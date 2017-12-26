Getty Images

Ole Miss DL Breeland Speaks declares for NFL Draft

Dec 26, 2017
Ole Miss defensive lineman Breeland Speaks has declared for the NFL Draft, the program announced on Tuesday.

“After discussing it with my family, I have decided to forgo my senior season and enter the 2018 NFL Draft,” Speaks said in a statement. “There are so many people I want to thank including Chancellor Vitter, Mr. Bjork, Coach Luke, the coaching staff, my teammates and everyone at the university for an awesome four years. Most of all, I thank Rebel Nation for the incredible support they gave me from day one. I was proud to Lock The Vaught every Saturday in my home state, and now I look forward to representing Ole Miss at the next level.”

A native of Jackson, Miss., Speaks (9) ranked second on the club with 67 tackles and seven sacks on the year, and third on the team with eight tackles for loss. Those numbers represents massive steps up from his 28 tackles, 1.5 TFLs and one sack as a sophomore in 2016.

He was named a Second Team All-SEC honoree by the Associated Press in 2017.

“I have seen Breeland grow as a person and a player over the last four years, and we’re excited to see him take this next step in his career,” head coach Matt Luke said. “I am particularly proud of the leadership he brought to our team amidst the challenges we faced. He is a true Rebel, and we look forward to watching him continue our program’s rich NFL tradition.”

Speaks redshirted in 2014, so he is leaving the Rebels’ locker room after four seasons on campus.

Lovie Smith dismisses two assistant coaches

Dec 26, 2017
Illinois has fired offensive coordinator Garrick McGee and defensive backs coach Paul Williams, the program announced Tuesday. The news was first reported on Saturday by FootballScoop. (Full disclosure: I also work for FootballScoop.)

McGee, the former UAB head coach, spent two seasons on staff at Illinois after spending two seasons in a similar role at Louisville. The Fighting Illini ranked 96th nationally in yards per play in 2016 and 124th this fall. Illinois was also 124th and 126th in passing efficiency in McGee’s two seasons; McGee also coached the Illini’s quarterbacks.

Williams was also an original member of Lovie Smith‘s staff at Illinois after coaching defensive backs at Delaware, Western Michigan, Temple and Miami. The Illini were 72nd and 79th in pass efficiency defense under Williams.

Illinois is 5-19 in two seasons under Smith and has not booked a winning record since 2010.

Penn State dismisses two players for violation of team rules

Dec 26, 2017
Penn State has dismissed outside linebacker Manny Bowen and wide receiver Irv Bowen, the program announced Tuesday. The purposely-vague “violation of team rules” was the reasoning.

“Manny Bowen and Irvin Charles are no longer members of the Penn State football team due to a violation of team rules,” the program said in a statement to PennLive. “We appreciate their contributions to the program and wish them success in the future.”

Lions247 was the first outlet to report the pair were not with the rest of the club in Phoenix.

Bowen, a junior, started the first nine games of the season before he was suspended for the final quarter of the regular season. He finished the year with 51 tackles, good for fifth on the team, with 3.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. Senior Brandon Smith is expected to start for Bowen in the Fiesta Bowl, as he did over the final three games of the season.

Charles caught just one pass for four yards this season, but the sophomore carved out a niche on special teams, forcing a fumble that Nick Scott returned for a 13-yard touchdown in a 45-14 win over Indiana on Sept. 30.

The ninth-ranked Nittany Lions will meet No. 11 Washington on Saturday (4 p.m. ET, ESPN).

Fake punt gaffe helps Duke take halftime lead over NIU in Quick Lane Bowl

Dec 26, 2017
A fake punt gaffe the likes of which you’ll probably never see again has pushed Duke to a 26-14 halftime lead over Northern Illinois in the Quick Lane Bowl.

Trailing 7-0 with 4:32 to play in the first quarter, Northern Illinois punter Matt Ference trotted onto the field for what everyone thought would be a boot from his own end zone. Everyone but him, that is.

Instead, Ference decided to pass. It was fourth and 18.

Duke took over at the NIU 11-yard line and needed three plays to score, a 1-yard Shaun Wilson run that gave the Blue Devils a 14-0 lead a dozen minutes into the game.

Northern Illinois struck back with two quick scoring drives. The first was a 2-play, 68-yard drive that saw Marcus Childers hit Spencer Tears for a 43-yard gain and then Tre Harbison score on a 25-yard rush. After forcing a three-and-out, the Huskies tied the game on a 67-yard strike from Childers to Jauan Wesley, knotting the score at 14-14 with 12:22 left in the first half.

Duke re-gained the lead on a 33-yard touchdown pass from Daniel Jones to T.J. Rahming, but William Holmquist‘s PAT missed. The Blue Devils pushed their lead back to two scores with an 11-yard swing pass from Jones to Wilson with 1:33 left before the break, but Jones’s 2-point pass was intercepted in the end zone.

Jones hit 16-of-23 passes for 178 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions while rushing six times for a team-high 28 yards and another score. Wilson added 10 carries for 23 yards and a touchdown.

For Northern Illinois, Childers connected on 6-of-10 passes for 141 yards with a touchdown with eight carries for 20 yards, while Harbison led all runners with 53 yards on nine carries with one touchdown.

Duke will receive to open the second half.

Reports: Willie Taggart hires Rick Trickett’s replacement as Florida State offensive line coach

Dec 26, 2017
As one Florida State institution remains on campus, another is reportedly set to leave.

According to a report from Warchant, Seminoles offensive line coach Rick Trickett will not be retained by new head coach Willie Taggart. The site reports that Trickett has informed his players he will not be back for 2018 but will remain on for Wednesday’s Independence Bowl appearance against Southern Miss.

Trickett has been on Florida State’s staff since 2007 and coaching in college football in general for 44 years. A Vietnam veteran, Trickett’s offensive line in 2013 propelled Florida State to the national championship and his entire starting lineup to the NFL.

Trickett also served as Florida State’s assistant head coach under Jimbo FisherWarchant reported that Trickett is still owed $602,000 on a 3-year contract, which Fisher himself or Texas A&M will have to pay.

The Trickett clan has been an institution in garnet and gold. Beyond patriarch Rick, Travis Trickett served as an offensive graduate assistant in 2010 and is now the offensive coordinator at Georgia State, Clint Trickett played quarterback for the ‘Noles for three seasons before transferring to West Virginia and now coaches tight ends at Florida Atlantic, and Chance Trickett worked in the recruiting office as an undergraduate student and is now in the scouting department of the Los Angeles Rams.

Replacing Trickett, according to a report from FootballScoop, will be Greg Frey. (Full disclosure: I also work for FootballScoop.) Frey is currently the run game coordinator and tackles and tight ends coach at Michigan, and prior to that spent six seasons as the offensive line coach at Indiana. His Hoosiers lines produced three 1,000-yard rushers in his final three seasons: Tevin Coleman finished second in the nation in 2014 with 2,036 yards, Jordan Howard rushed for 1,213 yards in ’15 and Devine Redding churned out 1,122 yards a year ago.

In a previous stint at Michigan, Frey helped the Wolverines lead the Big Ten in total offense in 2010 and also served as the foreman to West Virginia’s dynamic Pat WhiteSteve Slaton offense in 2007.

Frey is a Clearwater, Fla., native who won a national championship at Florida State in 1993 and served as a graduate assistant on South Florida’s founding staff from 1996-98.