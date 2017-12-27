Starting DT Demarcus Christmas announces return to FSU in 2018

The season may be over for Florida State, but defensive tackle Demarcus Christmas says he is not done wearing a Seminole uniform. Hours after Florida State wrapped up their 2017 season with a win in the Independence Bowl, Christmas took to Twitter to announce he will be back for another season in Tallahassee, citing a promise to his mother to earn his degree before leaving Florida State behind for good.
Christmas is a starting defensive tackle for Florida State, which means there will be one less hole to plug in 2018 for the Noles on the defensive line. Christmas ended his 2017 season with 43 tackles and he broke up a pass in the Independence Bowl win against Southern Miss. In 2016, Christmas recorded a total of 21 tackles after appearing in 13 games.
Announcing his return to the program in 2018 is good news for new head coach Willie Taggart, but there may have been a decent chance he would be returning to Tallahassee next year anyway. Another year on the line as a starter would bode well for Christmas before taking his game to the next level.