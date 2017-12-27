Report: Ed Orgeron set to replace Matt Canada as LSU offensive coordinator

The Matt Canada experience in Baton Rouge looks like it will be a short one.

According to both the Daily Advertiser and the Baton Rouge Advocate, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron is set to replace Canada as the Tigers’ offensive coordinator after the team plays in the Citrus Bowl after just one season at the school. Long time assistant and current tight ends coach Steve Ensminger is expected to take over OC duties for the team after a move is made.

Canada was a splashy hire for Orgeron when he took over the full-time position and was given a three-year contract to lure him over from Pitt. USA Today’s assistant salary database lists him as the highest paid offensive coordinator in all of college football at $1.5 million a year and the fourth-highest overall. According to the reports, the school has been talking with Canada’s agent about a possible settlement to part ways as he’s owed nearly $3 million in 2018 and 2019.

We’ll see what the future holds for both parties but Canada’s tenure in 2017 was a bit of a mixed bag. Injuries were a big factor on both sides of the ball for the Tigers this year but the team’s passing offense was up in just about every statistical category — though other numbers were flat or slightly down.

Ensminger, a Baton Rouge native and former LSU quarterback, is no stranger to handling play-calling duties with the program as he served as the Tigers’ offensive coordinator after Orgeron took over for Les Miles in 2016. In addition, he also served as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Clemson, Auburn and Texas A&M over the years.

No matter how things play out, it could make for an interesting week down in Orlando prior to LSU playing Notre Dame in the Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Day.