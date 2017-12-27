CFT Previews: Your Dec. 27 Bowl Viewer’s Guide

Taking a quick-hit look at the Dec. 27 bowl menu, which today features seven of the eight teams playing hailing from the Power Five conferences, with all five of the power leagues represented on the same day.

WHO: Florida State (6-6) vs. Southern Mississippi (8-4)

WHAT: The 42nd Walk-On’s Independence Bowl

WHEN: 1:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

WHERE: Independence Stadium, Shreveport, Louisiana

THE LINE: Southern Miss, +15

For the remainder of an extended preview, click HERE.

__________

WHO: Iowa (7-5) vs. Boston College (7-5)

WHAT: The 8th New Era Pinstripe Bowl

WHEN: 5:15 p.m. ET on ESPN

WHERE: Yankee Stadium, The Bronx, New York City, New York

THE LINE: Boston College, +3

For the remainder of an extended preview, click HERE.

__________

WHO: Arizona (7-5) vs. Purdue (6-6)

WHAT: The 16th Foster Farms Bowl

WHEN:8:30 p.m. ET on FOX

WHERE: Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California

THE LINE: Purdue, +3

For the remainder of an extended preview, click HERE.

__________

WHO: Missouri (7-5) vs. Texas (6-6)

WHAT: The 12th Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl

WHEN: 9 p.m. ET on ESPN

WHERE: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

THE LINE: Texas, +3

For the remainder of an extended preview, click HERE.