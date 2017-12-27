Despite being told he should return, Mizzou’s OC choice could push Drew Lock into NFL draft

Depending on who Barry Odom selects to run his Missouri offense, the head coach could be forced to find a new starting quarterback in the coming year.
Drew Lock confirmed Tuesday that he submitted paperwork to the NFL Draft Advisory Board, and that he was told he didn’t receive a first- or second-round grade from the group. Despite that, Lock said he may still leave Mizzou early for the April NFL draft, and flatly stated that who Odom brings in as offensive coordinator will play a significant role in his decision.
“They ended up telling me to come back to school,” Lock said according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “I’m actually still considering [leaving early for the NFL] due to things I’ve heard otherwise. …
“That’s why I’m waiting to make a decision to [see] what could I squeeze out of [the Tigers’ new coordinator]. What could I learn from him rather than jumping ahead and possibly missing the opportunity to learn from a great mind that may have been in the NFL and may have coached really good quarterbacks?”
UCLA’s Jedd Fisch, who served as the interim head coach for the Bruins’ bowl game Tuesday night, interviewed for the job earlier this month and is thought to be a front-runner for the position.
Odom is expected to make a decision on a new coordinator shortly after the first of the new year. Draft-eligible juniors/underclassmen like Lock have until the middle of January to officially file their draft paperwork with the NFL.
Lock currently leads the SEC and is 14th nationally in passing yards with 3,695. His 43 passing touchdowns are tops in the country.
In case there was any lingering doubt, UCLA’s interim head coach wanted to clear the air Wednesday night regarding the Bruins’ marquee attraction.
Josh Rosen suffered a pair of concussions in November, leading to reports that he would sit out the Cactus Bowl matchup with Kansas State. The quarterback did indeed sit that one out, with the true junior watching from the sidelines as K-State came back in the second half to secure a 35-17 win over UCLA.
After the loss, Jedd Fisch endeavored to make sure that, while Rosen wanted to play in what was expected to be his final game at the collegiate level — unless the looming specter of being drafted by the Cleveland Browns forces a change in direction — the football program’s medical staff wouldn’t allow it.
“I want to be clear on this: Josh wanted to play,” the interim coach said by way of ESPN.com. “Josh was unable to play because of the fact that he had two concussions within a four-week span in November, and our physicians didn’t feel comfortable putting him out there and putting him at risk for a possibility of a third concussion.”
Rosen, if he decides to come out early, is projected by many to be the first player taken in the 2018 NFL draft this coming April. As is the case with all draft-eligible players mulling early entry, Rosen has until the middle of January to officially inform the NFL of his draft intentions.
Taking a quick-hit look at the Dec. 27 bowl menu, which today features seven of the eight teams playing hailing from the Power Five conferences, with all five of the power leagues represented on the same day.
WHO: Florida State (6-6) vs. Southern Mississippi (8-4)
WHAT: The 42nd Walk-On’s Independence Bowl
WHEN: 1:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
WHERE: Independence Stadium, Shreveport, Louisiana
THE LINE: Southern Miss, +15
For the remainder of an extended preview, click HERE.
__________
WHO: Iowa (7-5) vs. Boston College (7-5)
WHAT: The 8th New Era Pinstripe Bowl
WHEN: 5:15 p.m. ET on ESPN
WHERE: Yankee Stadium, The Bronx, New York City, New York
THE LINE: Boston College, +3
For the remainder of an extended preview, click HERE.
__________
WHO: Arizona (7-5) vs. Purdue (6-6)
WHAT: The 16th Foster Farms Bowl
WHEN:8:30 p.m. ET on FOX
WHERE: Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California
THE LINE: Purdue, +3
For the remainder of an extended preview, click HERE.
__________
WHO: Missouri (7-5) vs. Texas (6-6)
WHAT: The 12th Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl
WHEN: 9 p.m. ET on ESPN
WHERE: NRG Stadium in Houston
THE SKINNY: Let’s start by recounting who isn’t here. Missouri offensive coordinator Josh Heupel has accepted the head coaching job at Central Florida. Texas standouts DeShon Elliott, Connor Williams and Holton Hill will not play.
As for who will play, this one feels like one of the most difficult bowl games to peg. Mizzou did close the regular season on a 6-game winning streak while ripping off 51.3 points a game. Sounds great, right? Except for the fact that those wins came against Idaho, Connecticut, Florida, Tennessee, Vanderbilt and Arkansas. Not exactly a murder’s row.
Texas, meanwhile, was as up and down as any team in the country. The Longhorns were good enough to play toe-to-toe with USC, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, but also lost to Texas Tech to close the season. Texas has one of the more underrated defenses in the country, when everyone’s healthy and playing, but the offense has struggled mightily to move the ball without Williams — the ‘Horns are 95th nationally in rushing and 109th in yards per carry — and, until proven otherwise, freshman quarterback Sam Ehlinger can’t be trusted not to turn the ball over in the worst possible moment.
Given that, it seems prudent to ride with Drew Lock and the Mizzou offense.
THE PICK: Missouri 34, Texas 20
THE SKINNY: If you like offense, this game is for you — even if the defenses will have a say in the eventual winner.
Arizona enters the game on a bit of a resurgence under Rich Rodriguez this season, bouncing back from a 3-9 campaign a year ago to chase an eighth win for the first time since 2014. That’s despite the fact that the team’s best player, quarterback Khalil Tate, spent most of the first month of the season on the sidelines.
Since taking over, however, Tate has been a revelation and one of the best players running the ball in the country. He has 12 touchdowns on the ground so far in 2017 and has remarkably run for 1,353 yards to rank 15th in the FBS — again, as a quarterback. Though he is an electric runner, his passing shouldn’t be overlooked either as he’s thrown for nine scores in eight games and is remarkably efficient when choosing to put the ball in the air as well.
Likewise, Purdue has mounted one of the bigger turnarounds in college football from 2016 to 2017 under new head coach Jeff Brohm. While his trademark has been a pass-happy offensive attack, it’s the Boilermakers defense that has also taken significant strides and may be the deciding factor in this one. They are a blitz-happy and aggressive unit that isn’t afraid to take chances and that shows up when you look at the number of turnovers they force and the fact that they’re in the top third in terms of yards per play allowed.
Offensively, Elijah Sindelar seems to have settled in after taking over full-time for David Blough and was a key part of the stretch run to even make it to bowl eligibility — posting an eight-to-one TD/INT ratio in the team’s final four games. The question is, what kind of wrinkles might Brohm and his staff come up with after so much time between the regular season and the trip out to the Bay Area?
Though the records and brand names may not be the most enticing to neutrals, the Foster Farms Bowl has the potential to be one of the more entertaining games on the post-holiday slate. It’s worth tuning in for a healthy Tate running around the field but the Boilermakers will certainly make the dynamic quarterback earn a victory in this one.
THE PICK: Arizona 38, Purdue 34