AJ Dillon powering Boston College to halftime lead on Iowa in frigid Pinstripe Bowl

With the temperature below freezing level, Boston College players have resorted to wearing shoes without cleats to try and keep their footing. Maybe it’s working, with the Eagles leading Iowa at halftime of the Pinstripe Bowl in Yankee Stadium, 17-10 at halftime.

Boston College’s defense made some big plays early in the game after an early turnover gave Iowa the ball at the BC six-yard line. But after three plays without yielding a single yard, Boston College escaped having just allowed a field goal. The Eagles took the lead later in the first quarter with A.J. Dillon running four yards for a score.

A controversial unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Boston College’s Noa Merritt gave Iowa a chance to capitalize on a questionable penalty. After sacking Nathan Stanley for a loss of 12 yards on 2nd and 6, Merritt was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct, a 15-yard penalty that came with an automatic first down. Two plays later, Stanley completed an eight-yard touchdown pass to Noah Fant to take the lead. Video replay of the penalty in question sure looked like a flag that never should have really been called in a bowl game, or any game, unless there were some choice words that came with the celebration.

This is “unsportsmanlike conduct” according to Pinstripe Bowl refs. https://t.co/5T89ID67Lu — Kevin McGuire (@KevinOnCFB) December 27, 2017

Boston College responded with 10 points in the second quarter to take the 17-10 lead into the halftime break. Boston College scored a touchdown on a tipped pass deflection that landed right into the hands of Tommy Sweeney.

Iowa tips the pass but BC still scores on the play. https://t.co/QSJgzLPazr — Kevin McGuire (@KevinOnCFB) December 27, 2017

Boston College tacked on a late field goal on a drive that started on their four-yard line following a quick kick by Iowa.

A game expected to be a big one for the star running backs has been one-sided in favor of BC’s Dillon. Dillon has already rushed for 126 yards while Iowa’s Akrum Wadley has rushed for just 22 yards on six carries (Wadley did have a long kickoff return in the first half).

