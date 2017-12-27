Report: Ed Orgeron set to replace Matt Canada as LSU offensive coordinator

The Matt Canada experience in Baton Rouge looks like it will be a short one.
According to both the Daily Advertiser and the Baton Rouge Advocate, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron is set to replace Canada as the Tigers’ offensive coordinator after the team plays in the Citrus Bowl after just one season at the school. Long time assistant and current tight ends coach Steve Ensminger is expected to take over OC duties for the team after a move is made.
Canada was a splashy hire for Orgeron when he took over the full-time position and was given a three-year contract to lure him over from Pitt. USA Today’s assistant salary database lists him as the highest paid offensive coordinator in all of college football at $1.5 million a year and the fourth-highest overall. According to the reports, the school has been talking with Canada’s agent about a possible settlement to part ways as he’s owed nearly $3 million in 2018 and 2019.
We’ll see what the future holds for both parties but Canada’s tenure in 2017 was a bit of a mixed bag. Injuries were a big factor on both sides of the ball for the Tigers this year but the team’s passing offense was up in just about every statistical category — though other numbers were flat or slightly down.
Ensminger, a Baton Rouge native and former LSU quarterback, is no stranger to handling play-calling duties with the program as he served as the Tigers’ offensive coordinator after Orgeron took over for Les Miles in 2016. In addition, he also served as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Clemson, Auburn and Texas A&M over the years.
No matter how things play out, it could make for an interesting week down in Orlando prior to LSU playing Notre Dame in the Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Day.
The last time Texas appeared in the Texas Bowl, things didn’t go well at all for the Longhorns.
Three years and a new coaching staff later, there’s a much different story to tell as the Burnt Orange took a 21-7 lead over old Big 12 rival Missouri going into halftime on Wednesday night.
In contrast to a few of the team’s games during the regular season, Texas head coach Tom Herman got plenty of production out of both sides of the ball. Offensively the team went with Shane Buechele as the starter at quarterback but both he and backup Sam Ehlinger found success against the Tigers defense. The two combined for 117 yards and a touchdown pass each, the first coming from Buechele to a wide open Daniel Young out of the backfield for a 22 yard score. Ehlinger didn’t have things quite as easy as that but did find John Burt from seven yards out as the wideout made a great catch to get six.
Young also added XX yards on the ground as the featured back.
The Longhorns defense also came to play despite being without a host of starters. Linebacker Anthony Wheeler recovered a fumble and ran it back 38 yards for a touchdown to extend the lead in the second quarter and Davante Davis also forced another fumble to cap off another stand for Todd Orlando’s unit. Ray Guy Award winner Michael Dickson showed why he was the best punter in college football with seven punts and six of them landing inside the opposing 20.
Mizzou looked like they were without offensive coordinator Josh Heupel, who was not with the team for the game after taking the UCF head coaching position. The Tigers started the game with three 3-and-outs and had five overall in the half — failing to record a first down until just before the start of the second quarter. Running back Ish Witter did run for 44 yards and a touchdown but fumbled, and quarterback Drew Lock didn’t look anything like the record-setter he was during the regular season with just 91 yards passing.
There’s still plenty of time left for both teams in the Texas Bowl but it’s pretty clear that the former Big 12 team has a little more work cut out for them than the current one.
Any game matching up Rich Rodriguez and Jeff Brohm figured to turn into a bit of a shootout and that’s exactly what transpired at the Foster Farms Bowl on Wednesday night as Purdue took a 31-14 lead over Arizona into halftime at Levi’s Stadium. The two sides combined for nearly 500 yards of total offense after just two quarters and both averaged over six yards per play in a game where moving the ball came a lot easier than stopping it.
Elijah Sindelar may not have the ability to threaten with his legs like his counterpart on the other team but he turned in a masterful performance with his arm and threw for 244 yards and three touchdowns through the air. Tailback Markell Jones recorded 60 yards rushing but it was the speedy D.J. Knox who managed the only score on the ground for the offense and pulled off an incredible trick play.
Still, the story of the game so far was the top Purdue wideouts seemingly finding open space on every play. Anthony Mahoungou kicked the scoring off when he raced up the sideline 31 yards to the end zone after making a defender miss, finishing the half with a trio of catches for a grand total of 70 yards. That would be impressive if not for his teammate Gregory Phillips, who already topped the century mark with 107 yards receiving and a pair of touchdowns. The first of the two scores out of the senior was a 42 bomb that he hauled in before twisting and diving into the end zone for six, following that up with a 22 yarder that was much easier in terms of difficulty.
Arizona’s offense wasn’t quite as prolific as we’ve seen this season but they still had plenty of moments in the half. Star QB Khalil Tate threw for 145 yards and a pair of touchdowns — one a beautiful over the shoulder pass to Tony Ellison — but was bottled up pretty well when it came to rushing the ball. The noted dual-threat had only 37 yards on the ground and never came close to breaking off the big run that he’s been known to rip off if given a sliver of daylight.
Nick Wilson added 16 yards rushing for a rushing attack that should receive plenty of halftime adjustments.
The Foster Farms Bowl has had its share of rather sleepy affairs in front of sparse crowds at Levi’s Stadium in the Bay Area and while that latter point still holds for this game, there’s nothing sleepy about this edition between Arizona and Purdue. That should make for a fun second half — even if the Wildcats do need to put in a little extra work to get back into things against a hungry group of Boilermakers.
Iowa had not won a bowl game since 2010, but that drought is now over. The Hawkeyes (8-5) scored a go-ahead touchdown moments after a costly Boston College (7-6) fumble and the defense held on for a 27-20 victory in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl in Yankee Stadium Wednesday evening.
Drake Kulick powered his way in from inside the one-yard line for a go-ahead touchdown after an instant replay overturned a touchdown reception for Nate Wieting. Wieting hauled in a pass for a 17-yard gain from Nate Stanley immediately after a 27-yard run from Akrum Wadley as Iowa made quick work off a Boston College fumble. Boston College quarterback Darius Wade had the ball knocked out of his hands by Anthony Nelson at midfield with 4:22 to play. Iowa outscored Boston College 10-3 in the fourth quarter after shutting out Boston College in the third quarter.
Iowa’s standout defensive star, Joshua Jackson, had the ball thrown away from him most of the night, but he picked off a pass from wade in the final 90 seconds of the game to help Iowa put the game on ice. It’s also worth noting the game was played in below-freezing temperatures since kickoff, making for a tough playing surface to gain much traction on for both teams. It took Iowa a while to get warmed up on offense against a stingy defense, but it clicked when it mattered the most.
Boston College out-gained Iowa 387-200 in the game but three turnovers to Iowa’s none was too much to overcome. Iowa scored 10 points off those three turnovers, including a field goal in the opening minutes of the game despite getting the ball at the Boston College six-yard line. Boston College running back AJ Dillon rushed for 157 yards and a touchdown in the loss.
The win moves Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz into a tie for the most wins in program history with Hayden Fry. Iowa also gets the Big Ten off to a 1-0 mark in the postseason, while the ACC takes its first hit and is now 2-1.
Boston College will open the 2018 season at home on Sep. 1, 2018 against in-state opponent UMass. Boston College will face one of Iowa’s division foes, Purdue, on the road next season (Sep. 22). Iowa’s 2018 season will also begin on Sep. 1 with a home game against Northern Illinois, followed by a home game against Iowa State of the Big 12.
The season may be over for Florida State, but defensive tackle Demarcus Christmas says he is not done wearing a Seminole uniform. Hours after Florida State wrapped up their 2017 season with a win in the Independence Bowl, Christmas took to Twitter to announce he will be back for another season in Tallahassee, citing a promise to his mother to earn his degree before leaving Florida State behind for good.
Christmas is a starting defensive tackle for Florida State, which means there will be one less hole to plug in 2018 for the Noles on the defensive line. Christmas ended his 2017 season with 43 tackles and he broke up a pass in the Independence Bowl win against Southern Miss. In 2016, Christmas recorded a total of 21 tackles after appearing in 13 games.
Announcing his return to the program in 2018 is good news for new head coach Willie Taggart, but there may have been a decent chance he would be returning to Tallahassee next year anyway. Another year on the line as a starter would bode well for Christmas before taking his game to the next level.