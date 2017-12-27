CFT Previews: New Era Pinstripe Bowl

WHO: Iowa (7-5) vs. Boston College (7-5)

WHAT: The 8th New Era Pinstripe Bowl

WHEN: 5:15 p.m. ET on ESPN

WHERE: Yankee Stadium, The Bronx, New York City, New York

THE SKINNY: The Pinstripe Bowl has had a nice little run of entertaining games these last few years. Since lining up a deal with the Big Ten and ACC to fill out the bowl game, three games have been decided by a combined total of 11 points, with a pair of overtime games in the mix. Could this year keep that trend going?

Boston College makes their return to the Pinstripe Bowl for the first time since playing Penn State in 2014, an overtime game won by the Nittany Lions. The Eagles are also coming into the bowl season with plenty of momentum to close out the regular season. Steve Addazio’s program has won five of the last six games, with the lone setback being a 17-14 loss to NC State. Boston College closed out the regular season with blowout wins over UConn and Syracuse to establish some northeastern supremacy over a pair of regional rivals. Boston College also mashed Florida State, 35-3.

AJ Dillon has continued to carry the legacy of Boston College’s running game with 1,432 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns this season. Jon Hilliman has also played a key role in the running game with 622 yards and five touchdowns this season. He is also a threat to be involved in the passing game as well. Boston College will hope to thrive on the ground against the Iowa Hawkeyes, who also are known for their ability to run the football.

Akrum Wadley will be the main star for the Iowa offense. The New Jersey native has rushed for 1,000-plus yards in back-to-back seasons and has scored nine rushing touchdowns this season. He also can do some damage as a receiver with 329 receiving yards and three additional touchdowns.

This game could very well go two completely different ways. It could be one of the lowest-scoring games in the bowl season controlled by the running games on both sides, or things could set off unexpected fireworks at any moment and make for another wild back-and-forth Pinstripe Bowl.

THE PICK: Boston College 26, Iowa 23

