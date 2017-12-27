CFT Previews: New Era Pinstripe Bowl

WHO: Iowa (7-5) vs. Boston College (7-5)
WHAT: The 8th New Era Pinstripe Bowl
WHEN: 5:15 p.m. ET on ESPN
WHERE: Yankee Stadium, The Bronx, New York City, New York
THE SKINNY: The Pinstripe Bowl has had a nice little run of entertaining games these last few years. Since lining up a deal with the Big Ten and ACC to fill out the bowl game, three games have been decided by a combined total of 11 points, with a pair of overtime games in the mix. Could this year keep that trend going?
Boston College makes their return to the Pinstripe Bowl for the first time since playing Penn State in 2014, an overtime game won by the Nittany Lions. The Eagles are also coming into the bowl season with plenty of momentum to close out the regular season. Steve Addazio’s program has won five of the last six games, with the lone setback being a 17-14 loss to NC State. Boston College closed out the regular season with blowout wins over UConn and Syracuse to establish some northeastern supremacy over a pair of regional rivals. Boston College also mashed Florida State, 35-3.
AJ Dillon has continued to carry the legacy of Boston College’s running game with 1,432 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns this season. Jon Hilliman has also played a key role in the running game with 622 yards and five touchdowns this season. He is also a threat to be involved in the passing game as well. Boston College will hope to thrive on the ground against the Iowa Hawkeyes, who also are known for their ability to run the football.
Akrum Wadley will be the main star for the Iowa offense. The New Jersey native has rushed for 1,000-plus yards in back-to-back seasons and has scored nine rushing touchdowns this season. He also can do some damage as a receiver with 329 receiving yards and three additional touchdowns.
This game could very well go two completely different ways. It could be one of the lowest-scoring games in the bowl season controlled by the running games on both sides, or things could set off unexpected fireworks at any moment and make for another wild back-and-forth Pinstripe Bowl.
THE PICK: Boston College 26, Iowa 23
WHO: Missouri (7-5) vs. Texas (6-6)
WHAT: The 12th Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl
WHEN: 9 p.m. ET on ESPN
WHERE: NRG Stadium in Houston
THE SKINNY: Let’s start by recounting who isn’t here. Missouri offensive coordinator Josh Heupel has accepted the head coaching job at Central Florida. Texas standouts DeShon Elliott, Connor Williams and Holton Hill will not play.
As for who will play, this one feels like one of the most difficult bowl games to peg. Mizzou did close the regular season on a 6-game winning streak while ripping off 51.3 points a game. Sounds great, right? Except for the fact that those wins came against Idaho, Connecticut, Florida, Tennessee, Vanderbilt and Arkansas. Not exactly a murder’s row.
Texas, meanwhile, was as up and down as any team in the country. The Longhorns were good enough to play toe-to-toe with USC, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, but also lost to Texas Tech to close the season. Texas has one of the more underrated defenses in the country, when everyone’s healthy and playing, but the offense has struggled mightily to move the ball without Williams — the ‘Horns are 95th nationally in rushing and 109th in yards per carry — and, until proven otherwise, freshman quarterback Sam Ehlinger can’t be trusted not to turn the ball over in the worst possible moment.
Given that, it seems prudent to ride with Drew Lock and the Mizzou offense.
THE PICK: Missouri 34, Texas 20
WHO: Arizona (7-5) vs. Purdue (6-6)
WHAT: The 16th Foster Farms Bowl
WHEN: 8:30 p.m. ET on FOX
WHERE: Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California
THE SKINNY: If you like offense, this game is for you — even if the defenses will have a say in the eventual winner.
Arizona enters the game on a bit of a resurgence under Rich Rodriguez this season, bouncing back from a 3-9 campaign a year ago to chase an eighth win for the first time since 2014. That’s despite the fact that the team’s best player, quarterback Khalil Tate, spent most of the first month of the season on the sidelines.
Since taking over, however, Tate has been a revelation and one of the best players running the ball in the country. He has 12 touchdowns on the ground so far in 2017 and has remarkably run for 1,353 yards to rank 15th in the FBS — again, as a quarterback. Though he is an electric runner, his passing shouldn’t be overlooked either as he’s thrown for nine scores in eight games and is remarkably efficient when choosing to put the ball in the air as well.
Likewise, Purdue has mounted one of the bigger turnarounds in college football from 2016 to 2017 under new head coach Jeff Brohm. While his trademark has been a pass-happy offensive attack, it’s the Boilermakers defense that has also taken significant strides and may be the deciding factor in this one. They are a blitz-happy and aggressive unit that isn’t afraid to take chances and that shows up when you look at the number of turnovers they force and the fact that they’re in the top third in terms of yards per play allowed.
Offensively, Elijah Sindelar seems to have settled in after taking over full-time for David Blough and was a key part of the stretch run to even make it to bowl eligibility — posting an eight-to-one TD/INT ratio in the team’s final four games. The question is, what kind of wrinkles might Brohm and his staff come up with after so much time between the regular season and the trip out to the Bay Area?
Though the records and brand names may not be the most enticing to neutrals, the Foster Farms Bowl has the potential to be one of the more entertaining games on the post-holiday slate. It’s worth tuning in for a healthy Tate running around the field but the Boilermakers will certainly make the dynamic quarterback earn a victory in this one.
THE PICK: Arizona 38, Purdue 34
WHO: Florida State (6-6) vs. Southern Mississippi (8-4)
WHAT: The 42nd Walk-On’s Independence Bowl
WHEN: 1:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
WHERE: Independence Stadium, Shreveport, Louisiana
THE SKINNY: To say the 2017 season did not go according to plan for Florida State would be a massive understatement. Among the preseason favorites to reach the College Football Playoff, the Seminoles had to reschedule a game against Louisiana-Monroe just to reach the six-win minimum to become bowl eligible.
Now, Florida State is heading to the Independence Bowl after losing head coach Jimbo Fisher to Texas A&M prior to the last game of the season and taking on a Southern Mississippi team that may be more dangerous than expected. Florida State will also be playing the game without one of their best players because Derwin James has decided to pass on the bowl game to focus on preparing for the NFL Draft circuit.
Florida State’s season took a nasty wrong turn right out of the gates of the season when they lost to Alabama in the Atlanta in the most-hyped season opener in years. Not only did they lose, but starting quarterback Deondre Francois was lost for the season, meaning Florida State had to play the season with James Blackman. Blackman has had his ups and downs this season, as most freshmen would. But the experience could pay off in the long run, and extra practices to prepare for the bowl game could come in handy during a time of transition.
Florida State is still a heavy favorite against the Golden Eagles in this bowl matchup. If Southern Mississippi is to score a wild upset, quarterback Kwadra Griggs must avoid making mistakes against the Florida State defense. Griggs has thrown 15 touchdowns with just two interceptions all season. Running back Ito Smith has rushed for 150 yards or more in each of the last three games, but doing so against Florida State may be difficult.
Southern Mississippi has faced two power conference opponents this season. The Golden Eagles opened the season at home against Kentucky, losing 24-17. Later in the year, Southern Miss visited Tennessee and returned home with a 24-10 loss. Southern Miss may have the talent to do some damage against most of the teams on the schedule this season, but the evidence suggests they could be in for a struggle against Florida State, even though the Seminoles have had their own struggles this season.
THE PICK: Florida State 33, Southern Mississippi 17