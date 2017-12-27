James Blackman’s three TD passes give Florida State halftime lead on Southern Miss in Independence Bowl

Florida State is a mere 30 minutes away from officially avoiding its worst season in over four decades.
In an uneven (to say the least) first half of the Walk-On’s Independence Bowl, a trio of James Blackman touchdown passes proved to be the difference as FSU has taken a 23-6 lead on Southern Miss (8-4) into the halftime locker room. The freshman hit Auden Tate for a 20-yard touchdown pass late in the first quarter to give the Seminoles their first lead of the game, then connected with Cam Akers eight minutes later on a 14-yard catch and run that pushed the lead to seven.
A 29-yard Ricky Aguayo field goal midway through the second pushed the lead to double digits for the first time, while Blackman’s third scoring toss, this one to Tate from 10 yards out just with 1:33 left, accounted for the rest of the scoring in the half
Blackman finished the half completing 10-of-16 passes for 137 yards to go along with the touchdown passes. He also added 27 yards rushing on five carries. Akers, who is seven yards shy of breaking Dalvin Cook‘s school record for single-season rushing yards by a freshman (1,007), led all ball carriers with 71 yards on the ground on nine carries.
The FSU defense held the Southern Miss defense to just 138 yards, with quarterback Kwadra Griggs‘ five-yard run accounting for the Golden Eagles’ only first-half points.
Especially early on, the game had the look of one in which neither team had played in a few weeks.
In the first quarter, Southern Miss was flagged four times for offsides while FSU was hit with a pair of 15-yard penalties, including roughing the punter, that greatly aided the Eagles on an opening drive that ended with a touchdown. Additionally, both teams missed a point after attempt each.
Should the 6-6 Seminoles fail to hold their lead and lose, it would mark the first time since 1976 that FSU finished a season with a sub-.500 record. That year’s ‘Noles team finished 5-6 in Bobby Bowden‘s first season in Tallahassee.
Is Primetime getting set for a revival in Tallahassee?
Deion Sanders is on the sidelines as his former team, Florida State, is facing Southern Miss in the Independence Bowl Wednesday afternoon. Speculation surfaced earlier in the day that there was mutual interest in the College and Pro Football Hall of Famer joining Willie Taggart‘s first FSU staff as defensive backs coach.
During an in-game interview in the first half, Sanders was asked about the speculation. In answering the question, the former cornerback did little to quash the rumors.
Sanders, whose NFL career ended in 2005, has never coached at the collegiate level. He started his own ill-fated charter school in 2012 and coached the football team there, while he served as the offensive coordinator at a private school in Texas this past season.
Sanders currently serves as an analyst for the NFL Network.
In case there was any lingering doubt, UCLA’s interim head coach wanted to clear the air Wednesday night regarding the Bruins’ marquee attraction.
Josh Rosen suffered a pair of concussions in November, leading to reports that he would sit out the Cactus Bowl matchup with Kansas State. The quarterback did indeed sit that one out, with the true junior watching from the sidelines as K-State came back in the second half to secure a 35-17 win over UCLA.
After the loss, Jedd Fisch endeavored to make sure that, while Rosen wanted to play in what was expected to be his final game at the collegiate level — unless the looming specter of being drafted by the Cleveland Browns forces a change in direction — the football program’s medical staff wouldn’t allow it.
“I want to be clear on this: Josh wanted to play,” the interim coach said by way of ESPN.com. “Josh was unable to play because of the fact that he had two concussions within a four-week span in November, and our physicians didn’t feel comfortable putting him out there and putting him at risk for a possibility of a third concussion.”
Rosen, if he decides to come out early, is projected by many to be the first player taken in the 2018 NFL draft this coming April. As is the case with all draft-eligible players mulling early entry, Rosen has until the middle of January to officially inform the NFL of his draft intentions.
Depending on who Barry Odom selects to run his Missouri offense, the head coach could be forced to find a new starting quarterback in the coming year.
Drew Lock confirmed Tuesday that he submitted paperwork to the NFL Draft Advisory Board, and that he was told he didn’t receive a first- or second-round grade from the group. Despite that, Lock said he may still leave Mizzou early for the April NFL draft, and flatly stated that who Odom brings in as offensive coordinator will play a significant role in his decision.
“They ended up telling me to come back to school,” Lock said according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “I’m actually still considering [leaving early for the NFL] due to things I’ve heard otherwise. …
“That’s why I’m waiting to make a decision to [see] what could I squeeze out of [the Tigers’ new coordinator]. What could I learn from him rather than jumping ahead and possibly missing the opportunity to learn from a great mind that may have been in the NFL and may have coached really good quarterbacks?”
UCLA’s Jedd Fisch, who served as the interim head coach for the Bruins’ bowl game Tuesday night, interviewed for the job earlier this month and is thought to be a front-runner for the position.
Odom is expected to make a decision on a new coordinator shortly after the first of the new year. Draft-eligible juniors/underclassmen like Lock have until the middle of January to officially file their draft paperwork with the NFL.
Lock currently leads the SEC and is 14th nationally in passing yards with 3,695. His 43 passing touchdowns are tops in the country.
Taking a quick-hit look at the Dec. 27 bowl menu, which today features seven of the eight teams playing hailing from the Power Five conferences, with all five of the power leagues represented on the same day.
WHO: Florida State (6-6) vs. Southern Mississippi (8-4)
WHAT: The 42nd Walk-On’s Independence Bowl
WHEN: 1:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
WHERE: Independence Stadium, Shreveport, Louisiana
THE LINE: Southern Miss, +15
WHO: Iowa (7-5) vs. Boston College (7-5)
WHAT: The 8th New Era Pinstripe Bowl
WHEN: 5:15 p.m. ET on ESPN
WHERE: Yankee Stadium, The Bronx, New York City, New York
THE LINE: Boston College, +3
WHO: Arizona (7-5) vs. Purdue (6-6)
WHAT: The 16th Foster Farms Bowl
WHEN:8:30 p.m. ET on FOX
WHERE: Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California
THE LINE: Purdue, +3
WHO: Missouri (7-5) vs. Texas (6-6)
WHAT: The 12th Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl
WHEN: 9 p.m. ET on ESPN
WHERE: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas
THE LINE: Texas, +3
