lions247 was the first outlet to report the pair were not with the rest of the club in Phoenix.

Bowen, a junior, started the first nine games of the season before he was suspended for the final quarter of the regular season. He finished the year with 51 tackles, good for fifth on the team, with 3.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. Senior Brandon Smith is expected to start for Bowen in the Fiesta Bowl, as he did over the final three games of the season.

Charles caught just one pass for four yards this season, but the sophomore carved out a niche on special teams, forcing a fumble that Nick Scott returned for a 13-yard touchdown in a 45-14 win over Indiana on Sept. 30.

The ninth-ranked Nittany Lions will meet No. 11 Washington on Saturday (4 p.m. ET, ESPN).

